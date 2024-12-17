Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced

The short lists for the 2025 Oscars are in.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short lists in 10 award categories on Tuesday: best documentary feature film, best documentary short film, best international feature film, best original score, best original song, best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects, best animated short film, best live action short film and best sound.
Some of the films on the short lists that may receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards include Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Mufasa: The Lion King, Gladiator II and Wicked.
Ahead of the official Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 17, each short list was determined by members of each corresponding branch, except for international feature film and live action short film lists. For those two categories, Academy members from all branches who have “met a minimum viewing requirement” were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.
The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and, for the first time ever, stream live on Hulu.
See the short lists for best documentary feature, best international feature and best visual effects below:
Best documentary feature film
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
Best international feature film
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Canada, Universal Language
Czech Republic, Waves
Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland, Touch
Ireland, Kneecap
Italy, Vermiglio
Latvia, Flow
Norway, Armand
Palestine, From Ground Zero
Senegal, Dahomey
Thailand, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom, Santosh
Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked
