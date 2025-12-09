Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for London-set season 6
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for London-set season 6
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5. (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building has officially been renewed for season 6.

Hulu has announced that the original comedy series has been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season. Additionally, the upcoming sixth season will film overseas for the first time ever. The crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery.

The season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Tuesday. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Season 5 featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

The fifth season found the trio investigating what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” according to the official season 5 synopsis. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Gomez took to Instagram to celebrate the end of season 5 and the upcoming sixth season.

“Well, looks like our fam is going to London y’all,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actress also shared a photo of Short and Martin smiling, with a message of gratitude written on it.

“I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6!” Gomez wrote. “We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself.”

YouTube stars Dan Howell, Phil Lester confirm they are in a relationship
YouTube stars Dan Howell, Phil Lester confirm they are in a relationship
YouTube personalities Dan Howell and Phil Lester attend the 7th Annual VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2016, in Anaheim, California. (Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images)

YouTube stars Dan Howell and Phil Lester, who make up the popular social media duo Dan and Phil, have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The pair confirmed their romantic connection, which has spanned 15 years, in a video posted to YouTube on Monday.

“Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?” Howell asks in the video, before Lester responds, “Yes.”

“One of the biggest conspiracies in the history of the internet: Is ‘Phan’ real?” Lester continues, referencing the pair’s portmanteau.

“We’re gonna talk about it,” Howell adds.

The pair then explain the backstory and rumors surrounding their suspected romantic relationship, with Howell stating that speculation around them became overwhelming.

“This became so big, we could not ignore it,” Howell says.

“It was kind of disheartening when you put so much effort into a video, and all the comments were like, ‘Oh my God, they touched,'” Lester says.

The couple, who have been making videos together for over 15 years, also discuss in the video why they waited so long to reveal their relationship.

“Is our sexuality, who we may or may not be dating, whatever’s going on between us two something that our audience has the right to know?” Lester asks.

They also describe the inception of their relationship, which spanned the entirety of their collaboration.

“We fell into it hard and fast in 2009, and here we are almost 16 years later,” Howell says. “We are a bizarre example of a relationship — like, we’ve been attached at the hip 24/7 for 15 years.”

He adds, “We are just more compatible with each other day to day than anyone we will ever meet.”

The British content creators have accrued nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube since they first began posting together in 2009.

Zac Efron makes surprise 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance to support brother Dylan Efron
Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron
Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution‘s “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss,” also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

