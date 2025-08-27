Painting stolen by Nazis during WWII believed discovered in Argentine real estate listing

A photograph of the painting “Portrait of a Lady,” by Italian artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi. Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands

(LONDON) — An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in a coastal Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but spotted in a photo on a real estate website.

The painting, “Portrait of a Lady” by Italian baroque artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi, belonged to Jacques Goudstikker, a prominent Dutch-Jewish art dealer whose collection of more than 1,100 works was seized after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands in 1940. Senior Nazi officials, including Hermann Göring, acquired hundreds of pieces, according to the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

The potential discovery is the result of years of work by Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) investigative journalists Cyril Rosman, Paul Post and Peter Schouten, who have been pursuing the case for nearly a decade.

Rosman said the team began tracing Friedrich Kadgien, Göring’s financial adviser and close confidant, several years ago.

“Kadgien escaped to South America at the end of the war,” Rosman told ABC News. “We knew from archival documents that he brought diamonds, jewelry, and two stolen paintings with him. We’ve spent years trying to piece together his life here and where those paintings ended up.”

Kadgien died in Buenos Aires in 1978. His two daughters inherited properties in Mar del Plata, where the investigation eventually led the AD journalists.

After years of dead ends, the AD team resolved to make one final attempt. They sent Peter Schouten, AD’s correspondent in Argentina, to visit the property.

“I rang the bell. Nobody answered but we saw movement inside,” Schouten recalled. “Then we noticed a ‘For Sale’ sign in the garden.”

Back at his hotel, Schouten looked up the property listing together with his husband, a producer for international media who often assists in his investigations.

“We were scrolling through the photos when my husband suddenly said, ‘Look, isn’t that the painting?’” Schouten said. “I told him, ‘No, that can’t be true. The Dutch government has been looking for this painting for 80 years … it can’t just be hanging above a sofa in Mar del Plata.’ But there it was.”

Rosman, reviewing the same images from the Netherlands, had the same reaction.

“I was scrolling through the listing, looking for photos of the father or maybe some old documents,” Rosman said. “I didn’t expect to find one of the paintings we’d been searching for just sitting there in the living room. It was surreal.”

AD immediately sent the images to the RCE, which maintains official records of Nazi-looted art. Annalies Kool, a provenance researcher at RCE, told ABC News that the agency is “almost certain” the painting is the missing “Portrait of a Lady” but cannot 100% confirm it without examining the work in person.

“According to post-war declaration forms, we know that Kadgien possessed this painting,” Kool said. “Given that he fled to Argentina after the war and we now see it hanging in the living room of his daughters, we assume it has remained within the family for the past 80 years.”

Kool explained that the RCE cross-referenced the photo with the original wartime records. “The measurements match, the composition matches, and visually it aligns with the archival images,” she said. “But we would need to examine the back of the painting to confirm. There could be labels or marks proving it came from the Goudstikker collection.”

However, AD didn’t rely solely on the real estate listing photos to identify the painting. “We obtained additional images from inside the house from a separate source,” Schouten confirmed. “That gave us the second verification we needed before publishing.”

AD said they repeatedly attempted to speak with Kadgien’s daughters via email, Instagram, and WhatsApp. “After weeks, one of them finally responded,” Schouten said. “She asked what we wanted, said she was busy, and then blocked us.”

Shortly afterward, the listing real estate agency, Robles Casas y Campos, removed the photos showing the painting, as well as the entire listing itself.

Goudstikker’s heirs are represented by U.S. attorneys Yael Friedman and Amelia Cuneo of Friedman, Norman & Friedland, LLP. Friedman confirmed to ABC News that their client, Marei von Saher, Goudstikker’s 81-year-old daughter-in-law and sole heir, intends to pursue a formal restitution claim for “Portrait of a Lady.”

“Our client does intend to make a claim,” Friedman said. “She is the sole heir of Jacques Goudstikker’s estate and her goal is to recover the artworks that were looted by the Nazis from her father-in-law.”

