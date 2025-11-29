Over 1,000 flights canceled nationwide as snowy weather hits upper Midwest

(NEW YORK) — Over 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide with the majority due to weather hitting the upper Midwest, according to FlightAware.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport is the most impacted airport by far, with over 700 cancellations and over 500 delays as of Saturday morning. Flights leaving to O’Hare are delayed an average of over five hours due to snow and ice, according to the FAA.

Snow has already begun falling in Chicago with the heaviest snow expected Saturday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The snow becomes lighter overnight into Sunday morning, with some lingering snow winding down by 12 p.m. Sunday. Between 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.

A cross-country storm already brought snow from Montana to Missouri later Friday. The storm has begun to move into parts of the Midwest Saturday morning, impacting travel for millions making the journey back home from the holiday.

Winter weather alerts are up for millions ahead of this system from North and South Dakota down to Indiana and Michigan.

Several New York officials arrested in protest at Manhattan ICE office
(NEW YORK) — Several elected officials in New York were arrested Thursday during a protest at an immigration office in Manhattan, according to local media reports and the Department of Homeland Security. 

Among those arrested at 26 Federal Plaza — a government building that houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office — were New York City Comptroller Brad Lander who was arrested at the same location in June while accompanying people to immigration court visits. 

In a statement, DHS confirmed that a total of 71 people were arrested during the protest Thursday, including Lander, two New York state senators and nine New York State Assembly members. 

Lander posted on social media that he and other elected officials were demanding access to the facility’s 10th floor, which operates as a holding facility for detained migrants, “to conduct oversight of conditions in ICE’s de facto detention facility.”

In the statement, DHS said: “Brad Lander showed up to 26 Federal Plaza unannounced with agitators and media and proceeded to obstruct law enforcement and cause a scene. He yelled inside the building that he was ‘not leaving’ until detainees were ‘released.'”

New York ABC station WABC reported Lander and the other elected officials who were arrested would be given police summonses and then be released. 

Following the arrests Thursday, the building was later placed on a lockdown because of a bomb threat, DHS said.

The facility at 26 Federal Plaza has been the scene of numerous protests in recent months amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. 

Lander was arrested during a protest in June after being accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Lander denied the allegation and said he was not charged following the incident. 

Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to improve conditions for detained migrants at the holding facility inside the building. 

No Powerball winner in Wednesday’s drawing, jackpot climbs to $1.7 billion
(NEW YORK) — No winner was declared after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, resulting in the jackpot climbing to $1.7 billion.

The jackpot’s estimated cash value of $770.3 million is now the third-highest in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with Powerball 22 and Power Play multiplier of 2.

After there was no billion-dollar Labor Day Powerball winner, the jackpot continued to climb and reached $1.4 billion before the drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Nationwide, 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Powerball said.

Winners can choose between annual payments over 30 years, with a 5% increase each year, or the immediate cash option.

Powerball’s history includes record-breaking prizes, with the largest being a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022, followed by a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023, and a $1.586 billion jackpot split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California. The current streak has tied the game’s record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and streamed on Powerball.com.

Border Patrol agents ‘saved’ life of cyclist who fell 50 feet from cliff into remote canyon
(SAN DIEGO) — Border Patrol agents in San Diego rescued an injured cyclist who fell more than 50 feet from a cliff and into a remote canyon, authorities said.

On Saturday, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents working in the vicinity of Otay Lakes County Park in California “heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Sweetwater Dam,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.

After hearing the calls for help, agents began investigating and hiked into the canyon where they encountered a man suffering from multiple serious injuries, officials said.

“The cyclist told agents he lost his footing while walking his bike along a trail on the canyon wall, falling more than 50 feet into the bottom of the canyon,” CBP said in their statement regarding the incident. “Unable to move for hours, he called for help until he was finally found by the Border Patrol agents.”

Additional agents, including a Border Patrol emergency medical technician, arrived on scene to assist with the rescue operation and stabilize the injured man, authorities said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”

The injured cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Officials did not give any details on the man’s medical condition.

Agents returned to the scene the next day to recover the bike and other personal belongings, ultimately delivering the items to the cyclist’s wife, authorities said.

