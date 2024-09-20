Overdose deaths have continued to drop, now at their lowest level in three years, data shows

Overdose deaths have continued to drop, now at their lowest level in three years, data shows
In this Jan. 25, 2024, file photo, a used Narcan brand Naloxone nasal spray rests on the street after paramedics and police responded to a suspected fentanyl drug overdose in Portland, Oregon. — Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(ATLANTA) — The estimated number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have been dropping for months and are now at their lowest levels in three years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Deaths from overdoses dropped for the first time in five years in 2023, following a steady rise during the pandemic. However, the current number of overdose deaths still remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In April 2024, the latest month with data, the estimated number of deaths in the past 12 months was 101,168, according to the CDC. The last month with figures that low was in May of 2021, with 100,997 deaths.

Data from other sources, such as emergency department visits and calls to EMS, support the downward trend, according to an analysis led by Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta, a senior scientist at the Injury Prevention Research Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He tells ABC News that the data may point to 20,000 fewer deaths annually, or more.

While experts continue to explore possible reasons driving the decline, there are a few public health initiatives to curb drug overdoses that may be showing signs of success.

“Enhanced access to naloxone, expanded treatment programs for opioid use disorder, and increased public awareness about the dangers of synthetic opioids like fentanyl are likely playing significant roles in saving lives,” said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor.

Another potential explanation for the downturn, Dasgupta says, may be related to changes in the drug supply, such as more people using xylazine, a dangerous, non-opioid animal sedative that’s often mixed with other illicit drugs, including fentanyl.

“Xylazine makes people use less fentanyl, is the bottom line,” Dasgupta told ABC News, while citing research that showed that those who overdosed and tested positive for xylazine had less severe health outcomes than those who did not have xylazine in their system. This could be due to the fact that those who used illicit substances, like fentanyl, mixed with xylazine may be using those substances less often, Dasgupta said.

“We’re seeing this pattern kind of happening that looks a lot like a change in the drug supply, more so than just explained by all the interventions in the public health space,” Dasgupta added. “It’s probably a mix of all these things at the end of the day, but something really changed in the third quarter of last year.”

Within each state, however, the decline in overdose deaths is not uniform among all people. Maryland, for example, experienced a decline in deaths among white populations, yet an increase among Black populations, Dasgupta points out.

Changes in drug overdose deaths also vary greatly by state, with some still experiencing increases in the past 12 months, CDC data shows. States with the greatest dips in overdose deaths over the past year, according to the same data, were Nebraska, North Carolina, Vermont, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, in that descending order.

While the national downward trend may continue, experts told ABC News it may not be permanent.

“We’ve seen dips that have been erased a year later. So, I’m cautious. I feel like things really haven’t cooled down yet,” Dasgupta said. “It feels like we’ve put the lid on the pot, but we’re still at a rolling boil. There’s still a lot of people dying of overdose.”

“It’s crucial that we continue to intensify our efforts to address the root causes of the opioid epidemic,” Brownstein said. “We need to continue investing in comprehensive strategies that address the complex factors driving the opioid crisis.”

Jake Goodman, MD, MBA is a psychiatry resident physician and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study
Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study
pablohart/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Pediatric water bead-related emergency room visits increased over 130% in one year, a new study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows.

Water beads are small balls of polymer that can expand up to 100 to 1,500 times in size when they come in contact with water, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

From 2021 to 2022, an estimated 8,159 ER visits involving patients under 20 years old involved water beads, the study found. Forty-six percent of the cases involved water bead ingestion.

Researchers from Ohio and Missouri analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2022, and found that children under the age of 5 were the most commonly seen patients in emergency departments.

The data showed that all water bead-related ER visits involving kids under 5 involved the ingestion of a water bead, while ER visits for patients in other age groups involved a water bead-related eye injury or a water bead inserted into other areas of the body, including the ear canal or nose.

“The number of pediatric water bead-related emergency department visits is increasing rapidly,” Dr. Gary Smith, a senior author of the study and the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.

“Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common among children, water beads pose a unique increased risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they’re hard to detect with X-rays,” Smith said.

Smith and the study’s co-authors called for stronger federal regulation of water beads and a revision of toy safety standards.

In May, three U.S. senators introduced Esther’s Law, legislation that would ban the sale of water beads marketed as toys, require warning labels on water bead packages and direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to consider further water bead regulation. The legislation, which was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and has not yet been voted on, is named after the late Esther Jo Bethard, who died in July 2023 at 10 months old after swallowing a loose water bead.

Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart announced at the end of 2023 that they would stop selling water beads due to the risk of injuries and death among children.

The CPSC also warned in March that water beads, along with narcotics, are two growing risks, especially for young children. The federal agency recommends water beads be removed from any environment where young kids are present, that children shouldn’t be allowed to play with them unsupervised, and that water beads be secured in containers and in areas were children can’t easily access them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about polio vaccination campaign in Gaza after 1st first case in 25 years
What to know about polio vaccination campaign in Gaza after 1st first case in 25 years
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A mass polio vaccination campaign is underway in Gaza to inoculate children after the first case in 25 years was recently detected in the strip.

Several organizations — including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and other partners — began the campaign on Sunday in central Gaza, where the case was confirmed.

The WHO has sent more than 1 million vaccine doses with the goal of vaccinating more than 640,000 children under age 10. The campaign will be rolled out in three-day phases each in central, southern and northern Gaza, according to Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Palestinian territory,

The UN estimates that in 2022, polio vaccination coverage, conducted through routine immunization, was at 99%.

