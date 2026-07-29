‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets official trailer

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets official trailer
Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Madison Bailey as Kiara in the third episode ‘Outer Banks’ season 5. (Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up its final adventure.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the drama series’ fifth and final season.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues “at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats,” according to its official description. “With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”

This new mission is now a race to “reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the description continues. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.”

The trailer finds the Pogues setting off on their last adventure.

“We’re the Pogues. The throwaway fish, the lowest member of the food chain. Which means we do whatever we want, whenever we want,” Stokes’ John B says. “Or at least, once upon a time we did.”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes that debut on Aug. 20.

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Frankie Muniz, Paige Price ending marriage after 10 years
Frankie Muniz, Paige Price ending marriage after 10 years
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People’s ‘Ones to Watch’ at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price are ending their marriage after 10 years together.

The former couple shared a joint Instagram post on Wednesday with a statement by Muniz.

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” he wrote. “We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Muniz continued, “I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere.”

The Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair star said that despite the news of their separation, they will continue building Muniz Racing together and co-parent their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born in 2021.

The actor wrote, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support.”

“We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter,” he added. “Please respect our families privacy during this time.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Muniz for comment.

According to People, Muniz and Price met in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018. They eloped in October 2019 and married at a wedding in February 2020.

Their son was born on March 22, 2021.

In April, Price supported Muniz at the New York City premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

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Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser
Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser
Larry David and President Barack Obama for ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness.’ (Art Streiber/HBO)

We have our first look at the new sketch comedy series from Larry David and the Obamas.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness. The show is produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion,” according to the show’s official longline, “But then Larry David called.”

The trailer begins with Barack Obama making a direct-to-camera address.

“I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” Barack Obama says. “I’m just a producer on this show, so I don’t have to deal with him day to day. But still, it’s a lot.”

At the time the project was announced in July 2025, David released a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished,” David said. “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness premieres June 26 to HBO and HBO Max.

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Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen host a dinner party in new ‘The Invite’ trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen host a dinner party in new ‘The Invite’ trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz star in ‘The Invite.’ (A24)

You’re invited to watch the new trailer for The Invite.

A24 has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.

The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to an official description from the studio.

“Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives.

“What is this?” Joe asks Angela, who says, “That’s a rug.”

“Did you buy this rug because the neighbors are coming over?” he asks, causing her to say, “Oh my God.”

When Pina and Hawk finally arrive, Joe apologizes for having a bit of a contentious environment.

“We love a contentious environment,” Hawk says in response.

The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere on July 10.

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