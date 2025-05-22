Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’

Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players,” Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. “We’re honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike.”

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’
Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’
Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is taking on an epic new project about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Momoa will portray Ka’iana in Chief of War, a warrior who “tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century,” according to a press release.

A first-look image of Momoa as warrior Ka’iana was also released.

According to the press release for the upcoming series, Chief of War is a “passion project” for Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who are co-creators on the series and share Hawaiian heritage.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Story Monday, Momoa asked fans to check out the first look of Chief of War and gave “all my love to Hawaii.”

“I’m really excited,” he added. “It’s coming out on my birthday — I didn’t pick that either. Thank you Apple, I love you guys, this is the beginning. So thankful of all the hard work.”

A joint post from Momoa and Apple TV+ featuring the first-look image included a message from the Aquaman actor, who said that the story is “rooted in my home, my culture and my heart.”

“Hawaiian history has never been told like this,” he added.

The series includes a predominantly Polynesian cast, according to the press release.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Government Cheese: The American Dream gets surreal in the San Fernando Valley in the new show.

Netflix
Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel stars in the new Western romance series set in Texas.

HBO, Max
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder returns for season 2 of the docuseries where he helps people prepare for life’s big moments.

Movie theaters:
Sinners: Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror film from Ryan Coogler.

The Wedding Banquet: The ’90s queer classic film is reimagined and stars Bowen Yang.

Pride & Prejudice: The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel returns to cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ cancelled at Max
‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ cancelled at Max
Katrina Marcinowski/Max

Say goodbye to the college girls.

Max has canceled its comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show aired for three seasons on Max. The third season debuted in November 2024, with its finale airing on Jan. 25. Season 1 premiered on the service formerly known as HBO Max in 2021.

The Sex Lives of College Girls followed the happenings of a group of college roommates at the fictional, prestigious Essex College in New England.

It was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble through Kaling’s deal with Warner Bros. Television. Both creatives served as executive producers on the show and Noble was its showrunner.

While Max will not be making more episodes of the show, WBTV is shopping the series, so it is possible that a different streamer could pick it up.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers starred in season 3. Reneé Rapp appeared as a main character in the show’s first two seasons. She recurred in season 3 and announced she would not appear in further episodes after the season ended.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.