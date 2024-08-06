Pakistani national charged with alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump, other public officials: DOJ

Pakistani national charged with alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump, other public officials: DOJ
Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Pakistani national with purported ties to Iran was arrested last month on charges he plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump and multiple other public officials, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.

While the criminal complaint does not mention Trump by name, multiple sources familiar with the case told ABC News one of the intended targets of the alleged plot was Trump. Other possible targets included government officials from both sides of the aisle, the sources said.

After spending time in Iran, Asif Merchant flew from Pakistan to the U.S. to recruit hitmen to carry out the alleged plot, according to a detention memo. The person he contacted was a confidential informant working with the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.

Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.

Asif was arrested July 12, one day prior Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear.

“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against American citizens, and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America’s national security.”

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, added, “Working on behalf of others overseas, Merchant planned the murder of U.S. government officials on American soil.”

In April, Merchant arrived from Iran and contacted someone to help with his plot, according to officials. The person ended up being a confidential source who reported the information to law enforcement, according to the Justice Department. Merchant allegedly again met up with the source in early June and explained the assassination plot and said it was “not a one-time opportunity,” officials said.

“Specifically, Merchant requested men who could do the killing, approximately 25 people who could perform a protest as a distraction after the murder occurred, and a woman to do ‘reconnaissance,'” the complaint said.

By mid-June, he met up with the people he thought would carry out the hits — but who were actually undercover law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Merchant even paid the apparent hitmen $5,000 as an advance on the assassinations before making plans to leave the country when the killings took place, officials said. Instead, he was arrested on July 12, the date he planned to leave the U.S.

“Fortunately, the assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI Agents,” acting Assistant Director Christie Curtis of the FBI New York Field Office said in a statement. “This case underscores the dedication and formidable efforts of our agents, analysts and prosecutors in New York, Houston, and Dallas. Their success in neutralizing this threat not only prevented a tragic outcome but also reaffirms the FBI’s commitment to protecting our nation and its citizens from both domestic and international threats.”

A final target had not been selected by the time Merchant made arrangements to fly out of the U.S., according to officials.

Investigators have said they’ve found no link between foreign operatives and Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old shot and killed after he tried to assassinate Trump from a rooftop near the stage, but the arrest may help explain some last-minute adjustments to rally security.

“We were initially told that there was no Secret Service snipers coming but that was shifted either Thursday or Friday to indicate that there were,” Pat Young, head of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, told ABC News. “We had been told that this is the first time that a non-sitting president had been allocated Secret Service snipers. So that threw up some alarm bells for some of our guys that — why the sudden shift — from one stance to the other?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

A judge invalidated the special counsel probing Trump. How could it impact other cases?
A judge invalidated the special counsel probing Trump. How could it impact other cases?
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Monday’s surprise ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case appears unlikely to impact other cases involving Trump — or other cases brought by special counsels.

Cannon ruled Monday that Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel overseeing Trump’s documents case was unconstitutional because Smith was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress, leading her to dismiss the entire case.

“The Framers gave Congress a pivotal role in the appointment of principal and inferior officers,” Cannon wrote in a lengthy order. “That role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or diffused elsewhere — whether in this case or in another case, whether in times of heightened national need or not.” she wrote.

The ruling, on its face, seems to undermine the core of the special counsel statute — that an independent arbiter is necessary to investigate and possibly prosecute politically fraught matters.

But the ruling doesn’t put all special counsels under the microscope; Cannon’s order draws a distinction between other special counsels and Smith, who was never confirmed to any post by Congress.

Special counsels — like David Weiss, who is investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden — have typically served previously as U.S. attorneys, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Smith, in contrast, was previously the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and was working for the International Criminal Court at the Hague prosecuting war crimes when he was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead both the classified documents probe and the federal election interference investigation.

Accordingly, Smith never went through a congressional confirmation process.

“In the end, there does appear to be a ‘tradition’ of appointing special-attorney-like figures in moments of political scandal throughout the country’s history. But very few, if any, of these figures actually resemble the position of Special Counsel Smith,” Cannon wrote in Monday’s decision. “Mr. Smith is a private citizen exercising the full power of a United States Attorney, and with very little oversight or supervision.”

Attorneys for Hunter Biden last year filed a motion to dismiss his gun prosecution citing the same Appropriations Clause at the heart of Cannon’s ruling. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika swiftly rejected Biden’s bid.

In the classified documents case, Smith could appeal Cannon’s the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. The former president has denied all charges.

Judge Cannon noted that her ruling does not apply to other jurisdictions, meaning the order may not apply to Smith’s Jan. 6 election interference case, in which Trump last August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

That case is currently delayed following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the former president is entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion in the Supreme Court ruling, took the position that Smith had been named special counsel without a proper legal basis, leading to speculation about what role that might play in Judge Cannon’s decision-making.

Although Judge Thomas did not name Cannon in his opinion, he said that lower courts should look at the question of how Smith was appointed.

Cannon’s ruling should also have no effect on the Georgia election interference case, which is currently paused while Trump appeals the court ruling that allowed Fulton County DA Fani Willis to stay on the case.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Trump has denied all charges.

Trump is also awaiting a decision by New York Judge Juan Merchan on whether the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling will impact Trump’s hush money conviction, which Trump’s attorneys argue was “tainted” by evidence and testimony that the Supreme Court’s ruling now makes off-limits.

The former president was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man shot, injured at Pennsylvania Trump rally released from hospital
Man shot, injured at Pennsylvania Trump rally released from hospital
Dutch Family

(NEW YORK) — One of the two men shot and injured in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been released from the hospital, officials said.

David Dutch, 57, was discharged on Wednesday, Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh said.

Dutch was shot in the chest and liver and was initially in a medically induced coma after the shooting, according to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania.

Dutch is a former Marine who serves as commandant of his Marine Corps League detachment, the organization said.

“David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams,” his family said in a statement last week. “We also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families.”

The second man who was shot and injured, James Copenhaver, 74, remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Allegheny General Hospital.

“Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” his family said in a statement last week. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”

The man killed at the Trump rally, firefighter Corey Comperatore, died shielding his family from the gunfire, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Comperatore, 50, leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Video shows dog starting house fire by turning on stove in middle of night
Video shows dog starting house fire by turning on stove in middle of night
Facebook / Colorado Springs Fire Department

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — Authorities have released a video of a dog starting a housefire when it turned on the stove in the middle of the night and ignited some boxes sitting on top of it, fire officials said.

The incident occurred early in the morning on June 26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Rushmore Drive at approximately 4:43 a.m. after receiving a call from a family saying they had experienced a fire on their stove but had been able to extinguish it relatively quickly, according to a statement released by fire officials.

“Engine 23 arrived on scene at 4:47 a.m. at a residential home with no visible fire or smoke. Upon investigation, crews did not find any active fire but did find evidence of a fire,” said the Colorado Springs Fire Department in a statement on social media.

The male homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before crews got there, authorities said, but he was later transported to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported in the home, either to people or their pets.

“After talking to the homeowners and looking through their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it,” said the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The footage shows a dog jumping up and placing its paws on the stove to inspect the boxes placed on top and authorities believe that when it jumped down, it accidentally turned the stove on which ignited the boxes and started the house fire.

The homeowners were immediately alerted and woken up by their Apple HomePod sending them a “high heat” notification and were able to get to the fire before it had time to spread through the home.

Officials took this unique situation to remind people about fire safety inside their homes.

“This is a good reminder to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every floor of the home, ensure all combustibles are away from your stovetop/oven, and know two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire,” said the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.