‘Overcompensating’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

The cast of ‘Overcompensating.’ (Cobrasnake/Prime Video)

Overcompensating has been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video has announced that the hit comedy series from creator and star Benito Skinner will return for season 2. Skinner will once again write, star in and executive produce this upcoming new season of the show.

“I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for season 2!! PLAY SUPER BASS :),” Skinner said in a press release.

The first season of Overcompensating followed Benny (Skinner), a closeted former homecoming king who heads to college and “becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs,” according to its official synopsis. “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Rish ShahOwen ThieleConnie BrittonKyle MacLachlan and Kaia Gerber also appeared in season 1. Charli XCX guest starred in the first season and served as its executive music producer.

Skinner took to Instagram to celebrate the season 2 renewal news.

“WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL,” he captioned his announcement post. “Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show … And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3.”

Related Posts

Adam Sandler announces You’re My Best Friend comedy tour
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

Adam Sandler is setting out on a brand-new comedy tour.

The actor and comedian will head out on the You’re My Best Friend tour this fall.

Sandler will travel across North America and hit over 30 major cities in the U.S. and Canada. He’ll travel through New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis and Seattle, to name a few of the markets.

The tour starts in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 5 and will end in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Presale tickets went on sale through Live Nation and various venues on Thursday. The general sale starts on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Sandler shared the tour’s poster to his Instagram to celebrate the tour announcement.

“Let’s have some fun,” he captioned his post.

Sandler will star in Happy Gilmore 2, which arrives on Netflix on July 25. He is also in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, which is set to arrive on Netflix this fall.

‘Air Bud Returns’ set for movie theaters in summer 2026
Cineverse, Air Bud Entertainment

Air Bud is looking to shoot for more success at the movie theater.

The franchise about a golden retriever who can play basketball returns in the upcoming film Air Bud Returns. Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have announced the latest film in the family-friendly franchise will arrive with a wide theatrical release in summer 2026.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and will direct the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story,” Vince said in a press release. “This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.”

This new film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who has always dreamed of being a basketball player. After his dad passes away, he feels like his dream might be impossible, until he “discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy,” according to an official synopsis. “Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!”

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

Netflix shares ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date, first-look photos
Lily Collins stars in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani)

Ciao, Emily!

Netflix has released its first look at season 5 of Emily in Paris. The streamer also announced the fifth season of the show will release on Dec. 18.

This time around, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be exploring not only France but also Italy, just as she did at the end of season 4. She will spend time in Rome once again and also take a visit to Venice for the first time.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” the show’s creator, Darren Star, told Netflix. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The first-look photos find Emily exploring these cities as she travels with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Also returning for season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Returning cast Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard will also appear in the season, playing Nico and Laurent G, respectively.

New cast members for season 5 include Bryan Greenberg, who plays Jake, an American living in Paris; Michèle Laroque, who plays Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie’s; and Minnie Driver, who plays Princess Jane, another friend of Sylvie’s who has married into a royal family.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star said.

