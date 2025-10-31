Over 1,000 items and historical artifacts stolen in early morning heist from museum collection in California
(OAKLAND, Calif.) — More than 1,000 items and historical artifacts have been stolen in an early morning heist from a California museum’s off-site collection, according to police.
The Oakland Police Department, along with the FBI, are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, at the Oakland Museum of California’s storage facility, police said.
Authorities said that the suspect or suspects broke into the facility and stole more than 1,000 items from the museum’s collection, including “Native American baskets, jewelry [and] laptops,” according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
“The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” said Oakland Museum of California Executive Director and CEO Lori Fogarty. “Most of these objects have been given to the Museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, and the FBI to see that these objects are returned.”
Authorities are still trying to determine how the heist was pulled off and where the artifacts might be, though the museum said law enforcement asked them not to say anything initially so that the investigation wouldn’t be jeopardized, according to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO.
“I think it is very possible that the people who stole these items don’t really know themselves what they have and why it might be important and where to actually, if they’re trying to pass it off or sell it, where to take it,” Fogarty told KGO.
The FBI Art Crime Team — a specialized unit of approximately 20 agents across the United States who are tasked with investigating all matters related to art — has been assigned to this case and is currently investigating the heist alongside local authorities.
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, a DHS official told ABC News.
The funeral will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.
SEAR 1 events are “reserved for events of the highest national significance and enable the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event,” according to a DHS official.
President Donald Trump and other members of the cabinet are expected to attend the service at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday.
William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said in a statement that the Secret Service has been designated as the federal coordinator for the funeral.
“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” Mack said. “Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require.”
Some of those local police officers include officers from the Glendale, Arizona, police department.
The department is navigating a heightened security threat amid expectations of a massive crowd at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday.
“We will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up,” said Jose Santiago, public information officer for the Glendale Police Department.
He says they expect people to travel in from across the country and begin lining up for the first-come, first-served service by 2 a.m. on Sunday, if not before. The parking lot opens at 7:00 a.m., local time. Camping in the area will not be allowed.
“Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can’t,” said Santiago, referring to aircraft, many drones in the air and helicopters at the ready.
The Department of Public Safety and Secret Service will be running the show inside State Farm Stadium.
Derek Mayer, the former assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office, who oversaw large-scale events, told ABC News the designation allows for a “whole of government approach.”
“DHS regularly declares events around the nation as SEAR-level to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Mayer, now the chief security officer and vice president of executive protection at P4 said.
“This designation allows for a ‘whole of government’ approach, which means many different local, state and federal agencies will supply resources and manpower to guarantee extra security measures are in place. With President Trump and many other high-profile individuals expected to attend, along with the amount of public attention focused on the funeral, it makes sense for DHS to declare this as a SEAR event,” Mayer added.
The funeral is open to the public, but those who plan to attend are asked to register with Turning Point USA.
(ELLABELL, Ga.) — United States immigration authorities have arrested at least 450 people in a raid on a Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia, federal officials confirmed Friday.
The Hyundai facility, located in Ellabell, Georgia — approximately 30 miles west of Savannah — was raided “as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes,” according to a statement from a public affairs officer with the Department of Homeland Security.
“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy, and protecting workers from exploitation,” the statement continued.
Hyundai released a statement regarding the raid, saying it was aware of the incident and “closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances.”
“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” Hyundai said.
In a press briefing on Friday, the South Korea’s foreign ministry said it has conveyed its “concerns and regret” to the United States over the raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant, “urging special attention to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of our citizens are not violated.”
“The economic activities of our companies investing in the U.S. and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said.
Consular officials were sent to the plant and local diplomatic missions were told to set up a task force to address issues related to the raid.
“This investigation is focused on ensuring accountability for those who violate the law and upholding the rule of law,” the DHS spokesperson said.
Federal officials are planning a press briefing to release more information “regarding a recent criminal search warrant and enforcement actions to combat illegal employment practices in the state of Georgia,” according to DHS officials.
(PHILADELPHIA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old nursing assistant in Philadelphia who was allegedly harassed by an unknown individual before she went missing. However, the search continues for the missing woman, Philadelphia police said.
Kada Scott was last seen by her mother on Oct. 4 when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said last week. On Wednesday, police said Keon King, 21, has been charged with kidnapping “for his involvement” in the disappearance of Scott.
While King is in custody in connection with Scott’s disappearance, officials said “a lot of work” is still to be done in the investigation, and they are “still treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive.”
“The No. 1 priority is locating Ms. Scott,” John M. Stanford, the first deputy commissioner for field operations at the Philadelphia Police Department, said on Wednesday.
Scott arrived at work on Oct. 4, but left prior to her shift’s completion, and has not been seen since, Philadelphia police Capt. John Craig said during a press conference last week. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Scott was reported missing to police on Oct. 5, with law enforcement saying they had “some concern, more so than usual” regarding her disappearance due to worrying phone calls she was receiving.
“In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone,” Craig said last week.
Officials were able to recover Scott’s vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked, Craig said.
On Wednesday, officials said evidence shows Scott was “in communication with an individual” — identified as King — and that she appeared to meet with him “very shortly after” she left work on Oct. 4.
“Mr. King is the last person we believe to be in contact with her when she went offline,” Ashley Kozlowski, the Philadelphia assistant district attorney, said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Police were previously asking the public’s help in locating the suspect’s vehicle, a 1999 metallic-gold Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania license plate of MSX-0797, which they believe Scott may have been in. Later on Wednesday, police confirmed to ABC News that King’s vehicle was found in an apartment lot.
Officials said they received two tips, the first led them to an elementary school where they recovered evidence “of value,” and the second that led them to the vehicle connected to Scott’s disappearance.
Officials on Wednesday said the car has “front-end damage on the left front bumper” and that it “could be anywhere.”
King has a “little bit of a pattern of this type of history,” as he was involved in a case earlier this year where he was accused of kidnapping and strangling a “female acquaintance,” officials said. The case was dismissed after a witness failed to appear in court, but Kozlowski said on Wednesday they “made the decision to refile those charges.”
On Tuesday, police told ABC News the investigation was being led by the Homicide Unit, but said they were not characterizing it as a homicide investigation.
The 23-year-old’s father, Kevin Scott, told ABC News the family remains confident “she’s gonna be with us as soon as possible.”
“It’s been difficult, extremely difficult. We keep faith that she’s OK and she’s going to be with us as soon as possible, she’s going to be found and hopefully no harm is done to her. I’m going to keep that positive vibe going,” Kevin Scott told ABC News.
King was arraigned on Thursday and is being held on $2.5 million bail, the Philadelphia district attorney told ABC News.
ABC News’ Tommy Foster, Sabina Ghebremedhin, Deena Zaru and Tesfaye Negussie contributed to this report.