Kool also said that a second missing painting – a 17th-century floral still life by Dutch artist Abraham Mignon – was listed in Kadgien’s possession in post-war declarations. Investigators believe it appears in a 2012 Facebook photo posted by one of Kadgien’s daughters, though its ownership and provenance remain unclear.

Friedman clarified that their claim will only target the Ghislandi portrait, not the second Mignon painting, because that work was not part of the Goudstikker collection.

“I have been on this quest since the late 1990s. My family’s goal is to locate and recover each and every artwork looted from Jacques Goudstikker’s collection and restore his legacy, von Saher told ABC News in a statement provided through her lawyers.

“This is the kind of case you dream of,” said Arthur Brand, the Dutch art detective often called “the Indiana Jones of the art world.” “A painting stolen in WWII, thought lost for decades, suddenly pops up on a real estate website in Argentina, hanging above a sofa,” Brand said. “You can’t write a better script.”

Brand added that the discovery highlights the unpredictable nature of recovering looted art: “You can find them anywhere – auction catalogues, archives, attics, even real estate listings.”

Rosman believes this case is only the beginning. “Hundreds, maybe thousands, of Nazi fugitives fled to Argentina after the war,” he said. “Who knows how many more looted artworks ended up here, quietly passed down through families?”

Brand agreed: “This case shows something important,” he said. “Thousands of Nazi-looted works are still out there, hanging in living rooms, passed down quietly through families. Argentina was a haven for many who fled Europe after the war – who knows how many masterpieces are still hidden here?”

Ukraine, Russia respond to Trump’s new ceasefire deadline as strikes continue
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump on Monday sought to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to secure an end to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announcing that he would shorten a 50-day negotiating window to “10 or 12 days from today.”

“I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him,” Trump told reporters during a visit to the U.K. “So we’re going to have to look and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen.”

“I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump said later in the press conference. “There’s no reason in waiting.”

“I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump added. “I’m not so interested in talking anymore. He talks, we have such nice conversations, such respectful and nice conversations, and then people die the following night in a — with a missile going into a town and hitting.”

Recent months have seen growing White House frustration with Putin, as the Russian leader repeatedly dodged ceasefire proposals while intensifying long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities and its frontline offensives.

Earlier this month, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to accept a ceasefire. Failure to do so, the president said, would prompt punishing new economic measures, among them secondary sanctions on nations doing business with Moscow.

Both the U.S. and Ukraine are calling for a full and immediate ceasefire, after which a peace settlement could potentially be negotiated. Moscow, however, has said that negotiations cannot take place until Ukraine makes significant concessions, among them demilitarization, its withdrawal from frontline regions and the abandonment of its NATO ambitions.

Ukrainian leaders welcomed Trump’s latest announcement.

“Clear stance and expressed determination by POTUS — right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

“I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war,” he continued. “Ukraine remains committed to peace and will work tirelessly with the U.S. to make both our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

Zelenskyy’s influential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, thanked Trump in a post to Telegram. “Putin only understands strength — and this has been communicated clearly and loudly,” Yermak said.

The Kremlin is yet to officially comment on the new deadline. But Dmitry Medvedev — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — framed Trump’s challenge as a dangerous escalation.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10,” Medvedev — who, during Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine, has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment — wrote on X.

“He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Meanwhile, cross-border strikes continued regardless. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed 74 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 37 drones and two missiles into the country overnight, of which 32 drones were intercepted or suppressed. The air force said two missiles and five drones impacted across three locations.

In the frontline Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine’s south, the Justice Ministry said a Russian airstrike on a correctional facility killed at least 17 people and wounded 42 others.

“This is another war crime by the Russians, who will not stop unless they are stopped,” Yermak wrote on X.

In all, Zelenskyy said Tuesday morning that 22 people were killed by Russian strikes on Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.

“Every killing of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike, when a ceasefire could have long been in place if Russia had not refused, all this indicates that Moscow deserves very harsh, truly painful and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure,” the president said in a post to Telegram.

