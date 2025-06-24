‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere

STARZ

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

The romantic period drama has been renewed for a second season months before its debut season premieres, Starz announced Monday. Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on Aug. 8, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Additionally, season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood had begun production as of Monday on the stages in Scotland where its legacy series, Outlander, filmed for 10 years.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a standalone prequel series that follows the connection between two couples: Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and 18th century Scotland.

“Two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways,” according to an official synopsis of the show.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star in the upcoming series, which sets out to welcome new viewers to the Outlander world and also provide the origin stories of fan-favorite characters to satisfy longtime watchers.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is thrilled to continue the epic saga of the original show.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” Roberts said. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dick Van Dyke to release autobiography ahead of 100th birthday
Disney/Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Screen legend Dick Van Dyke has written an autobiography all about what it is like to live for an entire century.

The actor has announced the upcoming release of his book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life. Grand Central Publishing will release the book for publication on Nov. 18. It will be available to purchase in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.

This new book will arrive just ahead of Dyke’s 100th birthday, which is on Dec. 13. Its pages are filled with life advice, stories that span across Dyke’s nine decades and reflections on how he maintains his good health and zest for life.

The Disney Legend is known for his iconic film roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the starring role in his sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The stories Dyke tells in the book will span from his past and present, including moments from his childhood through his experience falling in love later on in his life.

He will reflect “on both the joyful times and the challenges that shaped him,” according to a press release. “His indefatigable spirit and positive attitude will surely inspire readers to count the blessings in their own lives, persevere through the hard times, and appreciate the beauty and complexity of being human.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival
© Richard Phibbs

Lea Michele is headed back to Broadway.

Following her run in Funny Girl, which ended in 2023, the actress will be starring in the revival of Chess alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

The musical will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice. It’ll reunite Michele with her Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.

The show centers on the rivalry between two elite chess players during the height of the Cold War: American Freddie Trumper, played by Tveit, and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky, played by Christopher. Michele plays Florence Vassey, the woman caught between them. The musical spun off the 1985 top five pop hit “One Night in Bangkok” by Murray Head.

Chess is set to debut on Broadway this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
Pixar

Pixar’s latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

“We’re both super energetic kids, and I’m always down for an adventure just like Elio,” Kibreab said. “What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is.”

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren’t alone.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you’ll get through it just like Elio does,” Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

“I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier,” Kibreab said. “Just like, ‘Hey James, Hi Bob,’ you know.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.