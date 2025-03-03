Oscars 2025: The winners

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Anora was the night’s big winner, taking home five Oscars including best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.

Here are the winners:

Best supporting actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best animated short film
In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best animated feature film
Flow

Best costume design
Wicked, Paul Tazewell  

Best original screenplay
Anora, Sean Baker

Best adapted screenplay
Conclave, Peter Straughan

Best makeup and hairstyling
The Substance

Best film editing
Anora, Sean Baker

Best supporting actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best production design
Wicked

Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

Best documentary short film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best documentary feature film
No Other Land

Best sound
Dune: Part Two

Best visual effects
Dune: Part Two

Best live action short film
I’m Not a Robot

Best original score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Best international feature film
I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Best cinematography
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best director
Sean Baker, Anora

Best actress
Mikey Madison, Anora

Best picture
Anora