 

Japan doesn’t plan on responding to Trump tariff threats with countermeasures, government official says
Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

(TOKYO) — While the European Union has vowed to impose countermeasures if the Trump administration moves forward with its planned 30% tariffs on all EU exports to the U.S., another key strategic ally, Japan, is taking a different approach.

Unlike the European Union, the Japanese government has made no indication it plans to impose any kind of reciprocal tariff on the U.S., even if the U.S. does move forward with its planned 25% tariffs on all Japanese exports.

“We have no intention to change” the Japan-U.S. ally relationship, a Japanese government official told ABC News. “We will cooperate with the United States to make a win-win situation.”

Japan has attempted to remain calm since President Donald Trump first announced potential tariffs on all Japanese exports this spring, sticking with a strategy of steady diplomacy, a promise to invest further in the U.S. and patience.

Japanese government officials have met with their U.S. counterparts seven times since Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s initial meeting with Trump at the White House in February, the Japanese government official said. Trump and Ishiba also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June before Trump cut his trip short.

Ishiba was the second world leader to visit Trump at the White House after he took office in January.

Hideo Kumano, Japanese chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, warned if the U.S. tariffs are imposed on Japanese goods, Japan will likely see a recession.

“It’s inevitable to see some kind of damage,” Kumano told ABC News. “There is a possibility that we will fall into recession.”

But Kumano said he doesn’t think Japan should retaliate like some other countries have to Trump’s tariff threats.

“Trump is emotional, and countries like India or Brazil, they reacted in the same manner, and they also wanted to punish such a policy and impose high tariffs in response,” Kumano said. “Europe is insinuating something like that, but I don’t think Japan should do the same.”

Instead, Kumano believes Japan should “smile superficially” and then “behind the scenes,” prepare for the potential impacts of the coming tariffs.

“Behind the scenes, Japan or Japanese companies should react to potential impact of the tariffs and control or manage the transactions with the U.S.,” Kumano said.

Ukraine, left out in Trump-Putin summit, fears setbacks on key peace issues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured) speaks during a joint press conference at the Chancellery following a virtual meeting hosted by Merz between European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump on August 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany./Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

()LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Friday meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “will not achieve anything” if peace talks exclude Ukraine.

Decisions taken without Kyiv’s input will be “stillborn decisions,” Zelenskyy continued. “They are unworkable decisions. And we all need real and genuine peace,” the president said in an address to the nation last weekend.

Ukrainian expectations for the summit in Alaska are low, amid fears in Kyiv that the American and Russian leaders will seek to dictate Ukraine’s future without its participation.

Zelenskyy’s talks with European leaders and Trump on Wednesday, though, did appear to find consensus on key Ukrainian demands according to subsequent statements from Zelenskyy and his European counterparts, including that Kyiv will be the one to decide on any territorial concessions and that no such concessions can occur without binding security guarantees.

“We must learn from the experience of Ukraine, [and] our partners, to prevent deception by Russia,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

“There is no sign now that the Russians are preparing to end the war,” he added. “Our coordinated efforts and joint steps — of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace — can definitely force Russia to make peace.”

Trump said Wednesday after the virtual meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders that there will be “severe consequences” against Russia if Putin did not agree to stop his war on Ukraine.

Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee — likened the coming Alaska summit to the 1938 Munich Agreement — a pre-World War II accord by which European powers allowed Nazi Germany to annex part of Czechoslovakia without Prague’s consent.

“Putin secured a one-on-one meeting with Trump, providing an opportunity to influence U.S. policy and push for abandonment of Ukraine and European allies,” Merezhko told ABC News.

“Putin would like to use the summit to persuade Trump to blame Ukraine for the lack of progress on a ceasefire and give him a pretext to walk away from the negotiations,” Merezhko said.

“Putin is a very masterful manipulator and he will go into Friday’s meeting well prepared,” Merezhko added. “He will go in with well-prepared, planned and rehearsed talking points.”

John E. Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine now working at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, said Putin “wants a deal with Trump that will be presented to Kyiv and other European capitals as a fait accompli.”

