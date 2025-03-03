Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & more dazzle on the red carpet

Disney/Scott Kirkland

As usual, what the stars wore to the Oscars was just as important as who won the night’s awards, and there were certainly some stunners on the red carpet this year.

The Wicked gals showed up in full glam, with Ariana Grande wearing a pale pink Schiaparelli gown with a wide skirt embellished with crystals and rhinestones, while Cynthia Erivo wore a dramatic velvet dress in forest green, a nod to her Wicked character Elphaba, from Louis Vuitton.

Among the other stunners on the red carpet: Demi Moore wore a body-hugging silver Giorgio Armani Prive dress covered in crystals; Selena Gomez wore a pale pink Ralph Lauren gown, also covered in Swarovski crystals; Elle Fanning wore a stunning white lace gown from Sarah Burton, with a black velvet bow at the waist; and Halle Berry wore a strapless gown that appeared to be covered in mirrors.

The men also brought it on the red carpet. The always fashionable Colman Domingo dressed in a red custom Valentino jacket, with a black lapel and matching black pants, while Timothée Chalamet certainly stood out in his butter yellow suit by Givenchy. Actors going with a more classic tuxedo look included Sebastian Stan and Adrien Brody.

Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Somebody once told me Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5.

Universal Pictures made the cast announcement in a video shared to its YouTube channel and Instagram on Thursday.

“Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the Instagram caption read.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to their beloved animated characters of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the film, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek’s teenage daughter.

The official Shrek Instagram account also shared a screenshot of a post Zendaya made on the social platform X in August 2017. “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood,” Zendaya wrote at the time.

“This aged well,” the official Shrek account captioned its post.

In the cast announcement video, Shrek and Donkey look into their magic mirror.

“Hey magic mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?” Donkey asks, to which the mirror replies, “Why, Shrek of course!”

The mirror then shows off a photo of Shrek wearing purple sunglasses, a video of the ogre dancing in a skin-tight black jumpsuit and a shirtless pic of Shrek showing off a toned physique.

Shrek’s daughter reacts with disgust. “Ew, Dad, bleh,” she says, while Shrek’s wife, Fiona, has the opposite reaction.

“Who’s making this stuff?” Shrek asks, as Pinocchio appears in the frame. “Not me!” Pinocchio says, before his nose grows double the size.

The fifth Shrek film arrives in movie theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

Jesse Eisenberg does not want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb

Jesse Eisenberg wants you to know he doesn’t claim Mark Zuckerberg.

The actor played the Meta CEO and Facebook creator in the 2010 film The Social Network, a portrayal for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. While speaking with BBC 4 on Tuesday, Eisenberg said he doesn’t want to think of himself “as associated with somebody like that.”

“It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer,” Eisenberg said. “It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened.”

Eisenberg also said he’s concerned by recent developments at Meta and with the tech world in general.

“These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it?” Eisenberg said. “Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hate. That’s what I think … not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year.”

The actor could be referring to Zuckerberg’s changes to Facebook and Instagram in the lead-up to Donald Trump‘s second presidential term, including the end of fact-checking on those platforms and the axing of diversity programs at Meta.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

