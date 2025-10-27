Over 20 ‘ill-prepared’ hikers, some with hypothermia, rescued from snowy Mount Washington: Officials

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 20 “ill-prepared” hikers were rescued from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after they were trapped in “full winter conditions” without the proper gear, with some developing hypothermia, according to the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

The hikers, who were rescued on Saturday by railway officials, had reached the mountain’s 6,288-foot summit, but “most had no idea that summit services would be unavailable and that the state park was closed for the season,” Andy Vilaine, the assistant general manager for the Mount Washington Cog Railway, said in a statement on Saturday.

The train was heading to the summit as normal when crew members discovered “several distressed hikers,” Vilaine said in a statement to ABC News.

The hikers told the train officials they “didn’t think they would be able to hike back down,” with Vilaine agreeing after “assessing some of their conditions and outward appearance,” he said.

Many of the hikers were showing the “beginning signs of hypothermia” due to their “poor choice of clothing, including non-waterproof layers and sneakers,” Vilaine told ABC News.

Some of the hikers even admitted it was “their first hike ever,” Vilaine said.

Near the summit, temperatures on Saturday reached roughly between 15 to 18 degrees, with a wind chill anywhere between minus 5 and zero degrees, Vilaine said.

Train crew members created space “anywhere we could” for the hikers, with some even placed in locomotive cabs “with the heat on full-blast so they could start to reverse the effects of hypothermia,” Vilaine said.

“Had we not been able to assist the hikers with the one-way ride, there is little doubt in my mind that several more complex rescue efforts may have needed to be undertaken,” Vilaine told ABC News.

After the hikers were rescued, New Hampshire State Parks released a statement on Sunday urging those hiking in the winter conditions to be responsible as “multiple people have arrived at the summit the last few days very unprepared for winter and required assistance.”

Another hiker was rescued from Mount Washington on Sunday after he was “caught in a windblown snow with a dying light and cellphone near the summit,” according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The 20-year-old hiker from Rhode Island was “on the upper reaches of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail,” which is approximately 0.3 miles below the mountain’s summit, when he alerted rescuers that his headlamp and cellphone were “rapidly dying,” the fish and game department said in a press release on Monday.

The hiker was “found to have done some research on his hike, but was absolutely unprepared for the conditions that he encountered,” the department said. The 20-year-old was found uninjured and “thanked the rescuers multiple times in the aftermath of this event,” the department said.

“This situation could have had a very bad outcome, and everyone involved recognized that fact,” the department said.

Officials emphasized that hikers must bring “everything needed to hike in winter conditions,” or to simply “just hike another day.”

“It’s literally a life or death situation if they go up there unprepared,” Lt. Mark Ober with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told Manchester, New Hampshire, ABC affiliate WMUR.

Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as “The Hiking Guy,” previously told ABC News that several minutes of “homework” before embarking on an outdoor excursion — including checking the website of the trail or park or downloading an app like AllTrails — can help hikers avoid challenging conditions or become aware of specific closures.

Judge appears skeptical about lawsuit challenging treatment of detainees at 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The entrance to the state-managed immigration detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades on August 03, 2025 in Ochopee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(MIAMI) — A federal judge appeared skeptical about a lawsuit challenging the temporary detention facility in the Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz” during a court hearing on Monday, despite plaintiffs’ claims that the Trump administration and the state of Florida have run “roughshod over constitutional concerns” in their rush to build the controversial facility.

A group of detainees at the facility is asking U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Armando Ruiz II, a Trump appointee, to issue an order that would require authorities to expand legal access at the controversial facility, where the detainees say they lack a standard way to communicate with their attorneys, and that they are being held without any formal criminal or immigration charges against them, making it challenging, if not impossible, for them to seek release on bond.

Judge Ruiz told plaintiffs’ lawyers that their lawsuit might need to be transferred to a different court, remarking that the case suffers from a “breakdown” over venue. The judge also struggled to articulate how he could craft an order that would remedy the concerns raised by the detainees.

While legal access at the facility has improved since the facility’s early days, lawyers for the detainees argued that their clients still lack a consistent way to contact their lawyers confidentially.

“The government has been in such a rush to build and detain people at the facility that it has run roughshod over constitutional concerns,” said ACLU attorney Eunice Cho. “The irreparable harm here is extraordinary.”

During the hearing, Judge Ruiz appeared receptive to the ongoing issues raised by the plaintiffs but acknowledged that the access issues were “a natural byproduct of a facility being stood up very quickly.”

ACLU attorneys said that at least one person was wrongly deported from the facility after failing to contact their lawyers, and claimed that a mentally disabled man was encouraged to sign a voluntary departure form without an attorney. They also claimed that one lawyer had to wait three weeks to contact their client.

