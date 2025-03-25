Oscar-winning director Hamdan Ballal speaks to ABC News from hospital: ‘It was a hard, hard attack’

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — Three weeks ago, Hamdan Ballal stood on the stage at the Oscars, golden statue in hand, winner of the award for best documentary as the co-director of “No Other Land.” It was an inspiring moment of unity and coexistence.

On Tuesday, bloodied and bruised, he spoke to ABC News on the phone from a hospital bed in Hebron in the West Bank.

“I’m afraid,” Ballal said. “Really, I’m afraid. I feel, when they attack me, I will lose my life.”

Ballal said he was severely beaten at the hands of Jewish settlers at his home on Monday, just outside the village of Susiya.

Settlers had come into the village throwing stones and harassing residents, including his neighbor, something Ballal says had been happening with increasing frequency since his Oscar win earlier this month.

He started filming before rushing home to his family, trying to block settlers from coming into his house. That’s when the attack began, he said, with several men attacking his head and body, including hitting him with guns.

“It was a hard, hard attack,” Ballal said. “You know, I feel I will die, because this attack was so hard, I bleed from everywhere. I’m crying from deeply in my heart. I feel pain everywhere in my body. So, they continue attacking me like 15-20 minutes.”

He said that, in addition to a plainclothes settler, there were two men present he described as “soldiers with guns,” although he could not say for sure who they were or which Israeli authority they might have represented.

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police have denied being involved in any beating.

Israeli authorities said that Ballal was detained along with several others on suspicion of throwing stones, damaging property and compromising the security of the area. A Jewish settler was arrested, as well.

The Palestinians — including Ballal — were questioned, held overnight and ultimately released “on conditions that include not contacting other people involved and self-bail,” according to a police statement.

Police say the investigation is continuing, but Ballal strongly denies he did anything wrong.

“I didn’t throw stones, I didn’t do any problems with the settlers,” Ballal said. “The settlers came attacking me and beating me. That’s it.”

Ballal’s Oscar-winning documentary focused on a community’s attempts to resist forced expulsion of Palestinians from a southern area of the West Bank by the Israeli government.

The number of Israeli settlers has dramatically increased in the West Bank in recent decades.

Palestinians, human rights groups and the United Nations have accused them of playing an unofficial role in the attempted displacement of Palestinians through the West Bank, with extremists carrying out violent attacks designed to intimidate, instill fear and ultimately force people out of a place they have called home for generations.

“The settler violence has worsened considerably since the war,” said Sari Bashi, a program director at Human Rights Watch. “The people whom the army doesn’t directly displace are left to fend for themselves among violent settlers who scare them off their land.”

Critics say the right-wing coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, at best, turned a blind eye to the violence and, at worst, outright encouraged it, with the ultimate goal, according to prominent settler activists and some far-right members of the government, of annexing the West Bank entirely.

The government has denied responsibility for settler violence and has primarily blamed Palestinians for the continued unrest, though sometimes it blames settlers as well. Netanyahu’s government, which refers to the West Bank by its biblical names of Judea and Samaria, argues that the area is replete with terrorist activity that targets Israelis both in West Bank settlements and inside Israel. The government argues its actions in the West Bank are necessary to keep Israelis safe.

Activists often say that the Israeli Police and the IDF, who have security control over most of the West Bank, fail to protect them from settler attacks or adequately prosecute cases of settler violence. The IDF intervenes when scuffles between settlers and activists escalate, but prosecuting settler violence is rare. From 2005 to 2024, only 3% of more than 1,000 investigations ended in convictions, according to the nongovernmental organization Yesh Din.

The settlers often cite a deep religious imperative for their actions. Others view attacks as vengeance for deadly Palestinian terror attacks. Many routinely deny responsibility for the West Bank acts of violence that have risen in recent years but have gone on for decades.

Ballal was released from the hospital on Tuesday. ABC News asked why he chose to speak publicly if he is afraid for his life.

“I’ve been afraid like this since I was born, until now,” Ballal said. “So, I have to speak. Yes, I’m afraid, but I live this situation all my life. So I hope, I hope, because I speak with [ABC News], it can change something.”

ABC News’ Guy Davies, Mike Pappano and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

 

Both Biden and Trump seek credit for ceasefire-hostages deal
(WASHINGTON) — The ceasefire and hostage release deal announced Wednesday between Israel and Hamas marks a major political and personal victory for President Joe Biden in his final days in office.

“It’s a very good afternoon,” Biden said as he approached the podium in the Cross Hall of the White House to talk about the agreement, which comes after a devastating 15-month conflict that has subsumed the Middle East.

Biden was flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he laid out the work he and his administration’s done to get to this point.

“The elements of this deal were what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council,” Biden said.

Biden, whose career in politics spans five decades, said the negotiations he was personally involved in for more than a year were the “toughest” he’d ever experienced.

But President-elect Donald Trump is also seeking credit and was first to release a statement on the deal.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on his social media platform as news broke earlier Wednesday.

Trump had previously threatened “all hell will break out” if a deal wasn’t struck by the time he was sworn into office. “It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump warned.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, was in the region with Biden’s team to get the deal done, according to a senior administration official.

Witkoff told Israeli news outlet N12 on Wednesday that the Israel-Hamas deal was achieved because of the help of many and demonstrates the success of what he called Trump’s policy of peace through strength.

Biden noted in his remarks that the terms of the ceasefire agreement will largely be carried out under the incoming Trump administration, and that it is his hope they take the “real opportunity for the Middle East.”

“I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we’re all speaking with the same voice, because that’s what American presidents do,” Biden said.

But as he walked away, Biden appeared to brush off the role Trump played when asked by a reporter who should get credit for the deal five days before he would leave office and Trump takes over.

“Is that a joke?” Biden responded.

Biden administration officials walked through the long timeline of negotiations, starting with Biden’s framework last May that prompted a summer of “intensive negotiations.” Those talks, however, came to a halt on Aug. 31 when Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages were found dead in Rafah.

One of the key issues had been how many hostages Hamas had, which the official said they did not want to share for much of the past few months.

Since Jan. 5, the official said, negotiators have been in the region nailing down specifics including the complex details like “redeployment of Israeli forces, what Hamas must do, humanitarian provisions and the sequence of releasing hostages and releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.”

The official added this phase of talks has been “very intense” and came together over the past 96 or so hours.

President Biden held a series of calls over the last few days with key brokers in the region, the official stressed, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

“You know, there was no other way for this war to end than with a hostage deal, and I’m deeply satisfied this day has come, finally come, for the sake of the people of Israel and the families waiting in agony,” Biden said.

“And for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza who suffered unimaginable devastation because of the war,” he continued. “The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. And this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild. They can look to a future without Hamas in power.”

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Pope Francis has pneumonia but remains in ‘good spirits,’ Vatican says
(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis remained hospitalized on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a respiratory tract infection and now the “onset of bilateral pneumonia,” the Vatican said.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican press office said in a statement. “The polymicrobial infection, which arose on a picture of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and which required the use of cortisone antibiotic therapy, makes therapeutic treatment more complex.”

A follow-up chest CT scan on Tuesday “demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy,” the Vatican said.

“Nevertheless, Pope Francis is in good spirits,” the Vatican said. “This morning, he received the Eucharist, and throughout the day he alternated rest with prayer and reading texts. He gives thanks for the closeness he feels at this time and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him.”

The Vatican announced earlier Tuesday that the Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been canceled as the pope continues to recover in hospital.

“Due to the Holy Father’s health condition, the Jubilee Audience on Saturday, Feb. 22, is canceled,” the Vatican said Tuesday morning. “For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Deacons, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m., in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis has delegated H.E. Msgr. Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for Fundamental Issues of Evangelization in the World.”

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press room, told reporters on Sunday that the pope had his second consecutive restful night after being admitted to the hospital on Friday.

“Pope Francis had a tranquil night. He slept well, had breakfast and read a few papers, as usual,” Bruni said.

On Saturday, the Vatican said the pope “rested all night” Friday and had no fever on Saturday morning. His treatment has been slightly modified based on further “microbiological findings,” according to the Vatican.

The Vatican added, “To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed absolute rest.”

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for “necessary tests” and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

ANSA, the Italian news agency, reported that “several sources” revealed the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli Hospital very fatigued due to difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

“Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection he has received and expresses his gratitude, as well as asking for continued prayers,” the Vatican added.

Americans freed from Afghanistan in prisoner swap, family and Taliban say
(WASHINGTON) — Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody in a prisoner swap, according to his family.

The Taliban’s foreign ministry confirmed the swap in their own statement, saying Corbett and another American national were exchanged for Khan Mohammad.

Mohammad was sentenced to life in prison in 2008, two years after his arrest near Jalalabad, Nangahar Province, Afghanistan, according to a 2008 release from the Department of Justice. He had been extradited to the U.S. and convicted on narco-terror charges, the release said.

“A violent jihadist and narcotics trafficker, Khan Mohammed sought to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan using rockets,” Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Matthew Friedrich said in a statement at the time. “Today’s life sentences match the gravity of the crimes for which he was convicted.”

The Corbett family gave credit for the prisoner exchange to both the Trump and Biden administrations. Corbett’s wife had a call with former President Joe Biden recently and also met with members of the incoming Trump administration.

“The countless hours of negotiations, unwavering support, and determination demonstrated by all involved have not gone unnoticed, and we will forever hold this kindness in our hearts,” the Corbett family said in a statement.

At least two other American nationals are still detained in Afghanistan.

U.S. officials say the Biden administration had explored freeing at least one prisoner held in the Guantanamo Bay detention facility as part of an exchange with the Taliban but ultimately decided it would be too complicated.

