Owen Wilson joins the cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Kim Kardashian has graduated from her law program after six years of studying and working under California’s Law Office Study Program.
The reality TV star, mom of four and entrepreneur shared video clips and photos on her Instagram Story Wednesday from a backyard graduation ceremony, which was attended by family members and friends.
Attorney Jessica Jackson, one of Kardashian’s mentors in her Law Office Study Program, spoke during the ceremony, praising Kardashian’s dedication to her studies.
“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice — no law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case law books to read,” she said. “Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study.”
Instead of attending formal law school, Kardashian announced back in April 2019 that she had enrolled with the State Bar of California in 2018 to study law while completing a four-year apprenticeship, which would be completed with the supervision of a licensed California attorney. Only a small number of states, including California, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, offer an alternative pathway to legal training without a law school requirement.
Kardashian passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Exam or the “baby bar” examination in 2021 after her fourth attempt. She is now eligible to sit for the bar exam and follow in her late father Robert Kardashian‘s footsteps to become a lawyer.
In addition to reading law and working, Kardashian has also advocated for prison reform and nonviolent offenders, including Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for drug trafficking was commuted. Johnson, a great-grandmother, served over 20 years in jail and was released in June 2018.
Even more wizards have joined the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
HBO has announced nine more actors to join the show, including those playing the Malfoy family members and Molly Weasley.
Newcomer Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, while Emma actor Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy.
Additionally, Katherine Parkinson has been cast as the Weasley family matriarch, Molly, while A Small Light actress Bel Powley and Eric & Ernie actor Daniel Rigby will play Harry’s guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley.
Rounding out the announcements are Bertie Carvel cast as Cornelius Fudge, while Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and SiennaMoosah have been cast to play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnegan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, respectively.
These actors join the previously announced golden trio cast of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
The show is described to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who also executive produces the series. Multiple seasons are planned to bring all of Harry’s adventures to the small screen. They will stream exclusively on HBO Max.
Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.
At the ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy and Good American Family actress said it had “taken me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career.”
“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily,” she continued. “It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing everyday and who do it brilliantly in this town.”
She thanked her team, as well as all the “brilliant women” who have surrounded her throughout her career, including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney president Dana Walden.
Pompeo is known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, in which she’s starred in for 20 years. Over the years, Pompeo has served as an executive producer for the show. She also is a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy.
In 2007, Pompeo’s performance as Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actress in a television series – drama.
She recently starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family.
During Tuesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Pompeo was celebrated by Rhimes and Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy and also serves as an executive producer and director.
Also in attendance were actors Christina Hendricks, Dash Mihok and Pompeo’s husband, Chris Ivery.