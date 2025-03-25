Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter and ABC’s Good Morning America with its esteemed Paley Honors Award.

The award “recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence,” according to the Paley Center’s website.

Carter’s portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman is being honored 50 years after the series’ debut.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences,” the Paley Center website reads.

The website states that the show’s central themes represented a “powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world.”

GMA is also being honored for its 50th anniversary, with the announcement describing the show as “a beloved morning institution.”

“As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media,” the announcement says.

The cultural institution also plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.

The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mikey Madison, Sean Baker on ‘Anora”s five Oscar wins: ‘A huge honor’
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Anora was the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The independent, Neon-distributed film, directed by Sean Baker, took home the biggest award of the evening with best picture. It also won best actress, best director, best editing and best original screenplay.

After the ceremony, Baker and the film’s star, Mikey Madison, spoke to press backstage about how surreal it was for the film to have won five Oscars.

“I never thought anything like this would happen in my life,” Madison said. “I love making movies and I’ve dreamed of being an actress that would be able to be in a film like Anora my entire career as an actress. It’s a huge honor, one that I think will soak in later down the line, hopefully.”

The film follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of a Russian oligarch after a whirlwind romance. While speaking to press after his four Oscar wins, Baker said he thinks sex work should be decriminalized.

“It’s our oldest profession, yet it has an incredible, unfair stigma applied to it,” Baker said. “What I’ve been trying to do with my films is sort of chip away at that very unfair stigma. Personally, I think it should be decriminalized, and I guess through my work, through hopefully humanizing my characters that are usually seen as perhaps caricatures in most film and television, it will help do that.”

Michael Fassbender suggested Daniel Craig to producers at his James Bond audition
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When Michael Fassbender auditioned to play James Bond, he ended up promoting a different actor for the role.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender said he suggested Daniel Craig might make a good James Bond during his own audition for the film Casino Royale.

“I met with Barbara Broccoli just, you know, through passing, and I actually went in to an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix,” Fassbender said. “But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is …’ — I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself.”

Fassbender said the flub is par for the course, admitting he was an hour late to his Mad Max: Fury Road audition. “This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions,” Fassbender said.

Even though he ended up not getting the role, Fassbender still gave Craig his flowers.

“Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history, but that was it really, there was never a conversation after that,” Fassbender said.

Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026
CBS

The Golden Globes are doubling down on Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will officially return to host the 83rd annual awards ceremony in January 2026. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony, which was broadcast on Jan. 5.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a press release. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning to host.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun,” Hoehne said.

