‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’

SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
Lionsgate

May the odds be ever in their favor: The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its two leads.

Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original films. Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove.

Zada, a relative newcomer, has roles in the upcoming Prime Video series We Were Liars and the upcoming Netflix limited series East of Eden. Peak is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2, the Gossip Girl reboot and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” Westerman continues. “His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

The film is based on the recently released novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. It follows a 16-year-old Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis: ‘A remarkable human being’
Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese is honoring the late Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88, with a written tribute.

In a statement shared with ABC Audio, the legendary director honored the Catholic Church’s 266th supreme pontiff, calling him “a remarkable human being.”

“There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others. He was, in every way, a remarkable human being,” Scorsese said. “He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness.”

Scorsese continued, saying Pope Francis had “an ironclad commitment to the good.”

“He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practiced forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness,” Scorsese said.

The director said he deeply feels the loss of Pope Francis, a man he knew personally. The two met in May 2023, when the director announced he would be making another film centered on Jesus. He has previously made two films on the subject, 1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ and the 2016 film Silence.

“The loss for me runs deep—I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth,” Scorcese said. “The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”

First wave of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 cast announced
Disney/Samantha Drasin

The first wave of contestants taking part in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 have crashed to shore.

ABC has announced the names of the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who will hit the beach in the premiere episode.

They include Alexe Godin from The Bachelor season 29; Bailey Brown, also from season 29 of The Bachelor; Brian Autz from The Bachelorette season 21; Dale Moss from The Bachelorette season 16; Hakeem Moulton from The Bachelorette season 21; Jeremy Simon, also from The Bachelorette season 21; Jess Edwards from The Bachelor season 28; Jonathon Johnson from The Bachelorette season 21; Justin Glaze from The Bachelorette season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8; Kat Izzo from The Bachelor season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise season 9; Kyle Howard from The Bachelorette season 17; Lexi Young from The Bachelor season 28; Ricky Marinez from The Bachelorette season 21; Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley, both from season 21 of The Bachelorette; and Zoe McGrady from The Bachelor season 29.

Those 16 cast members aren’t the only ones living it up on the beach. For the first time, members of the Golden series will make appearances on the show. The Golden Bachelor‘s Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette‘s Gary Levingston are set to appear. Additional cast announcements can be expected.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place on a brand-new beach. The cast members will be joined in Costa Rica by host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams and fan-favorite Hannah Brown, who joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and will introduce the brand-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

