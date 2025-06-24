‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere

STARZ

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

The romantic period drama has been renewed for a second season months before its debut season premieres, Starz announced Monday. Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on Aug. 8, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Additionally, season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood had begun production as of Monday on the stages in Scotland where its legacy series, Outlander, filmed for 10 years.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a standalone prequel series that follows the connection between two couples: Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and 18th century Scotland.

“Two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways,” according to an official synopsis of the show.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star in the upcoming series, which sets out to welcome new viewers to the Outlander world and also provide the origin stories of fan-favorite characters to satisfy longtime watchers.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is thrilled to continue the epic saga of the original show.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” Roberts said. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

