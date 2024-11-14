Pamela Anderson is a glamorous Las Vegas star in ‘The Last Showgirl’ official teaser

Photo: Zoey Grossman

An official teaser for The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson is here.

In the new look at the Gia Coppola-directed film, Anderson is a Las Vegas showgirl who is about to deliver her final performance in the show The Razzle Dazzle, which is introduced by a character portrayed by Dave Bautista.

The actress holds back tears in one clip before she hits the stage.

“Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars,” Anderson’s character says in the teaser. “The costumes, the sets. We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas showgirl.”

“The iconic American showgirl,” she adds.

The teaser then shows clips of Anderson getting ready backstage, as well as her character about to audition for a role.

According to a synopsis for the film, Anderson plays Shelly, “a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

Also starring in the film are Jamie Lee CurtisBrenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The teaser also includes a new original song sung by Miley Cyrus called “Beautiful That Way,” which is produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Kate Gersten wrote the script for the film and Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Coppola produced.

The Last Showgirl will hit theaters nationwide on Jan. 10.

Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Keough and Presley in 2017 – Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown

Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”

Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”

Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says. 

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.” 

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.” 

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

Otis Redding biopic in the works; John Boyega to star
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

An upcoming film about the legendary singer Otis Redding has found its stars.

Variety reports that Star Wars actor John Boyega has been cast to play the legendary soul singer with Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler playing his wife, Zelma Redding, in the biopic Otis & Zelma.

The film, directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, will chronicle the life of the famed singer, best known for such tunes as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” and “Hard to Handle.”

According to the description, the film “celebrates the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together, and their eternal love story after his passing.” Redding died in a plane crash in 1967 at the age of 27.

The description adds, “Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him.”

In other Otis Redding news … the singer will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. He will receive the 2,791st star and is being honored in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour announced
‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour announced
ABC

Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road again!

The hit dance show announced Dancing with the Stars: Live! on Tuesday, a nearly three-month tour in winter 2025 featuring professional dancers from the series, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold. Celebrity guest stars will also join the show along the way.

The tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and comes to a close on April 5 in Los Angeles, will allow audiences “the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal,” according to a release.

The announcement from DWTS described the show as a “dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production.”

Mandy Moore, whose choreography credits include The Eras Tour and the 2016 musical movie La La Land, will choreograph and direct the live event.

“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the ‘DWTS’ brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family,” said Moore in a statement. “The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.”

Tickets for the live show will go on sale at dwtstour.com on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

