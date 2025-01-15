Pacific Palisades residents sue Los Angeles department of water and power

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A group of Pacific Palisades residents and businesses impacted by the Palisades Fire filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the city’s Department of Water and Power, alleging that the city and the agency were unprepared for the Palisades Fire.

The suit was filed in the California Superior Court on Monday and seeks damages for the costs, repair and replacement of damaged or destroyed property; cost for alternative living expenses; loss of wages, earning capacity or profits and any other relief a court deems appropriate.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades on the date of the Palisades Fire failed, and that this failure was a substantial factor in causing plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged,” the lawsuit said.

“Among other failures, the Santa Ynez Reservoir, a 117-million-gallon water storage complex that is part of the Los Angeles water supply system, was empty, leaving fire crews little to no water to fight the Palisades Fire,” the complaint said.

“Further, despite dire warnings by the National Weather Service of a ‘Particularly Dangerous Condition — Red Flag Warning’ of ‘critical fire weather’ which had the potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, the LADWP was unprepared for the Palisades Fire,” the suit added.

The group of plaintiffs includes several families, individuals and businesses, according to the complaint.

In a statement issued before the lawsuit was filed, LADWP said it “was required to take the Santa Ynez Reservoir out of service to meet safe drinking water regulations. To commission the support and resources to implement repairs to Santa Ynez, LADWP is subject to the city charter’s competitive bidding process which requires time.”

“The water system serving the Pacific Palisades area and all of Los Angeles meets all federal and state fire codes for urban development and housing,” the statement said. “LADWP built the Pacific Palisades water system beyond the requirements to support the community’s typical needs.”

ABC News reached out to the LADWP for comment and is awaiting a response.

The extent of the economic damage wrought by the unprecedented fires is not yet clear. They will cost insurers as much as $30 billion, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs estimated in a report released this week. After accounting for non-insured damages, the total costs will balloon to $40 billion, the report said.

The investigation into the cause and spread of the Palisades Fire is ongoing, even as firefighters continue their effort to contain that and other wildfires blazing around the Los Angeles area.

The Palisades Fire began in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7 and has since destroyed about 5,000 structures, according to state officials. The fire has covered more than 23,000 acres and is 18% containment, per Cal Fire’s latest updates.

Eight of the 25 deaths so far confirmed from the Southern California wildfires are linked to the Palisades Fire, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday.

No cause has been determined for the wildfires.

Las Vegas police looking for links between Cybertruck blast and New Orleans attack
Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada, Jan. 1, 2025. Obtained by ABC News.

(LAS VEGAS) — Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror, law enforcement officials said.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that investigators were looking into any possible connections to the deadly attack in New Orleans earlier Wednesday but had not yet discovered any.

The driver of the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver was killed and, so far, is the only fatality from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said.

McMahill said the truck was in front of the hotel for 15 to 20 seconds before it exploded. He said that it was rented in Colorado and license plate readers caught it arriving in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Federal sources confirmed to ABC News Wednesday night that the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, Colorado in relation to the Cybertruck explosion, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The sheriff said Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped the investigation by having the truck unlocked after it auto-locked in the blast and giving investigators video of the suspect at charging stations along its route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

Video played at the news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was rented on Turo — the same app sources said was used to rent the pickup truck used in the deadly attack in New Orleans.

“We are heartbroken by the violence perpetrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers are with the victims and families,” a Turo spokesperson said in a statement in response to an ABC News request for comment. “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents.”

“We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.”

As police continue to investigate, McMahill said police the explosion was an “isolated incident” and that “there is no further threat to the community. He also said police do not believe anyone was helping the Las Vegas suspect.

“We believe everything is safe now,” McMahill said.

The property is the subject of frequent threats and heightened security given its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, said on Wednesday afternoon that the “whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.”

“Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Musk wrote on X, which he also owns. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk later posted on X: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.” It’s not known if Musk’s claim has been independently verified.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News “this was not a lithium battery” blast, as some have speculated online. There have been instances in the past of battery compartments in Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted on social media about the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” he wrote. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

The hotel also issued a statement on X suggesting the car involved was electric.

“Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” the hotel wrote. “The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and explosion near the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and has directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.

Harris says she’s full of ‘resolve,’ urges supporters to ‘accept the results of this election’ in concession speech
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris said her heart is “full of resolve” after losing the presidential election to former President Donald Trump.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” Harris said Wednesday at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up,” Harris said.

“We must accept the results of this election,” she said.

Harris’ defeat came as Trump won the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin overnight. Trump won another swing state, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Trump’s victory underscores just how deep voters’ frustrations were surrounding inflation and immigration, Republicans’ two top issues this election cycle as polls consistently showed Americans’ unhappiness with how President Joe Biden handled them. Trump’s return to the White House also suggests that Democrats were not motivated enough by the prospect of electing the first female president and that its base’s fury over the Supreme Court’s revocation of constitutional abortion protections has waned since 2022.

Harris had an extremely hurried campaign, which began this summer when Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president.

Biden, who plans to address the nation on Thursday, spoke with Harris on the phone Wednesday to congratulate her on “her historic campaign,” the White House said.

Trump and Harris also spoke by phone on Wednesday, according to the Trump campaign. Harris told Trump she will work with Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike the transition in 2020, according to an email Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon sent to campaign staff.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

California wildfires maps show evacuations, power outages, air quality
Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Wildfires are tearing through thousands of acres in Los Angeles County in California, as strong Santa Ana winds stoke the blazes.

The Palisades Fire has impacted more than 2,920 acres, the Eaton Fire has impacted more than 2,200 acres, and the Hurst Fire has spread over more than 500 acres.

Each of the fires is 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.

Evacuation alerts

Evacuation orders from CalFire have been issued in the areas surrounding the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires.

Orders to evacuate in the Pacific Palisades, Topanga and eastern Malibu region reach to the Carbon Beach Terrace on the west side of the blaze. To the east and southeast, evacuation orders cover the Riviera, Rustic Canyon and Wilshire Montana regions, stretching to San Vincente Boulevard.

Orders to evacuate from the Eaton Fire are stretching through Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, and large swaths of Pasadena and Glendale.

Orders to evacuate from the Hurst Fire are stretching through the suburban neighborhoods of Sylmar in Los Angeles, Whitney Canyon Park and Elsmere Canyon.

Residents can check for evacuation zones on CalFire’s interactive, updated map here: here.

Power outages

Roughly 319,493 customers are without power in California, according to poweroutage.us. Los Angeles County residents alone represent 226,245 of the customers facing outages.

About 27,184 customers in San Bernardino County; 24,840 in Riverside County; 14,965 in Orange County, 13,418 in Ventura County and 9,248 in San Diego County are affected.

Smoke and air quality

Across Southern California, residents are facing air quality conditions deemed hazardous by the U.S. Air Quality Index from the Environmental Protection Agency.

From Los Angeles to Pasadena, near the Eaton blaze, air sensors are picking up “hazardous” to “very unhealthy” conditions. Other surrounding areas — including near Redondo Beach, Torrance, and some parts of Los Angeles are also deemed “unhealthy.”

The EPA urges residents to wear N95 respirators to protect their lungs from smoke, limit time spent outdoors in the open air, and use an air purifier to reduce smoke particles indoors.

Check updated local air quality here.

