Oscars 2025: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Latifah praise Quincy Jones’ work in film and television
Quincy Jones‘ work as a director and producer was recognized Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.
Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, who were part of his Color Purple film, praised his work while highlighting some of his many achievements, including becoming the first Black composer to be nominated for best original song.
“When we talk about Black excellence, we talk about Quincy,” Whoopi said. Oprah added he was someone who was “love, lived out loud in human form” and “whose music and movies continue to inspire us all.”
They then introduced Queen Latifah to the stage, who performed “Ease On Down the Road” from The Wiz, for which Quincy served as musical supervisor and music producer.
Quincy passed away in November 2024 of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.
Rachael Kirkconnell is sharing her side of her split from Matt James after four years together.
While appearing on the Jan. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kirkconnell, who met James on season 25 of The Bachelor, said she’s “doing OK” and that “some days are better than others” after their breakup.
James shocked many fans when he announced in an Instagram post that he and Kirkconnell were no longer together.
James wrote in the caption, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”
Kirkconnell said that James shared the breakup post “two or three hours after” they privately called it quits while on a trip together in Tokyo. She saw the post right before she got on a flight where she wouldn’t have service for 12 hours, leaving her “freaking out” and “in total shock.”
As for what led to the split, Kirkconnell said they were butting heads in Tokyo, which led to a serious argument about compatibility issues in their relationship and marriage.
“He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. Like at the end of the day, like, there are things that we aren’t compatible with,” Kirkconnell said.
She added, “And yeah, it was just one of those things where he I think just had this realization that I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you. He said that, you know, maybe one day he would get there, but he doesn’t feel ready now.”
Kirkconnell also said she doesn’t see how she could be with James again given how he handled their split, saying she “forgive[s] him” but feels like he “disrespected” her.
Good Morning America has reached out to James for comment.
Patti LuPone is joining the cast of And Just Like That. While her role is being kept a secret, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly her character will have “an arc on our show this season.” Also joining the cast of the Sex and the City spinoff is Kristen Schaal, while Rosemarie DeWitt is set to return as Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy …
You’ll be able to watch The Wild Robot at home before the end of the month. The DreamWorks animated film will stream exclusively on Peacock on Jan. 24. The film, which follows a robot who gets shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, stars Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Peacock will also become the streaming home for other DreamWorks animated films, including the first three Shrek films, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, The Bad Guys and Spirit Untamed …
If you’ve seen Normal People, then you’ve watched Paul Mescal get behind the wheel. But in a recent cover story with W magazine, the actor revealed he lied about his driving expertise to land his role. In fact, the actor did not even have his driver’s license. “We’d signed the paperwork, I’d gotten the part, and then I’d forgotten about doing my driver’s license,” Mescal said. “So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me.” …
The official trailer for Good American Familyhas arrived, offering a first look at Hulu’s gripping new drama.
The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.
Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: “I’ve always considered myself blessed. I’ve known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe.”
The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.
Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family’s dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.
“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism,” a brief synopsis for the show reads.
The show marks Pompeo’s first major role since Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.
Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.
Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.