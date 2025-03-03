Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

“We made this with very little money but all of our hearts,” producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. “To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it.”

The film’s director, Sean Baker, shared, “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists,” adding, “Long live independent film.”

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer out now: Watch here
Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

The stars of the film, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, helped debut the highly anticipated trailer in epic fashion, live from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in front of a Saturn V rocket.

The trailer introduces Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as his partner, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn as Sue’s brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach as their close friend Ben Grimm/The Thing.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming film, the Fantastic Four are “forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond” and ultimately “must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).”

“Before we went up the first time, you couldn’t turn invisible,” Pascal’s Richards tells Kirby’s Storm in the trailer. “Ben wasn’t a rock and Johnny never caught fire.”

Storm replies, “Ben has always been a rock… Johnny is… Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we’ll face it together — as a family.” We also see a shot of Galactus, in his unmistakable helmet, looming over New York City.

The final scene from the trailer shows a glimpse of the four in their signature Fantastic Four suits.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, also stars Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich and Sarah Niles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer
Netflix

A new pod squad is heading to the Midwest.

The trailer for season 8 of Netflix’s Love is Blind was released on Tuesday, showing off the new crop of singles looking to find love without knowing what their partner looks like.

Season 8 premieres this Valentine’s Day, marking the five-year anniversary of the reality dating show. New batches of episodes will air each Friday through March 7, showcasing the different couples’ journeys from the pods to the wedding altar.

This season, all of the singles are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The age range goes from 26 to 43 years old. Among those participating are nurses, world travelers and former cheerleaders.

“When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought, ‘He’s so familiar to me.’ I believed he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall,” one of the female contestants says through voice-over in the trailer.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix recently renewed Love is Blind through season 10. 

‘The Housemaid’ film starring Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney gets release date
Grand Central Publishing

The Housemaid film adaptation has a release date.

On Thursday, the cast of the upcoming film shared a fun video announcing that the movie is coming to theaters on Dec. 25, 2025.

The video, which mimics a popular TikTok trend, begins with onscreen text over holiday decorations that reads, “Streets are saying the housemaid would be a perfect christmas movie.”

Cast members of the film — Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar — then suddenly appear onscreen, acting as if they flipped the phone’s camera around by accident before panicking and trying to flip it back.

The upcoming movie is based on author Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

The logline for the film reads, “Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Also starring in the film, which is directed by Paul Feig, is Subservience actor Michele Morrone.

News about the film adaptation of McFadden’s novel was first announced in October. At the time, Seyfried and Sweeney each shared the announcement on Instagram.

