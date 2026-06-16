‘Paddington The Musical’ headed to Broadway in 2027

‘Paddington The Musical’ headed to Broadway in 2027
Arti Shah, playing Paddington Bear, bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of ‘Paddington The Musical’ at The Savoy Theatre, November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Paddington, the beloved bear in the blue duffle coat and red bucket hat, is embarking on his most exciting adventure to date.

Paddington stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday to announce that he is coming to Broadway next year in Paddington The Musical.

The musical is set to raise the curtain next year at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, where Moulin Rouge! The Musical is running until its final performance on Aug. 30.

Performances of Paddington The Musical will begin on Broadway on March 30, 2027, with its official opening scheduled for April 18, 2027.

News that the musical is heading to Broadway comes amid the show’s successful run at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

In April, Paddington The Musical won seven Olivier Awards — the British equivalent of the Tony Awards — including the award for best new musical.

To learn more about the history of Paddington Bear, visit the Paddington The Musical website.

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