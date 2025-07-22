Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness and reality star, dead at age 76

Ozzy Osbourne, undoubtedly one of the most beloved and iconic heavy metal singers on the planet, has died at age 76.

A statement from his family issued on Tuesday reads, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

In 1968, the Birmingham, England, native co-founded Black Sabbath with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. The band helped define the metal genre, thanks in large part to Osbourne’s otherworldly vocals on such classic tunes as “Iron Man,” “Paranoid” and “War Pigs.” Ozzy also gained notoriety for his often-drug-and-alcohol-fueled exploits. His persona and antics earned him the nicknames the Prince of Darkness and the Metal Madman.

After a decade with the group, Osbourne was fired from Sabbath in 1979, purportedly over his substance abuse. However, he soon launched a solo career that, with initial help from virtuoso guitarist Randy Rhoads, became more successful than Black Sabbath’s. Among Ozzy’s memorable tunes from the ’80s are “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Bark at the Moon” and “No More Tears.” In 1988, Osbourne scored a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford.

Ozzy occasionally reunited with Black Sabbath over the years, while mainly focusing on his solo endeavors. In 1996, Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, launched Ozzfest, an annual hard-rock festival and tour that Ozzy regularly headlined either solo or with Sabbath.

In the early 2000s, the singer found a whole new audience when he starred alongside Sharon and two of their children — Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne — in the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. He and Jack teamed up again for another reality show, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which debuted in 2016.

In 2006, Ozzy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. The band — minus Ward — reunited to record a final studio album, 13, which was released in 2013. The group launched a farewell tour called The End that ran from January 2016 to February 2017.

Ozzy then refocused on his solo career and in 2018 launched the No More Tours II outing, which he intended to be his final major trek. But in early 2019 he battled an upper respiratory infection and pneumonia, which forced him to postpone tour legs in the U.K. and Europe, and cancel dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Also in 2019, Osbourne suffered a fall in his home, aggravating injuries he suffered in a 2003 ATV accident. He required extensive surgery and recovery time, and continued to postpone tour dates. In 2020, Ozzy revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Amid all that, Ozzy continued to put out new music, including the Grammy-nominated 2022 solo album Patient Number 9, which he supported with several live appearances. Still, the effects from the 2019 fall continued to hamper him, and in early 2023, he announced that his long-postponed tour dates would be canceled and that he was retiring from touring. 

In 2024, Ozzy returned to the stage for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist: He shouted the iconic “All aboard”‘ intro to “Crazy Train” from a throne onstage. In addition to that song, an all-star band paid tribute to him with versions of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “No More Tears.” 

On July 5, 2025, Ozzy made his final onstage appearance as part of the epic 10-hour all-star Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. He performed a five-song solo set while seated on a throne and was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a four-song set that included “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid.” The concert will screen in theaters in 2026.

Ozzy had announced earlier in July that a memoir entitled Last Rites will be released Oct. 7.

Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

Hudgens shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of her bare baby bump, captioned simply: “Round two!!!!”

The couple welcomed their first child last year, following Hudgens’ headline-making pregnancy reveal during the 2024 Oscars red carpet pre-show, which she co-hosted.

Wearing a fitted black gown, the High School Musical star debuted her baby bump live on air. Their baby was born in July, but Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about the child, including name and sex, private.

Hudgens and Tucker, a former professional baseball player, tied the knot in December 2023 during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Hudgens also recently announced that she is returning to the big screen.

She’s set to star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores themes of women’s liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille.

The film marks Hudgens’ first major role since becoming a mom.

Alix Earle joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Alix Earle is ready to go viral this season on Dancing with the Stars.

The 24-year-old social media personality and model was announced on Good Morning America Thursday as the latest contestant to join the upcoming 34th season, which will air later this year.

Over the years, Earle has garnered more than 7.5 million devoted TikTok followers, who follow her on the platform for her humor, beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips.

In 2023, she earned a spot on Forbes‘ Fashion 50 list. The following year, she also earned a spot on Forbes‘ Top Creators list. Earle has also been featured in Rolling Stone‘s annual Creators issue and was named Allure‘s Beauty Creator of 2024.

In addition to being a social media star, Earle is the host of the Hot Mess podcast, where she discusses mental health, her acne journey, cosmetic surgery and more.

In 2024, Earle told Elle that she is “obsessed with” DWTS and that her TikTok “For You” page has been inundated with content from the previous season.

She also attended the taping of the 500th Dancing with the Stars episode in November 2024 and filmed a “Get Ready With Me” video for it.

In that video, Earle reiterated how much she loves the show and mentioned how she grew up dancing.

“I love a good performance,” she said. “I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school.”

Earle joins Robert Irwin, who was announced as part of the season 34 cast in April.

The full cast of DWTS season 34 celebrities and professional dancers will be announced at a later date.

Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa fall in love in ‘The Map That Leads to You’ trailer
Teen drama royalty fall in love in The Map That Leads to You trailer.

Outer BanksMadelyn Cline and Riverdale star KJ Apa fall for each other in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video coming-of-age film, which was released on Tuesday.

Cline stars as Heather, a young woman who is celebrating finishing up college by going on a post-grad trip traveling through Europe with her friends.

After a chance meeting with Jack, played by Apa, Heather finds herself in “an unexpected romance that leads to deep emotional discovery,” according to an official synopsis. “As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined.”

In the trailer, Jack tells Heather about the journal his great-grandfather kept documenting his travels.

“I’m trying to go to every place that he wrote about. To just see what happens,” Jack says.

Dear John and Safe Haven director Lasse Hallström helmed the film, which is based on the novel by JP Monninger.

Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman and Josh Lucas also star in the film.

The Map That Leads to You premieres Aug. 20 on Prime Video.