According to Judge Ruiz, the improvements to the access have “narrowed” the lawsuit, but a “live controversy with the nature of access” continues.

He added that granting the relief requested by the detainees would be challenging, given that the issue is not about whether they have access to their attorneys, but the degree of their access.

“What am I going to put in an order?” he said. “You’d need to have some metric. It’s not necessarily that it can’t be done, but I think you can understand why crafting a scope of relief on the ground [is challenging].”

The judge noted that he might need to transfer the case out of the Southern District of Florida because the alleged legal claims stem directly from the facility in the Everglades, which is in the Middle District of Florida. Plaintiffs initially tried to tie the case to the Southern District of Florida by relying on the federal defendants based in Miami, rather than the state defendants who oversee running the detention center in the Everglades.

“That’s where the rubber hits the road,” Judge Ruiz said. “If I can get to the merits, I will. If I have to transfer, I will.”

Lawyers for the Trump administration encouraged Judge Ruiz to toss the case, arguing that the detainees are using their First Amendment claims to challenge “the decision of the attorney general of DHS to use the alligator Alcatraz as a detention facility.”

“I think the best argument they’re attempting to advance today on the federal side is that this is almost a Trojan horse [that] the First Amendment argument is all window dressing, that at its core, this is really attempting to challenge kind of the underlying immigration determinations or detention determinations being made,” Judge Ruiz said.

In court filings prior to the hearing, plaintiffs argued that “Alligator Alcatraz” exists in a legal “black hole” with no clearly defined immigration court to challenge their detentions, but the Trump administration recently designated the Krome North Service Processing Center near Miami as the immigration court with responsibility for the facility.

This is the second major lawsuit challenging the operation of “Alligator Alcatraz,” as another federal judge is considering blocking the use of the facility over environmental concerns.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, after a multi-day hearing earlier this month, issued a temporary restraining order blocking further construction at the facility, and is now considering a broader order barring use of the facility.

Minnesota man missing after leaving for 3-day hike in Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming: Sheriff
Grant Gardner has been missing for over one week after leaving for a three-day hike at the Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office. Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office

(BIG HORN, Wyo.) — A Minnesota man has been missing for over one week after leaving for a three-day hike in Wyoming’s Big Horn National Forest, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Friday, officials continue to search for Grant Gardner, who had planned on a three-day hike “through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak,” which is the highest peak within the Big Horn National Forest, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Gardner had contacted his wife on July 29 saying he had made it to the summit, but “since that time there has not been any contact with Gardner,” officials said.

As of Tuesday, Gardner remains missing, with search and rescue efforts actively continuing, officials said.

Officials discovered Gardner’s vehicle in the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead — where he began his journey — and also learned via the hiking log at the trailhead that he had entered the area “as he had indicated in his hiking plan,” officials said.

Phone records also revealed that he had reached the summit at Cloud Peak — which is around 13,000 feet — at approximately 7 p.m., which was concerning to officials due to the “lack of visible trails through cliffs, timber line, boulder fields and other hazards that had to be navigated after dark before reaching clear trails and safe terrain,” officials said. 

A text Gardner sent to his wife also indicated that the climb was “more taxing than he expected and he was tired,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said they have extensively searched for Gardner using helicopters, planes, foot teams and canines, but “conditions are extremely challenging,” with at least two rescuers suffering from “medical conditions” and needing treatment.

“In addition to high altitude and terrain challenges, difficult weather patterns including winds, thunder and lightning storms have made search efforts difficult at various times of the day,” officials said.

Big Horn National Park is over 1 million acres, with 191,000 acres dedicated to the Cloud Peak Wilderness area, which is where Gardner is believed to have been traveling, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said their “hearts go out” to Gardner’s family and are asking for the public’s “thoughts and prayers on their behalf, and for the searchers who are risking life safety in this beautiful but unforgiving wilderness area.”

The sheriff’s office said updates will be provided regarding the search for Gardner “as appropriate.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Gardner is urged to contact the Big Horn Sheriff’s Office or the Wyoming Missing Person Tip Line.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after 'significant' turbulence: Airline
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Twenty-five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam were hospitalized after the flight encountered “significant” turbulence and was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 56 landed safely at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time Wednesday, the airline said. The flight was operating on an Airbus A33-900 with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics responded to the gate to provide initial medical attention, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

The airline said 25 of those on board were taken to the hospital “for evaluation and care.” All have since been released, the airline said Thursday.

Leeann Nash, who was on the flight with her husband, told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that dinner service had just started on the flight when the turbulence came out of nowhere.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said. “If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

Nash said there were “glass bottles flying around.”

“And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added. “But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

