Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress

Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to “honor the sex worker community,” for which she “will continue to support and be an ally.” 

She then recognized the “breathtaking work” of the other women nominated in the category. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with ‘Wizard’-ly classics
Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with ‘Wizard’-ly classics
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ariana Grande had the honor of opening the 97th Oscars on Sunday night.

After a montage of films set in LA, which ended with the message “We love LA,” Ari appeared wearing a sparkly red gown to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which Judy Garland sang in The Wizard of Oz. Since Ari is nominated for Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the choice was fitting.

Her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, wearing a huge white gown with a purple floral accent, then took the stage to sing “Home” from The Wiz, another take on L. Frank Baum‘s classic tale.

The two then came together center stage to sing “Defying Gravity,” their big number from Wicked. Cynthia, of course, nailed every note, including the final battle cry, and both earned a standing ovation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adam Scott on ‘Parks and Recreation’: ‘I miss the time of making it’
Adam Scott on ‘Parks and Recreation’: ‘I miss the time of making it’
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Adam Scott is reminiscing about his time in Pawnee.

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote season 2 of Severance, Scott spoke about his time acting as Ben Wyatt, the love interest to Amy Poehler‘s Leslie Knope, on the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

“I haven’t seen the show in a long time,” Scott said after the podcast’s host played him a clip from it. “Honestly because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors even though we’re constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it.”

The actor continued, saying although the cast members on the show — including Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe — keep in touch through a text group chat, he’s nostalgic for the years he spent working beside them.

“It was a really just joyful five years — for me, seven years for the show — getting to go work there every day with that group of people. We had so much fun and [were] making something that meant something to people; it meant something to us,” Scott said.

The gang reunited for a virtual Zoom reunion during the pandemic, but Scott said an official reunion would be up to the show’s creators, Michael Schur and Greg Daniels.

“The show itself, the series finale kind of took us to the end. It jumped pretty far ahead into the future, so I’m not sure what else there is to add, but it’s entirely not up to me at all,” Scott said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming film and more
In brief: ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming film and more

We now know what Succession creator Jesse Armstrong‘s follow-up to the Emmy-winning HBO drama series will be. Armstrong is writing an original movie for HBO Films based around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an international financial crisis, Deadline reports. Fellow Succession alum Frank Rich will executive produce the film along with Armstrong, who is still writing the script. Production is expected to being later in 2025, about two years after Succession ended its fourth and final season …

Leo Woodall is a genius post-grad student who makes a huge discovery in the new trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming conspiracy thriller series, Prime Target. The eight-episode show premieres its first two episodes on Jan. 22 and drops new episodes weekly every Wednesday through March 5. Woodall plays Edward Brooks, a mathematician who searches for a pattern in prime numbers that would help him hold the key to every computer on earth. Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey and Martha Plimpton also star …

We have our first look at the Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys-starring psychological thriller Hallow Road. Deadline revealed the first stills from the film, which was directed by Babak Anvari. The movie follows two parents, played by Pike and Rhys, who race against time when they get a late-night phone call from their daughter after she was in a car accident …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.