Oscars 2025: Sean Baker wins best director for ‘Anora’
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.  

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year’s best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

“Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together,” Baker said. “And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever.”

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

“I know I will,” Baker said. “Let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

“My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything.”

Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday, the actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.

“I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time,” Keough told host Alex Cooper. “For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you’re used to so much, it’s hard to find joy in simple things.”

“I really want my children to be able to find joy … just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she said.

The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom “changed” when Presley “fell into her addiction.”

“There was a certain point, probably in my mid 20s, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates,” Keough said.

As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, whom she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn’t want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.

“I really am going to try my best,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s just inevitable, but as a parent, I don’t ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?”

“I don’t want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility,” she added.

Will Reeve retraces dad Christopher’s journey from Mexico to Alaska in new doc ‘Finding My Father’
ABC News Studios

Will Reeve: Finding My Father is now streaming on Hulu. It documents Christopher Reeve‘s son Will‘s journey as he recreates an expedition that his father undertook, shortly before he became paralyzed in a horse riding accident in 1995.

“My dad had been filming this documentary about gray whales in Alaska and Mexico just months before his accident, so the production team finished the film without him,” says Will, who’s now an ABC News correspondent. “We had it on VHS and I basically wore the tape out, watching it over and over again.”

“From that young age, I knew that I wanted to make a pilgrimage to see what my dad saw and do what he did,” he adds. 

For the documentary, Will managed to track down the sons of the men who were Christopher Reeve’s guides 30 years ago and had them do the same for him — fitting for a project whose “major throughline,” Will says, is “fathers and sons, parents and children, connections between generations, connections between man and nature.”

“Finding the sons was key to making this project sing,” he notes. “Because without them, it would have felt almost self-indulgent for me to just go on this cool expedition.”

But while retracing his dad’s footsteps, the greatest discovery Will made was the memories of the locals in Mexico and Alaska who remembered meeting Christopher Reeve, aka “Superman,” 30 years ago.

“Every one of them had a specific memory of encountering him, but they also had a specific memory of how he treated them,” Will notes. “And that was the most gratifying experience of it all: getting real world confirmation that my father was the type of man that I aspire to be.”

Millie Bobby Brown on how she and Jake Bongiovi knew marriage was ‘right’ decision
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about how she knew her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi was the “right” decision.

The Stranger Things star, who is the Vanity Fair cover star for March, said that she and Bongiovi “were pretty united going into” marriage. Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 when they tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” she said. “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

She added that Bongiovi is “the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”

The duo had two weddings: a small intimate ceremony in May 2024 and a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Looking ahead, Brown is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things. The actress, who has starred in the hit Netflix series since 2016, wrapped filming in December.

“It wasn’t hitting me this entire time — until yesterday,” Brown said about filming the show’s penultimate scene. “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

