Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his “dear friend” Gene Hackman.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,’” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan’s speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill CobbsJoan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Secret Lives of Animals: Watch the documentary series that shows off never-before-seen animal behaviors.

Max
Fast Friends: Whitney Cummings hosts a trivia game show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Friends.

Peacock
Laid: A woman’s former lovers start dying in mysterious ways in the new romantic comedy series.

Netflix
Virgin River: In need of a comfort watch? Say “I do” to season 6 of the TV series.

The Six Triple Eight: Kerry Washington is an Army captain leading a team of female soldiers in the new film.

Disney+
What If …?: Stream the third and final season of the animated Marvel series What If …?

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Conan O’Brien on how he’s preparing to host the 2025 Oscars
ABC News

Conan O’Brien is prepping for his next big role: Oscars host.

The comedian sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night and said that anything is possible for his first time as the host.

“We polled America. I spent a lot of my own money polling Americans and saying, ‘Would you like to see Conan O’Brien sing and dance?’ Shocking response,” he said. “People don’t want it, which means I’ll probably try and do it. I like to be an irritant.”

“Let’s just say there are many possibilities … and …we’ll see what happens as we get closer,” he added. “And my involvement in the show could expand, it could contract. It’ll all depend on where we are then.”

As for poking fun at the celebrities in the audience that night, O’Brien jokingly said he’ll “go after the ones that have personally been cruel” to him over the years.

He added, “I’m paying people to create moments.”

“I’m going to have a lot of fake moments that I can react to and people can say, ‘Wow, Conan is a genius. How did he see that coming?'” he continued. “And then later on, I’m giving Tom Hanks $300 in the parking lot.”

On a more serious note, O’Brien also talked about how he and producers are carefully crafting the show, which will take place just two months after wildfires devastated parts of Southern California, killing 29 people and destroying thousands of homes and buildings.

“L.A. has just been through this traumatic experience,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s happening nationally that people are very tense about and it changes day to day. And so my job right now with my writers is to create possibilities.”

The 2025 Oscars air March 2 on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

30th annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners
NBCUniversal

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards took place Friday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired on E! and is now available to stream on Peacock. Here’s the list of winners: 

Film categories:

BEST PICTURE
Anora

BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

BEST ACTRESS
Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Maisy Stella – My Old A**

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Conclave

BEST DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu – Wicked

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Peter Straughan – Conclave

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

BEST EDITING
Marco Costa – Challengers

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Paul Tazewell – Wicked

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY (TIE)
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Emilia Pérez

BEST SONG
“El Mal” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille – Emilia Pérez

BEST SCORE
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

 

Series categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Shōgun

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates – Matlock

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Urie – Shrinking

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

BEST LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Rebel Ridge

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Colin Farrell – The Penguin

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
X-Men ’97

BEST TALK SHOW
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Ali Wong: Single Lady

