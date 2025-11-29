PAA outreach reaches over 590 students

Related Posts
Stuart man arrested for sex offenses
A Stuart man has been arrested on multiple sex offense charges, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Malcolm Roach…
Three arrested after standoff
Wanted Subject Barricaded Inside Residence Leads to Multiple Arrests On November 11, 2025, at approximately 9:20 PM, deputies with the…
County recognizes Tatum upon retirement
The Henry County Board of Supervisors formally recognized Matt Tatum, Director of Public Safety, at its meeting on July 22,…