Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New details about the upcoming Oscars ceremony have arrived.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. We now know the nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

There are also updated rules and campaign regulations for this upcoming Oscars awards season.

All voters must now watch every single nominated film in each category to be able to participate in the final round of voting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The method for how this will be enforced has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the rules of eligibility and voting for the inaugural Oscar for achievement in casting have been codified. The process will include a preliminary round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films. Afterward, prior to nominations voting, the casting directors’ branch members will be invited to a presentation of the short-listed casting achievements, which will include a Q&A with the nominees.

There is also new language regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the rules for film eligibility.

“With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the new language, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, reads.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Captain America’ stays on top as ‘The Monkey’ drums up million for #2 slot
Eli Adé/Marvel

It’s still Captain America‘s Brave New World at the box office.

The latest installment in the MCU, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, topped the domestic box office for a second week, bringing in $28.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  The movie has grossed over $140 million domestically to date.

The Monkey, a horror film based on a Stephen King short story about an evil, wind-up toy monkey that causes gruesome deaths, took the #2 spot in its first week in theaters, bringing up $14.2 million.  Last week’s #2 film, Paddington in Peru, slips to #3 with $6.5 million.

The only other new film in the top 10 this weekend is The Unbreakable Boy, based on the true story of a child on the autism spectrum who has brittle bone disease.  It took in $2.5 million in its first week, good enough for #9 on the list.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World – $28.2 million
2. The Monkey – $14.2 million
3. Paddington in Peru – $6.5 million
4. Dog Man – $5.59 million
5. Ne Zha 2 – $4.4 million
6. Heart Eyes – $2.8 million
7. Chhaava – $2.7 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King – $2.5 million
9. The Unbreakable Boy – $2.5 million
10. One of Them Days – $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Awards season comes to a close in a celebration of the best films of the past year, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

CBS, Paramount+
Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the season 48 premiere.

Netflix
Running Point: Kate Hudson leads Mindy Kaling‘s latest comedy series, about a woman who’s put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Movie theaters
Last Breath: Watch the true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle to save their crewmate, who is trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

My Dead Friend Zoe: Travis Kelce produces the film about a veteran who keeps seeing the presence of her best friend who died in combat.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gosling to lead ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ coming in 2027
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars galaxy, landing the lead role in a new standalone film titled Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm announced Friday.

Star Wars fans cheered when they learned of the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a three-day fan event running through April 20 outside Tokyo, Japan.

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy, who also directed Deadpool & Wolverine, broke the news to the legions of fans gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Gosling himself made a surprise appearance.

“One of those rumors I heard that I do need to dispel, is, I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy said on stage. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.”

Gosling said he’s excited to join the all-new Starfighter project.

“I think the reality is that this script is just so good,” he said. “It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure. And there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]. So it’s something I just really, really wanted to do.”

According to Lucasfilm and Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to begin filming this fall. The movie takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019.

Star Wars: Starfighter will open exclusively in movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.