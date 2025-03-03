Oscars 2025: The winners

Des Willie

The revolution rages on in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the first trailer and poster for the Star Wars prequel on Monday. The second and final season of the Emmy-nominated show premieres on April 22.

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, a rebel who first appeared in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This prequel series shows how he was radicalized into fighting for the Rebel Alliance and eventually stole the plans to the Death Star, which set the stage for the events of the original film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

“We’re in a war,” Cassian says at the beginning of the trailer. “You wanna fight, or you wanna win?”

According to a press release, season 2 will find the characters and their relationships “intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

Created and executive produced by Tony Gilroy, season 2 will consist of 12 episodes that will be broken up into four chapters consisting of three episodes each. Chapter 1 will debut on April 22, with new chapters releasing in the following weeks.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” Gilroy said. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in season 2.”

Along with Luna, season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

