Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins second best actor Oscar

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins second best actor Oscar
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner.

Brody nabbed his second best actor award, this time for his role in The Brutalist, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan for the honor. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist.

“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective,” he said in his speech. “No matter where you are in your career, not matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

Referring to the themes of both The Brutalist and The Pianist, Brody shared, “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism, and of racism and of othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe, if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Finally he noted, “Let’s fight for what’s right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here
Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

A new glimpse at the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived.

Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, the hockey player reinvented as a goofy golf star, in the first special teaser released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The short clip shows Gilmore stepping up to a tee box in a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, baggy Adidas sweatpants and winter boots before taking his classic, over-exaggerated swing at the ball. Next, Sandler is seen riding his club like a horse to the cheers of onlooking fans.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also appears to deliver the quick line, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Short glimpses of other cast members, including Bad Bunny and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen — Gilmore’s girlfriend in the original film — are followed by a final showdown between Gilmore and his arch nemesis, Shooter McGavin, reprised by Christopher McDonald.

The famous rivals face off against each other in a graveyard — maybe a visit to his old swing coach, played by the late Carl Weathers, or his celebrity pro-am partner Bob Barker? — before the teaser closes.

Sandler shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!”

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The sequel to the cult classic will hit Netflix in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more
In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more

Dylan O’Brien will star alongside Rachel McAdams in the upcoming horror thriller Send Help. Deadline reports that the 20th Century Studios film will be directed and produced by Sam Raimi and will follow two colleagues who get stranded on a deserted island after they’re the only survivors of a plane crash. After the crash, they have to overcome their differences to survive. The movie is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who wrote Baywatch, and is expected to release in theaters …

Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in a revisionist take on the Edgar Allen Poe short story The Masque of the Red Death for A24. According to Deadline, Charlie Polinger will write, direct and executive produce the film, which will also be executive produced by Lucy McKendrick. While details are being kept under wraps, the new film will be a darkly comedic take on the original story, which follows a prince who tries to avoid the plaque by hiding in his abbey …

A fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer is a go. Netflix has renewed the series, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, for season 4. Production on the new episodes will begin in February. Neve Campbell will return for all episodes of the new season, along with cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.