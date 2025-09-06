Over 25 million under alert for severe weather, flash flooding in Northeast

Over 25 million under alert for severe weather, flash flooding in Northeast

(NEW YORK) — The threat for severe weather on Saturday is shifting east, putting more than 25 million people on alert from eastern Pennsylvania up into southern Maine.

This includes those in Philadelphia, New York City; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Poughkeepsie, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine.

Damaging winds, large hail, and lightning will be possible early Saturday evening into the overnight across this area, with a slim risk of a few brief tornadoes.

Flash flooding will also be a concern for some of these areas, with the highest risk (Level 2 of 4) stretching from Philadelphia to Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain from overlapping and training storms will be capable of producing localized to scattered areas of flash flooding, especially with the heaviest downpours or in areas known to flood.

These storms will begin firing off after noon on Saturday and continue into the overnight hours.

The inclement weather is expected to hit Philadelphia to New York City from 2 to 8 p.m., with some lingering rain into the overnight; Poughkeepsie and Hartford up into Springfield, Massachusetts, as early as 2 p.m., continuing to about 6 to 8 p.m.; and Portland down to Boston from 4 to 10 p.m., with heavy rain continuing overnight.

Boston is not facing the highest threat for flash flooding or severe weather, but strong storms are expected to roll through the area.

Rain showers will continue to linger into the first half of Sunday as this cold front continues to move through the region, with the region drying out Sunday afternoon into the early evening.

Behind the cold front that is triggering these storms will be noticeably cooler air for Sunday.

West Virginia death toll rises amid deadly flash flooding, building collapse
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WHEELING, W.Va.) — The death toll in West Virginia has climbed to six after heavy rains and devastating flash flooding struck the state, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Two people are unaccounted for, according to the governor’s office, and a state of emergency is in effect.

Flash flooding occurred throughout the city of Wheeling and the towns of Triadelphia and Valley Grove. Roughly 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area in a short period of time, prompting significant flash flooding along US 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

On Sunday, a residential building in the city of Fairmont, in Marion County, partially collapsed, prompting the emergency declaration, according to the governor.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

“As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse,” Morrisey said in his emergency declaration.

“State resources are being dispatched to the region immediately. Please — stay off the roads. Do not underestimate the strength and speed of these floods. Pray for our friends and neighbors during this challenging time for our state.”

There have been no hospitalization for injuries due to the collapse and an emergency shelter for those who were living in the apartment building has been set up in the Falcon Center on the Fairmont State campus, according to ABC Clarksburg, West Virginia, affiliate, WBOY-TV.

Multiple cars in the apartment parking lot were also totaled, the outlet reported.

Morrisey mobilized the National Guard to support local emergency operations.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Man sentenced for stalking and harassing WNBA star Caitlin Clark
Marion County Sheriff’s Office

(MARION COUNTY, Texas) A Texas man has been sentenced for stalking and harassing WNBA star Caitlin Clark over social media.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested and charged in Indianapolis in January for “sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages” to the Indiana Fever player via his social media accounts, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and stalking charges on Monday.

The judge immediately sentenced him to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison on the stalking charge, a felony, with more than six months in credit for time served, online court records show. He also received a 180-day suspended sentence for the harassment charge.

As part of the plea agreement, he cannot contact Clark and has to stay away from various locations in Indianapolis, including Fever events.

“This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, adding that with Lewis sentenced, Clark will “be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a “possible pattern of stalking” by Lewis toward Clark in January, according to the affidavit for probable cause. Between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 2, the suspect allegedly sent Clark numerous sexually explicit messages over X, according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced the X account to Lewis and determined that recent messages to Clark were sent from an IP address at a hotel in Indianapolis, which was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident,” the affidavit stated.

Indianapolis police officers conducted a welfare check on Lewis, of Denton, Texas, at his hotel room in Indianapolis on Jan. 8, during which they confronted him about the threatening posts, according to the affidavit.

“When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, ‘just the same reason everybody makes posts,'” the affidavit said. “When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn’t him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship.”

Lewis, who claimed to be in the city on vacation, told officers the posts were a “joke” and “fantasy type thing,” and denied that they were threatening, according to the affidavit.

Officers told Lewis to stop making such posts, though he continued to post on X to Clark in the days after police contacted him, according to the affidavit.

During his initial hearing in Indianapolis in January following his arrest, Lewis said, “Guilty as charged,” when the judge greeted him.

Missing 21-year-old Navy sailor found dead, another sailor in custody
Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, VA) — A 21-year-old Navy sailor who mysteriously disappeared in Virginia has been found dead, and another sailor is in custody, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said.

Angelina “Angie” Resendiz was last seen on the morning of May 29 at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

Resendiz’s body was found in a wooded area in Norfolk on Monday; the remains were confirmed to be the missing sailor on Tuesday, NCIS said.

Another Navy sailor “has been placed in pretrial confinement” in connection with Resendiz’s death, NCIS said. The sailor was not named.

“Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending,” NCIS said in a statement. “NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice.”

Resendiz, a Texas native, was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school “because she felt it was something that called her,” her mother, Esmeralda Castle, wrote to ABC News last week.

As a culinary specialist, “She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders,” Castle said. “She worked really hard on her ship.”

“People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her,” and “that person showed up [on June 2] but not Angie,” Castle said.

“There are no answers for me,” she said. “I just want my kid.”

