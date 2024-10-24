Out of time: ‘Back to the Future – The Musical’ closing on Broadway in January
This is heavy: Back to the Future: The Musical will officially close on Broadway on Jan. 5, 2025.
The musical won an Olivier Award in the U.K. — where it has been playing for four years — and sold $80 million in tickets over its 18 months and over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. After it pulls up stakes on the Great White Way, it will be headed to Germany in the 2025-26 season.
Back to the Future: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Casey Likes playing Marty McFly, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry.
Lucasfilm has struck down the prospects for a second season of The Acolyte.
The Disney+ show, starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland, launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8 million views for the first two chapters, enough to rank at #7 on Nielsen’s Top 10.
As the series progressed, it continued to divide fans and viewership dropped, and the show that also starred Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and The Matrix‘s Carrie Ann-Moss, ended its eight-episode run on July 16 with the lowest finale viewership numbers for any Star Wars series on Disney+.
The $180 million show scored decently with critics, but even with a seemingly endless campaign of coverage from geek sites, the majority of Star Wars fans didn’t respond, according to its Rotten Tomatoes scores.
The aggregator lists The Acolyte‘s Critics Score at 78%, but the Audience Score at just 18%.
The Acolyte was set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and centered on the mystery behind the murders of a group of Jedi. Stenberg played the dual role of sisters Osha and Mae, and Headland said in many interviews she was eager to continue the show for a second season.
Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown.
Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.
Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.
In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”
People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”
Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”
Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says.
In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.”
For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.”
Deadpool & Wolverine became the best first-day seller on streaming platform Fandango at Home on Oct. 1, and the Merc with a Mouth and his adamantium-infused frenemy have also topped the service’s streaming charts in its first week.
For the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, the third Deadpool film took the top spot, followed by the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil in second place.
Third place, incidentally, went to the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection, while another bundle, the James Bond Collection, made the top 10 at #8.
Fourth place went to the Blake Lively aka Ladypool hit It Ends with Us, and Dave Bautista‘s The Killer’s Game rounded out the top five.