However, since the outbreak of the war, this percentage has fallen. According to the latest WHO-UNICEF routine immunization (WUENIC) report, the number is estimated to be at 89% in 2023 due to the number of newborns not vaccinated.

Israel has agreed to limited pauses in the fighting, for about six hours a day, to facilitate the campaign, according to the WHO.

Children will receive two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been used for outbreak response under the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing approval since March 2021.

“We are targeting 157,000 children under 10 [in central Gaza]. We will do it for three consecutive days and, if needed, we’ll add a day,” Peeperkorn said on Sunday.

The vaccination will target 138 different sites including hospitals, medical points, schools and community points — including water and food distribution points — according to the WHO.

Among those participating in the vaccination campaign is the medical nonprofit MedGlobal. Five of the organization’s medical treatment points in Gaza are ready to administer vaccines.

Dr. John Kahler, a pediatrician and co-founder of MedGlobal, who has been on multiple medical missions to Gaza, said temporary pauses are not enough to fix long-term systemic issues, but this proves they can happen for critical medical situations.

“First of all, it shows how collapsed the public health system is,” he told ABC News. “But it also shows that it is possible for both sides to come to some type of a temporary — but important — agreement to permit [vaccinations] to happen.”

UNICEF said during the first full day of the vaccination campaign, 72,600 children received a dose of polio vaccine.

Poliovirus was first detected in sewage samples from Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis — in central and southern Gaza, respectively — in mid-July, in tests conducted by the Ministry of Health in coordination with the United Nations.

“The presence of the virus that causes polio … represents a new health disaster,” the ministry said in a statement at the time. “There is severe overcrowding, a scarcity of available water and its contamination with sewage water, the accumulation of tons of garbage and the occupation’s prevention of the entry of hygiene materials, which creates a suitable environment for the spread of various epidemics.”

In mid-August, the Ministry of Health reported the first case of polio in 25 years in a 10-month-old child who had not been vaccinated. Doctors suspected polio after symptoms resembled the virus, which was confirmed in test conducted in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Kahler said the true number of polio cases is likely much higher with many that have got undetected.

“If you really do have one case of paralytic polio, you have, by definition, hundreds or more,” he said. “Remember, 90% of polio is asymptomatic. So, this is why it spreads. It’s highly contagious…Given the breakdown in the infrastructure, there will be no way of knowing how many.”

Polio largely affects children under age 5 and can lead to paralysis or death. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there are about 341,000 children under the age of five in Gaza.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New report finds alarming decline in US maternity care access
New report finds alarming decline in US maternity care access
LWA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new report by March of Dimes found that over 5.5 million women live in U.S. counties experiencing limited to no access to maternity care resources that include hospitals or birthing centers, obstetric care or obstetricians.

The report is the latest by the maternity care-centric nonprofit to highlight a worsening state of maternity care in the U.S., with a rise in closure of hospital obstetric units contributing to what the organization calls “a growing maternal and infant health crisis.”

March of Dimes estimated that more than 2.3 million women of reproductive age live in counties deemed to be maternity care deserts, with approximately 150,000 births in these counties. More than three million additional women live in counties with limited maternity care access.

“We’re going from bad to worse. We already have the worst maternal mortality rate of our industrial peer countries, and we know that access matters,” Dr. Amanda Williams, March of Dimes’ chief medical officer, told ABC News. “If we don’t have access, then we don’t even have a chance.”

Maternity care deserts have a significant impact on health outcomes for expecting women. Data shows that women in maternity care deserts have a 13% chance of experiencing preterm birth, and receive inadequate prenatal care at higher rates, according to the report. Low-income and women of color are disproportionately affected.

People in maternity care deserts have to travel approximately 2.6 times further to receive care than those who live in counties where care exists, and early data has found that ob-gyns are leaving states with strictest abortion bans, Williams said.

“As the report suggests, the Dobbs decision — the effects of which have yet to be fully realized — is likely playing a major role in the already shrinking ob-gyn workforce in many rural areas of the country,” Dr. Stella Dantas, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement.

“As we continue to find ways to increase access, we must also vigorously combat legislative interference in the practice of medicine so that clinicians are free to practice without fear of criminalization and patients are able to get the care they need and deserve in the communities they live and raise their families in,” the statement continued.

Approximately 35% of all U.S. counties are now considered maternity care deserts, having no birthing facilities or obstetricians. North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nebraska are the most impacted states, according to March of Dimes.

Since 2022, over 100 counties experienced a decline in maternity care access, totaling over 100 hospitals closing their obstetric units, resulting in delayed access to emergency care and forcing families to travel farther to receive critical care, according to the report.

Between 2015 and 2022, the prevalence of pre-pregnancy hypertension rose by over 80%, according to March of Dimes. Preeclampsia, a potentially fatal condition that causes a pregnant woman’s blood pressure to rise, can lead to preterm birth, stroke, seizure, and other complications for expecting women.

In maternity care deserts, the rates of pre-pregnancy hypertension was 1.3 times higher than counties with full access to care, according to the report.

Leveraging telehealth services, improving reimbursement policies for obstetric services at hospitals, and improving access to midwifery services are some of the policy solutions to improve care, Williams noted.

“Not only are there people, a lot of people who live in these maternity care deserts, there are beautiful things, just as in the natural desert, you might find a gorgeous flower or cactus,” Dr. Williams said. “There are churches, there are community centers, there are community based organizations. And so we need to figure out how in healthcare and in public health, we can partner with some of those organizations to be able to extend care to those who live in maternity care deserts.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.