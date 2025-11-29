Over 1,400 flights canceled nationwide as snowy weather hits upper Midwest
(NEW YORK) — Over 1,400 flights have been canceled nationwide with the majority due to weather hitting the upper Midwest, according to FlightAware.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport is the most impacted airport by far, with over 930 cancellations and over 750 delays as of Saturday afternoon. Flights leaving to O’Hare are delayed an average of five hours due to snow and ice, according to the FAA.
Chicago Midway has 187 cancellations and 85 delays. Both airports have been issued ground stops.
The heaviest snow in Chicago is expected Saturday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The snow becomes lighter overnight into Sunday morning, with some lingering snow winding down by 12 p.m. Sunday. Between 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.
A cross-country storm already brought snow from Montana to Missouri later Friday. The storm has begun to move into parts of the Midwest Saturday morning, impacting travel for millions making the journey back home from the holiday.
Winter weather alerts are up for millions ahead of this system from North and South Dakota down to Indiana and Michigan.
No. Commercial flights will continue to operate and airline employees will not be impacted.
How will air traffic controllers be impacted?
Over 13,000 air traffic controllers will continue to work — without pay — during a shutdown, according to the Department of Transportation’s shutdown plan.
Air traffic controller hiring and training would continue during a shutdown, as would air traffic control modernization, according to the DOT’s shutdown plan.
During the 2018-2019 government shutdown, ATC training was stopped. NATCA, the union representing air traffic controllers, previously told ABC News that the shutdown in 2018-2019 “eroded critical layers of safety necessary to support and maintain the [national air space]. Many of the safety activities that proactively reduce risk and increase the safety of the system were suspended during that shutdown.”
What happened to air travel during the 2018-2019 shutdown?
During the 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted for 35 days, TSA officers called out of work at an increased rate due to financial hardship, a TSA spokesperson told ABC News at the time. Those staffing shortages caused some TSA lines to close, which led to an increased wait time for passengers to get through security.
ABC News reported that air traffic controllers called out sick at the centers in New York, Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Florida, leading to a staffing-related ground stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and flight delays at some New York and Florida airports. Hours after flights were stopped, President Donald Trump ended the shutdown. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., credited the controllers with ending the shutdown, The New York Times reported.
What about train travel?
Amtrak said in a statement that its operations will continue as usual.
“Passengers planning to travel on Amtrak trains in the Northeast Corridor and across the country in the coming days and weeks can be assured that Amtrak will remain open for business,” Amtrak said.
(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man drove his car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, a ramming that federal law enforcement officials described as intentional, saying the man was being sought as a suspect.
Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing.
“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Giordano said. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent.”
There was “some vulgarity” scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding that there appeared to be a reference to suicide.
He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said.
Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.
After the crash, Henson allegedly exited the car, took an American flag out of the trunk and stuck it on the gate, the FBI said.
Images from the scene captured by ABC News affiliate WTAE appeared to show a white sedan sitting with a door ajar in front of a damaged metal gate near a security booth.
A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Police Department told ABC News that officers responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street for a reported vehicle collision at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with a gate outside of the building, before the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the spokesperson said.
The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation, the police said. The FBI was working with the local U.S. Attorneys Office to draft a complaint against Henson, Giordano said.
Henson had come to the FBI Pittsburgh office within the last few weeks to make a complaint, Giordano said, adding it “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”
“We contacted him and let him know that there was no federal crime we were able to charge,” he said.
(SAN DIEGO) — Border Patrol agents in San Diego rescued an injured cyclist who fell more than 50 feet from a cliff and into a remote canyon, authorities said.
On Saturday, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents working in the vicinity of Otay Lakes County Park in California “heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Sweetwater Dam,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.
After hearing the calls for help, agents began investigating and hiked into the canyon where they encountered a man suffering from multiple serious injuries, officials said.
“The cyclist told agents he lost his footing while walking his bike along a trail on the canyon wall, falling more than 50 feet into the bottom of the canyon,” CBP said in their statement regarding the incident. “Unable to move for hours, he called for help until he was finally found by the Border Patrol agents.”
Additional agents, including a Border Patrol emergency medical technician, arrived on scene to assist with the rescue operation and stabilize the injured man, authorities said.
“There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”
The injured cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Officials did not give any details on the man’s medical condition.
Agents returned to the scene the next day to recover the bike and other personal belongings, ultimately delivering the items to the cyclist’s wife, authorities said.