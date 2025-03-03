Oscars 2025: ‘El Mal’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins best original song

The Emilia Pérez track “El Mal,” written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton JohnBrandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn’t the first choice to present: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He added that Dylan didn’t want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren fight for their home in the 1923 season 2 trailer.

The official trailer for the second season of the Yellowstone prequel dropped Sunday, showcasing the war between the Duttons and the wealthy businessman Donald Whitfield, played by Timothy Dalton, over their Montana property.

Season 2 of 1923 streams on Feb. 23 on Paramount+. It follows the challenges that a cruel winter brings, as well as “unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch,” according to the season’s official description. “With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Throughout the trailer, both Ford and Mirren are seen protecting their property by any means necessary, slinging both guns and choice words.

“Of all the things I’ve had to do for this ranch,” Mirren says as she reloads her sniper, “this takes the cake.”

Brandon Sklenar returns as Spencer, the son of Ford’s Jacob and Mirren’s Cara, while Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Spencer’s financée, Alexandra, is forcibly separated from him.

“My family is in danger,” Spencer says in the trailer. “My wife is lost to me, and I don’t have time.”

Written and created by Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone prequel also stars Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann and Michelle Randolph.

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran‘s chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min’s proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee’s (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min’s grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

“Min’s grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law,” Yang’s Chris says in the trailer. “We gotta de-queer the house!”

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

Jack Black and Paul Rudd will star in a new, reimagined Anaconda film.

The duo announced the news in a hilarious video on Friday, which features the two actors on a fun set enthusiastically talking about the new project.

“Hey, what’s up people, we’re making a movie,” Black says in the video.

“Guess what it is?” Rudd continues, before Black says, “Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the Anaconda!'”

Black then says the film will have a big snake and that “it’s going to rip!”

“You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody but just want to forget about that,” Rudd adds before sharing the film’s 2025 release date.

“Come see our movie, Anaconda!'” Black adds.

The duo end their video with Black asking Rudd if he saw the snake for the film yet before they head off screen to see it.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming movie, and Gormican will be directing, according to a description of the film. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form also join the film as producers.

Details about the film’s plot are still under wraps.

The first Anaconda movie, an adventure horror film, was released in 1997 and was directed by Luis Llosa. It starred Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson. The film followed a National Geographic film crew “taken hostage by a hunter who forces them along on his quest to capture the world’s largest and deadliest snake,” according to a description of the film.

Anaconda, starring Black and Rudd, will slither into theaters Dec. 25, 2025.

