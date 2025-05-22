Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, prior to immigration hearing, meets infant son for 1st time

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, prior to immigration hearing, meets infant son for 1st time
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — 
 

 

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, met his infant son for the first time, prior to his immigration hearing Thursday in Louisiana.

Thursday’s hearing was attended by Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who gave birth to the couple’s son on April 21 during Khalil’s ongoing detention in Louisiana.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans ruled last month that Khalil is deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.” She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.

During Thursday’s hearing, Comans denied Khalil’s motion to terminate the case based on his allegation that his arrest and detention is illegal because he was arrested without a warrant.

The judge also declined to hear argument from Khalil’s team pertaining to the government’s allegations that Khalil lied on his application for a green card, saying the issue was “irrelevant” because she had already determined that Khalil was removable.

Judge Comans also heard Khalil’s case for asylum and for withholding of removal to either Algeria or Syria, where he a citizen of both countries. Several expert witnesses were called by Khalil’s team, including U.C. Davis historian Muriam Davis, an expert on the Middle East and North Africa, who testified to the dangers Khalil might face if deported to Algeria and Syria, due to the notoriety of the case.

“In general, his case has achieved an international prominence that would make him a target,” Davis testified.

There were also several heated exchanges between Khalil’s counsel, Marc Van Der Hout, and Judge Comans, who at one point cautioned Van Der Hout “not to argue with her.”

Van Der Hout, his voice rising, replied, “Well, I am going to argue with you.”

“And you’re going to lose,” Comans responded.

Following a break in the proceedings, additional witnesses — including possibly Khalil himself — were expected to testify.

Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations, and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man charged for posing as ICE officer, placed fake emblems on SUV: Police
Man charged for posing as ICE officer, placed fake emblems on SUV: Police
Fife Police Department

(FIFE, Wa) — A man was charged for posing as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Washington state, according to police.

Ilya Kukhar, 26, was charged on Thursday for impersonating an ICE officer after he allegedly drove a vehicle that “displayed prominent emblems with large letters spelling ‘I.C.E’ along with a pseudo-seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” the Fife Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on March 16, police responded to a 911 call of a “suspicious vehicle at the Emish Market,” a Ukrainian grocery store in Fife, Washington, officials said.

The vehicle, which had no license plates, was identified as a black 2019 Ford SUV and was later confirmed to be a former patrol car for the Tukwila Police Department, officials said.

The presence of the vehicle “appeared intentional, targeting a Ukrainian grocery store” which indicated a “deliberate effort to intimidate and draw attention to itself,” police said.

Witnesses told officials that the “occupant(s)” of the vehicle were “recording employees and customers on video, causing alarm and concern,” police said.

Once police arrived on the scene, the vehicle left, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that the vehicle was not an official DHS unit, leading the police — in coordination with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations Seattle field offices — to look into this incident, officials said.

In response to a bulletin posted by the Fife Police Department, officials in Tukwila “identified the vehicle as one of their former patrol cars,” officials said.

Previously, it had been “removed from their fleet after being involved in a collision,” officials said. Once it was no longer in service with the City of Tukwila, an insurance company sold it to a private buyer, police said.

After “numerous tips” and the assistance of Tukwila Police, the “primary suspect in this case” was identified as Kukhar, officials said. Police have not said if there are other suspects involved.

Kukhar, who is “not employed by any federal law enforcement agency,” has been charged with one count of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

He is currently not in police custody and his initial arraignment is scheduled for April 11, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10-year-old girl struck, killed by tree that fell on her Atlanta home
10-year-old girl struck, killed by tree that fell on her Atlanta home
The Dixon Family

(ATLANTA) — A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a tree that fell on her Atlanta home when severe storms blew through the city this weekend, officials said.

Six people lived in the house where the tree crashed down around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The 10-year-old, identified by family as A’erica Shukai, was killed and her mother and grandmother were injured and hospitalized in stable condition, fire rescue officials said.

A’erica was lying in bed sleeping next to her grandmother when the tree fell, according to A’erica’s cousin, Tomeka Dixon.

A’erica’s mom has been released but her grandmother remains in the hospital, Dixon told ABC News on Monday.

A’erica, who loved cheerleading and making TikTok videos, just turned 10 on April 15, Dixon said.

She’s survived by her mother, grandmother, two sisters and brother. A’erica’s father died two years ago “and the family is still grieving from his loss,” according to a GoFundMe set up by Dixon.

“I’m just trying to be there for my family,” she said.

“We ask that all Georgians join us in praying for her loved ones during this difficult time,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on social media.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on Friday night, Dixon said.

ABC News’ Mariama Jalloh contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kidnapped 6-year-old rescued by Kansas trooper during traffic stop
Kidnapped 6-year-old rescued by Kansas trooper during traffic stop
(Mike Hutmacher/Wichita Eagle/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(KANSAS) — One traffic violation on a Kansas highway led to the miraculous rescue of a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the rescue happened after a highway trooper stopped an SUV for a traffic violation last month.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the front-seat passenger had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl just over a month earlier, officials said in a post on Facebook.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the trooper had observed a girl in the vehicle about that age riding with the two adult male occupants, both of whom were in their 60s.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle had a criminal history that included homicide and numerous weapons violations.

“After the trooper and a deputy from a local sheriff’s office quickly secured both the driver and passenger, the trooper safely removed the little girl from the vehicle,” Kansas Highway Patrol wrote in the post.

Officials said initially the 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth “after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail.”

The young girl eventually told the trooper her real name when it was confirmed she was the kidnapping victim who had been with the suspect for over a month, officials said.

“Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody,” officials added.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

ABC News has reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol for comment.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.