The Kremlin’s goals remain the “elimination of Ukraine as a state and as a culture, elimination of NATO and undermining of the U.S. global positions,” Pavel Luzin, a Russian political analyst at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, told ABC News.

There are several key — and thorny — issues for the two leaders to discuss.

Territory

Territory has been a main source of conflict between the two countries since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and fomentation of separatist revolt in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Putin has remained firm in his demands. Any peace settlement, Moscow has said, must include “international legal recognition” of its 2014 annexation of Crimea and four regions it has occupied to varying degrees since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia demanded that Ukrainian troops withdraw entirely from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions — including areas that Russian troops do not control. The Kremlin claimed to have annexed all four regions in September 2022. Moscow also wants Kyiv to give up on any designs on taking back occupied Crimea.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Trump suggested that a “swapping of territories” could lead to a peace deal. However, Ukrainian officials quickly rejected that idea.

Zelenskyy held that the country would not give up any of its land, saying in a Saturday statement, “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers.” The president has since said that any decisions on territorial concessions must be made by Ukraine, and that no such concessions can occur without Ukraine receiving binding security guarantees that include the U.S.

NATO ambitions

Russian officials are also looking for their own “security guarantees” regarding NATO, by which Ukraine would be permanently excluded from the alliance, which has a mutual defense agreement among members.

Putin has regularly expressed concern over NATO’s eastward expansion, framing the alliance’s growth as an existential security threat to Russia. He has repeatedly warned the alliance against accepting Ukraine as a member, accusing the organization of trying to turn the country into a launch pad for aggression.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grushko, said in March that Moscow is seeking “the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance.”

Ukrainian officials have continued in their bid to join NATO — an ambition that has the backing of the vast majority of Ukrainians and is enshrined in the national constitution.

During a news conference earlier this year, Zelenskyy offered to step down from the presidency in exchange for admission to NATO. “If to achieve peace you really need me to give up my post — I’m ready. I can trade it for NATO membership, if there are such conditions.”

NATO nations, while backing Ukraine in its defensive war, have refused to allow Kyiv’s accession to the alliance. The alliance agreed at a 2008 summit that Ukraine “will become a member of NATO,” but the leaders of key allied nations — including the U.S. — have said Kyiv cannot accede while it is at war.

Limits to Ukraine’s military

Russian officials have demanded limits to the size of Ukraine’s military, which Moscow has framed as necessary to ensure its own security — a claim dismissed by Kyiv as false.

During peace negotiations in the opening days of the full-scale invasion, Moscow demanded that Ukraine reduce its military size to 50,000.

Zelenskyy, however, has expressed concern that any reductions to Ukraine’s military could allow Russia to secure more Ukrainian land, even with Western support. “The best thing is a strong army, a large army, the largest army in Europe. We simply have no right to limit the strength of our army in any case,” he said in December.

Russia is also demanding limits on Ukraine’s weapons arsenals and the sophistication of its military technology.

In the days leading up to Friday’s meeting between Trump and Putin, Ukraine has increased its long-range drone strikes into Russia. Ukrainian officials have said such attacks are part of its strategy to force the Kremlin into genuine peace talks.

Sanctions

The lifting of international sanctions on Russia may also be discussed during Friday’s meeting.

Russia is currently the world’s most sanctioned country with “50,000 or so measures,” according to The Center for European Policy Analysis. Russian officials have stated that a peace treaty should include lifting sanctions imposed since 2022.

The European Union has refused requests to reduce sanctions against Russia before a peace deal is secured, and Zelenskyy has called Putin’s suggestion that reductions could lead to lasting peace “manipulative.”

Trump has threatened to impose further sanctions on Russia and its top trading partners if Putin fails to commit to a ceasefire. Earlier this month, the U.S. announced additional tariffs on India related to its purchases of Russian oil.

“Everyone sees that there has been no real step from Russia toward peace, no action on the ground or in the air that could save lives,” Zelenskyy said earlier this week. “That is why sanctions are needed, pressure is needed.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.

