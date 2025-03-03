Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Adam Scott is reminiscing about his time in Pawnee.

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote season 2 of Severance, Scott spoke about his time acting as Ben Wyatt, the love interest to Amy Poehler‘s Leslie Knope, on the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

“I haven’t seen the show in a long time,” Scott said after the podcast’s host played him a clip from it. “Honestly because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors even though we’re constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it.”

The actor continued, saying although the cast members on the show — including Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe — keep in touch through a text group chat, he’s nostalgic for the years he spent working beside them.

“It was a really just joyful five years — for me, seven years for the show — getting to go work there every day with that group of people. We had so much fun and [were] making something that meant something to people; it meant something to us,” Scott said.

The gang reunited for a virtual Zoom reunion during the pandemic, but Scott said an official reunion would be up to the show’s creators, Michael Schur and Greg Daniels.

“The show itself, the series finale kind of took us to the end. It jumped pretty far ahead into the future, so I’m not sure what else there is to add, but it’s entirely not up to me at all,” Scott said.

