Otis Redding biopic in the works; John Boyega to star

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

An upcoming film about the legendary singer Otis Redding has found its stars.

Variety reports that Star Wars actor John Boyega has been cast to play the legendary soul singer with Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler playing his wife, Zelma Redding, in the biopic Otis & Zelma.

The film, directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, will chronicle the life of the famed singer, best known for such tunes as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” and “Hard to Handle.”

According to the description, the film “celebrates the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together, and their eternal love story after his passing.” Redding died in a plane crash in 1967 at the age of 27.

The description adds, “Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him.”

In other Otis Redding news … the singer will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. He will receive the 2,791st star and is being honored in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance.

In Brief: Peacock renews ‘The Traitors’, and more
In Brief: Peacock renews ‘The Traitors’, and more

Netflix has picked up Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019, centers on Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who has inherited his father’s sizable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire, which Britain’s criminal underworld wants to get in on. While trying to free his family from their clutches, Eddie gets sucked into the world of criminality and begins to find a taste for it. In addition to James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings return for season 2 …

Peacock, which previously picked up The Traitors for a third season, has just renewed it for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The second season of the reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is up for several Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Directing for a Reality Series and Cinematography for a Reality Series, along with an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program nod for Cumming. Filming for season 3 recently wrapped up in the Scottish Highlands …

Variety reports Hulu has given a series order to the comedy Mid-Century Modern. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother — played by Linda Lavin,” per the streaming service. “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done” …

 

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it’s unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date.

He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson on season 32, finishing in fourth.

‘SNL’ alumna Rachel Dratch spoofs Australian Olympic breakdancer on ‘The Tonight Show’
NBCUniversal

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, Fallon’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Rachel Dratch made a surprise appearance as Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn.

Fallon started by recapping breakdancing’s first entry as an Olympic sport in Paris and naturally mentioned what became one of the big stories of the Games: Gunn’s notorious zero point-awarded routine.

“You have to wonder where Raygun is right now,” Fallon said, before Dratch — wearing an identical outfit to Gunn’s — came out and busted a move.

“I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?” Fallon asked, only to have Dratch respond by using her sweet moves. Jimmy then jumped in.

For the record, for all the infamy the real Gunn got from the Games, the woman snarked as “Australia’s Jojo Siwareceived a hero’s welcome from some at home Down Under.

