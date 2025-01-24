Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars — considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is “not something I ever expected” in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

“Doing the work is the win,” she said. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she “couldn’t imagine [it] anyway.”

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she’s “happy” for since it’s voted on by her peers.

While Anderson’s name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘It Ends With Us’ star Brandon Sklenar shows his support for co-star Blake Lively
‘It Ends With Us’ star Brandon Sklenar shows his support for co-star Blake Lively
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Blake Lively‘s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar has shared his support for the actress, following her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

On Dec. 20, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, posted a message on social media Monday. “For the love of God read this,” he wrote, linking to The New York Times‘ publishing of Lively’s complaint. He tagged Lively and added a heart emoji to the post.

Sklenar’s post comes after Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel – shared a joint statement on Dec. 22, expressing “solidarity” with Lively in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” She also received support from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and director Paul Feig.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces episode titles for fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’
Netflix announces episode titles for fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’
Netflix

To commemorate November 6 — aka “Stranger Things Day,” aka the day Will Byers was sucked into the Upside Down — Netflix revealed Stranger Things will return in 2025, as well as the titles for all eight remaining episodes of the streaming phenomenon’s fifth and final season.

“In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins … ” Netflix teased in a series of title cards.

Here are the titles — let your imagination run as to what they could mean: 

Episode 1

“The Crawl”

Episode 2

“The Vanishing of …”

Episode 3

“The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4

“Sorcerer”

Episode 5

“Shock Jock”

Episode 6

“Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7

“The Bridge”

Episode 8

“The Rightside Up”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

David Schwimmer on the fun frights in ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’
David Schwimmer on the fun frights in ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’
Disney/Francisco Roman

Get ready for more ghostly haunts with Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

The new season of the anthology series arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. David Schwimmer stars as Anthony Brewer, a recently divorced botanist whose twin children come to live with him just as dark secrets reveal a spooky mystery.

Schwimmer told ABC Audio it was incredibly fun to join such an iconic franchise.

“I didn’t realize just how loved this series is because I was 25 when it came out, so I didn’t grow up with the books,” Schwimmer said. “Of course, I had heard of Goosebumps and I saw the first [TV] series … but I just didn’t know how many people love the series and are looking forward to it.”

He found acting in a project full of “fun frights” to be really enjoyable and said that, luckily, he doesn’t scare easily.

“I really love going to scary movies and especially seeing them in a movie theater. Although, I think this series, if you turn off the lights at home and watch it, or, you know, stream it on whatever device … I think it’ll be equally satisfying and equally scary,” Schwimmer said. “You can always pause it if you need to shake it off, you know what I mean? I’m guilty of doing that on occasion, watching a scary movie at home.”

Even though he says he’s been known to pause a scary movie and “just take five” minutes to collect himself before starting it back up, Schwimmer says he’ll always finish watching it.

“I do like a good scare,” he said. 

All eight episodes of Goosebumps: The Vanishing will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.