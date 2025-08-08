Over 50 million on alert for dangerous heat in the Southwest

(NEW YORK) — Record-breaking heat continues for parts of the desert Southwest into the weekend, with sweltering temperatures beginning to expand east into the Heartland.

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect for parts of the desert Southwest — including Palm Springs, California; Phoenix; and Tucson, Arizona.

High temperatures are expected to reach well into the 100s and up to 115 in spots.

Heat advisories are also in effect on Friday for other areas of the Four Corners region stretching into the Plains as the heat begins to shift east.

Places under these heat advisories include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dallas, El Paso and Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Denver; and Sioux City, Iowa.

High temperatures between 100 and 110 are possible for these areas for on Friday.

Record-high temperatures are possible for Albuquerque through Saturday.

The heat is expected to be less extreme for the desert Southwest this weekend.

Later this weekend into next week, widespread heat will return to the Northeast and much of the country.

Later this weekend into next week, extreme heat will be possible for parts of northwest California, western Oregon and southwest Washington. Places from Yreka, California, up to Portland, Oregon, may see high temperatures push into the 100s and low temperatures only between 60 and 70 Sunday through Monday.

On Thursday, Phoenix saw a high temperature of 118 degrees. This not only was the hottest temperature recorded for the month of August, it is also tied for the ninth-hottest day all time since records began in 1895.

Fire weather danger persists
Red flag warnings are in places across five states in the West — Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico — for critical fire weather conditions that are keeping a strong foothold this week.

Single-digit humidity and wind gusts between 35 to 55 mph are possible anywhere in these areas, though it depends on exact location.

These conditions will be conducive to rapid fire spread with any new or existing wildfires in these areas.

Fire weather conditions are expected to remain critical through at least Saturday, but may persist into the beginning of next week.

A red flag warning is also in effect for Medford, Oregon, due to dry and breezy conditions.

Dad arrested for son’s death after allegedly leaving him in hot car to go drinking
(ORMOND BEACH, Fla.) — Police in Florida have arrested a father who they say is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son after he left him “helpless in a hot truck” for more than three hours while he got a haircut and went drinking at a local bar, police say.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office along with the Ormond Beach Police Department arrested 33-year-old Scott Allen Gardner on Thursday and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

“Gardner is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son Sebastian, who was left helpless in a hot truck for more than 3 hours on the afternoon of Friday, June 6, while Gardner got a haircut and then went drinking inside Hanky Panky’s Lounge,” authorities said.

Additionally, Gardner gave multiple false accounts of what occurred that day when he was being investigated by police, officials said.

“It was estimated by medical personnel that Sebastian’s body temperature reached 111 degrees during this tragedy,” police said. “The same OBPD officer who tried to revive Sebastian placed Gardner in handcuffs today as he was taken into custody at his mother’s home in Ormond Beach.”

Officials said they will provide more details of the investigation on Friday and that their investigation is currently ongoing.
 

Inside the Idaho prison where Bryan Kohberger is being housed
(KUNA, Idaho) — Kristi Goncalves stared down Bryan Kohberger, who violently murdered her 21-year-old daughter Kaylee, telling him at his sentencing, “May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho.”

Now, the state of Idaho has sent Kohberger to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, the Idaho Department of Corrections confirmed to ABC News.

The facility is about 20 minutes outside Boise, where Kohberger appeared in court Wednesday to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

This week, ABC News toured 30-year-old Kohberger’s new home, which has the capacity to house 535 of some of the most dangerous and violent male offenders, including death row inmates.

But officials said they find the 49 inmates currently serving life sentences to be the “easiest to manage — because this is home, and will always be home.”

The tan, nondescript building has a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire and an electronic detection system.

All inmates abide by a regimented schedule that includes three meals a day (including vegan options), education programing, mentorships and recreation, officials said.

However, “a typical day is not typical,” officials said, explaining that days sometimes get derailed by disorderly behavior. Fruit is restricted because some inmates use it to brew alcohol, sometimes 5 gallons at time, officials said.

Some inmates communicate with each other through the vents. A big request from inmates can be for a better or particular “vent-mate,” officials said.

The prison has multiple layers of housing operations, including “close custody” — the most restrictive, where inmates spend 23 hours a day in a cell and are moved in restraints — and “protective custody,” for those who might be at risk if placed elsewhere. “Protective custody” is often at the request of the inmate, officials said. There’s also mental health housing and long-term restrictive housing.

The most restrictive common area has metal chairs and tables bolted to the floor with enclosures that look like cages for inmates to have video calls. Metal and cement enclosures are also scattered around the outdoor recreation area to be used as needed.

Before Kohberger is placed, his needs will be assessed in a process that can take between seven and 14 days, officials said. Kohberger will be kept isolated for his safety and the safety of others during that time, officials said.

Though Kohberger’s case has concluded, a motive remains unknown. Moscow police said they don’t know which victim was the specific target and have not found any link between Kohberger and the victims.

“You’re always wanting to get the families the why,” but “sometimes they don’t get to have the why,” James Fry, who was the Moscow police chief at the time of the murders, told ABC News on Wednesday.

But Fry says “new information could come out still.”

“There’s always cases that, you know, 10 years later, somebody says something,” he said.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

State Department confirms US citizen killed in Syria after disturbing videos surface
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. State Department confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. citizen was killed in Syria after disturbing videos surfaced showing him among a group of men apparently being executed by Syrian government forces.

“We offer condolences to the family on their loss and are providing consular assistance to them,” the State Department said in a statement. “We are greatly concerned when any U.S. citizen is harmed overseas, wherever they are. The United States calls for accountability in all cases where U.S. citizens are harmed abroad.”

Family and friends confirmed to ABC News that one of the men executed was Hosam Saraya, an American citizen.

The confirmation came after videos shared on social media last week showed eight men kneeling next to each other in civilian clothes, with a group of soldiers filming. In one video, the soldiers are seen talking to each other. Then, without warning, they open fire, shooting the unarmed, kneeling men dozens of times at close range.

The videos were filmed in Tishreen Square, in southern Syria, on the afternoon of July 16 amid ongoing fighting there.

ABC News has spoken to friends and family of Hosam Saraya, a American-Syrian citizen, and confirmed that he and other relatives were among those seen in the video being gunned down.

Besides Saraya, the family said his brother, Karim, their father, Ghassan, and their uncles and cousins were also shot to death in the incident.

The family showed ABC News Saraya’s American passport, confirming his U.S. citizenship.

The State Department is “looking into accounts of the death of an individual reported to have been a U.S. citizen in Syria,” a spokesperson said.

The Saraya family are Druze, the largest ethnic group in the city but a minority in Syria. Sectarian clashes broke last week between government forces and Druze, Sunni Bedouins and other Sunni factions.

A close friend of the Sarayas who worked with Hosam told ABC News that he spoke with Hosam and his relatives last Tuesday night and that they told him bombs had been falling around their home. On Wednesday, the friend, who only wants to be identified as Omar, heard from other family members that Hosam and the others had been taken from their home by government forces.

Saraya’s mother was left in their ransacked home, Omar said.

