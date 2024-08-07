Pamela Anderson on returning to her roots, literally and figuratively, in ‘Better Homes & Gardens’

Better Homes & Gardens/Ditte Isager

In a cover story in Better Homes & Gardens, Pamela Anderson shows off a different side of herself: She could give Martha Stewart a run for her money.

The former Baywatch bombshell, 57, tells the magazine that during the pandemic she sold her Malibu home and returned to the same small town on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, where she was born and raised.

“I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change,” she said. “I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada.”

She added she felt “very sad and lonely,” offering, “I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself … I put my … kids through so much.”

Back in Canada, she perfected the art of baking, completely renovated her family’s rundown hotel, and began a lot of self-reflection with the help of her now-adult sons, Brandon and Dylan.

From the latter came her bestselling 2023 autobiography, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

Pamela says gardening was an escape: “[W]hen I started building the garden, it was really like a metaphor of putting my life back together. I began planting seeds,” she said.

She gives flowers to her “hardworking … gentlemen” sons, adding that “over the years, as they learned about things in my past, both age-appropriate and not age-appropriate, unfortunately, they thought I was taken advantage of in some ways.”

She added, “[I]t hurt them to think that those other things are the only things people think of their mom. Yes, she’s been in Playboy … but we know who she is. It’s different now.”

“They told me, ‘We’re going to try and find ways for you to keep doing what you love but also sharing it with people in a way where it benefits you too.'”

Lupita Nyong’o found her ‘Quiet Place’ character’s struggles “therapeutic” after loss of Chadwick Boseman
Paramount Pictures

Lupita Nyong’o is now in theaters in the hit prequel thriller A Quiet Place: Day One, and she found portraying her character, Sam, had a “therapeutic” effect on her in light of the unexpected loss to cancer of her Black Panther co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman in 2020. 

Sam is being treated for cancer, but in the midst of her fight for her life, a new struggle emerges: aliens who hunt by sound invade New York City. 

Nyong’o tells People it was “scary to have to go there” considering her character’s battle with cancer and Boseman’s. Sam is “really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and life is slipping between her fingers,” she explains.

“That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally,” she says.

“In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core. I definitely was thinking about that a lot,” she adds.

Nyong’o expresses, “What I came to realize is that it’s really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally. When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted.”

Boseman battled the depths of the disease privately while at the height of his fame, with only a handful of those close to him aware of his colon cancer diagnosis. Boseman died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Nyong’o posted in a now-deleted Instagram tribute, “The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”

‘Love Island USA’ becomes #1 reality series in streaming
Peacock

It seems America is in the mood for Love. Love Island, that is.

The Peacock series’ sixth season has become the #1 reality series in the country across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen data quoted by the streamer. 

The viewership for this installment is double previous seasons, Peacock adds.

The sixth season of the Fiji-set, real-time romance series hosted by Ariana Madix dropped on June 11 on Peacock. 

The season 6 finale will be available to stream July 21.

Seasons 4 and 5 are also available to stream in full on the platform.

Apple TV says ‘Shrinking’ will return for season 2 in October
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed its Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking will return for a 12-episode second season on Oct. 16.

Co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show’s second season will debut with two installments, followed by one new episode every subsequent Wednesday until a Dec. 25 finale.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica WilliamsLuke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinleyChrista Miller also appears, and Goldstein will pop in as a special guest star in season 2.

