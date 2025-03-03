Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins best supporting actress

Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins best supporting actress
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her first Oscar nomination and win. Saldaña was awarded the prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.

Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Randolph won the award in 2024 for her performance in The Holdovers.

Saldaña got emotional while accepting her award, first shouting out her mother, who was in attendance, before bringing attention to the significance of her win.

“I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last,” Saldaña said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón becomes 1st openly trans actor to snag Oscar nomination
‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón becomes 1st openly trans actor to snag Oscar nomination
Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

Karla Sofía Gascón is making history with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

With her best actress nomination for Emilia Pérez, Gascón becomes the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Gascón plays the titular role in the film, a Mexican drug cartel leader who — with the help of a lawyer played by Zoe Saldaña — fakes her death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery. Years later, Emilia attempts to right the wrongs of her past and reconnect with her former wife, played by Selena Gomez, and her children.

The Spanish actress previously won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival — shared with co-stars Saldaña, Gomez and Adriana Paz — and was nominated for a Golden Globe. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is up for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Elliot Page was previously nominated for an Oscar for his role in Juno in 2008, prior to coming out as transgender.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the year at the 97th Academy Awards, having scored 13 nominations — including Gascón’s and a coveted best picture nod.

Other nominations for the film include best supporting actress for Saldaña, best cinematography, best director for Jacques Audiard, best film editing, best international feature film, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best original song for “El Mal” and “Mi Camino,” best sound and best adapted screenplay.

Find out if Gascón can take home the trophy when the 2025 Oscars air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jon Bernthal joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ adaptation and more
In brief: Jon Bernthal joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ adaptation and more

Focus Features is teaming up again with Robert Eggers. The studio is producing and financing the Nosferatu director’s next film, Werwulf, which he co-wrote, Deadline reports. It will release on Christmas Day 2026. Nosferatu became Focus Features’ second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. after it made $90.5 million in theaters after it was released in December 2024 …

Jon Bernthal is the latest actor to join Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Deadline first reported that Bernthal will join the star-studded cast that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. The movie is expected to begin filming in February and is slated for a 2026 release …

Netflix is sticking with Love is Blind. The streamer has renewed the reality dating series through season 10, it announced Wednesday. Season 8 of the series will drop on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, while two more seasons of the show are to follow. Netflix released a video celebrating five years of Love is Blind on Wednesday. The show first debuted back in February 2020. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host season 8, which is set in Minnesota …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. announced the news Wednesday in a press release, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show.

Details about the next White Lotus resort setting haven’t been revealed yet.

In the meantime, fans of the show will be whisked away to Thailand for season three.

The series, which is a social satire, will continue to follow the exploits of employees and guests at the fictional White Lotus resort.

Season one followed guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort, and season two was set at a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily.

Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both seasons, earned an Emmy Award in 2022 for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, a needy and extremely wealthy heiress.

The season three cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus season one as the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii, will also return to the series.

The White Lotus season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.