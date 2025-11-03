Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd dies, daughter Laura Dern confirms

Diane Ladd poses for a portrait circa 1975. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Diane Ladd, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in film classics including Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and Chinatown, has died at age 89, her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed.

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca.,” Dern said Monday in a statement shared with ABC News. “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created.”

“We were blessed to have her,” Dern continued. “She is flying with her angels now.”

Ladd was Oscar nominated three times, the first for 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and the second and third times for the films Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose, released in 1990 and 1991, respectively, and both of which co-starred her daughter. Dern was also Oscar-nominated for the latter, making her and her mother one of only two parent-child duos nominated for Academy Awards for the same film. The other was Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda in 1981’s On Golden Pond.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

New York is going to get the first screening of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival. The film will be the festival’s Spotlight Gala selection, premiering Sept. 28.

The Boss is expected to attend the premiere, along with director Scott Cooper, and the film’s stars, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen, Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager Jon Landau, and Odessa Young.

“The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in,” Cooper shares. “To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined.”

He adds, “Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Stephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann.

The New York Film Festival is happening Sept. 26-Oct. 13. Tickets for the Deliver Me From Nowhere premiere go on sale to the general public on Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in director Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue’ (Sarah Shatz/Focus Features @2025 All Rights Reserved

A movie featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond hits as they fall in love? How Sweet — Caroline, that is.

The first trailer has arrived for Song Sung Blue, the story of a two down-on-their luck musicians from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder and find love in the process. It’s based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2008 documentary of the same name, which itself is named after Diamond’s 1972 hit.

Jackman is seen in the trailer dressed in full Neil Diamond 1970s-era regalia, belting out “Sweet Caroline” and singing “Cherry, Cherry” with Hudson, whose character comes up with the idea for their tribute band. At one point, Jackman really leans into the Neil Diamond of it all, telling Hudson, “You’re my August Night, my ‘September Morn,’ my ‘Cracklin’ Rosie.'”

Song Sung Blue, which also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, hits theaters Dec. 25.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her divorce from Ben Affleck, calling it a turning point in her life.

In a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer and actress shared why she sees an unexpected upside to the breakup, describing the split as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” Lopez said. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow ….[I] became more self-aware, I am a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago.”

Affleck serves as an executive producer on Lopez’s new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January — the same month the former couple finalized their divorce, according to People.

Reflecting on working on the film during such a tumultuous time, the singer called it “the best and the worst of times.”

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she said. “And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?’ but you get through it.”

Affleck and Lopez first began dating in 2002 but ended their engagement in 2004. Lopez later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner and had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The couple reunited in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

Earlier this year, Affleck opened up about his divorce from Lopez in an interview with GQ, calling the split “pretty adult,” despite what he described as the “sensational” media coverage surrounding it.

