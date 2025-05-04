Papal conclave: Cardinals speak out on challenges new pope will face

Maria Grazia Picciarella/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — Two cardinals in the Roman Catholic Church who will be voting in the upcoming papal conclave sat down with ABC News to discuss the challenges facing the church that the new pontiff will have to face and shared glimpses of the election process.

Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, who was appointed by Pope Francis in 2019, said the clergymen of the Catholic Church are “united in their task” to select a new pope.

The cardinals, who have been getting to know one another in Rome following the days of Pope Francis’ funeral, are not engaging in any kind of behind-the-scenes debates about issues of the church, Czerny said.

“This is not a political convention. We’re not dealing and wheeling in order to create a consensus. We are entering spiritually, prayerfully, having listened to one another as deeply as we can,” he said.

Czerny declined to say whether he wants a new pope whose views align with those of Francis nor would he discuss possible candidates for the next pontiff, but when asked what the church needs most at this time, he said: “It’s very important that we’re here in 2025, not 12 years ago or not 100 years ago, but now.”

Once elected, Czerny said the new pope will face challenges regarding artificial intelligence, the proliferation of wars and the climate crisis.

“These are all things in which the church is involved because we’re everywhere and these are the things that are affecting people’s lives,” Czerny said.

Cardinal Chibly Langlois, the first and only cardinal from Haiti who was appointed in 2014 by Francis, told ABC News he is looking for a pope who will be able to tackle issues like technology, the sex abuse scandals in the church, interreligious dialogue, along with outreach to young people and isolated communities.

“If we try to understand what awaits the next pope, inside the church, outside the church and around the world, that will help guide the next pope,” Langlois said.

Czerny said members of the clergy are listening to young people who want a more inclusive church, saying “inclusivity is another word for Catholic.”

“It’s part of what the Church is by its nature. And Pope Francis has been very good at opening the doors in the sense that people feel welcome, people feel included there. I’m sure that will continue,” Czerny told ABC News.

Czerny, who said he has not been following the media coverage of the conclave, is urging others to not worry about who the next pope will be.

“Every time there’s a new Holy Father, there’s this certain anxiety or disorientation,” Czerny said. “Right now, it’s a feeling of emptiness, an empty time. So I know there’s reasons maybe to feel a bit anxious, but there’s no reason for anxiety. Pray and be hopeful and when we discover who is the new Holy Father, let’s all rally to help him.”

Overall, Langlois — who did not disclose who he will be voting for during the conclave — said the church “cannot talk about the next pope without talking about the legacy that Pope Francis left us.”

“He opened this workshop of transformation, of transparency when it comes to governance, we’ll have to bear that in mind,” Langlois said. “We must complete what he started.”

The papal conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7, according to the Vatican.

In total, 133 cardinals will be voting during this conclave, the most electors ever, with 108 of them being appointed by Pope Francis. Ten are from the United States.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to ‘eliminate the use of force’ in the Black Sea, White House says following talks
Valeria Zarudna/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Following separate talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia this week, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea, according to readouts from the White House.

Russia and Ukraine “have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea,” according to the readouts.

They both also agreed to “develop measures to implement the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine,” according to the readouts.

All parties are working toward “achieving a durable and lasting peace,” they noted.

The White House made a specific agreement with Ukraine over the exchange of prisoners of war, according to a readout on the Ukrainian talks in Riyadh.

“The United States and Ukraine agreed that the United States remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children,” the readout stated.

The White House also made a specific agreement with Russia, focused on agriculture and maritime costs, according to a readout on the Russian talks in Riyadh.

“The United States will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transaction,” the readout stated.

Monday’s closed-door talks with Russia in Riyadh lasted for 12 hours, a source told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, who took part in the talks in Riyadh, told Tass that “the dialogue was detailed and complex but quite useful for us and for the Americans.” Karasin added, “We discussed numerous issues.”

A source told the RIA Novosti state media agency that a joint statement on the negotiations was to be issued on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov subsequently said the details of talks between would not be made public.

The talks were expected to include discussions on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. That proposal, Peskov said, came from President Donald Trump and was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A proposed pause in long-range attacks on energy and other critical infrastructure targets was also expected to be part of the discussions. Though Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to the proposal in principle last week, cross-border strikes had continued.

The U.S.-Russia meeting on Monday came on the heels of a meeting between the American and Ukrainian teams in Riyadh on Sunday. U.S. and Ukrainian representatives also held talks after the American meeting with the Russian team concluded, a source familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

On Monday, responding to another round of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that “the war was brought from Russia and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed back. They must be the ones forced into peace. They are the ones who must be pressured to ensure security.”

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched one missile and 139 drones into the country, of which 78 drones were shot down and 34 lost in flight without causing damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down five Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea.

ABC News’ Anna Sergeeva, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Andrew Tate and brother land in Florida, DeSantis says they’re not welcome
Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP v

(FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have landed in Florida, after Romanian officials announced that court restrictions prohibiting them from leaving Romania while awaiting trial were lifted.

The pair were traveling aboard a private jet after being allowed to leave Romania, according to a source close to the brothers.

Their spokesperson shared a live feed of the plane arriving in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday morning.

The Tates are accused of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group with the goal of sexually exploiting women in two cases in Romania. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. Separate allegations of money laundering are also under investigation. The Tates have denied the allegations.

Upon leaving the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Andrew Tate said he believed he and his brother are “largely misunderstood.”

“We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever,” Andrew Tate said.

He said their case in Romania was “dismissed” in December 2024 and, because they have no active indictment in court, the prosecutor “recently decided” to let them return to the U.S.

However, the charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, according to a statement from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT. The agency warned that failure to observe the remaining judicial restrictions could result in harsher restrictions being instated.

The brothers had been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group. They were charged in 2023. A second case began last year on similar charges involving more women.

In December 2024, a Bucharest court ruled that the first case against the Tates and their two female associates couldn’t proceed to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities and sent it back to prosecutors. The charges were not dropped. The second human trafficking case against the brothers in Romania is also still ongoing.

The Tates’ departure follows reports that Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.

President Donald Trump told reporters he wasn’t aware the brothers had left Romania for the U.S. when asked Thursday if his administration pressured the Romanian government to release them.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he told reporters while in the Oval Office with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We’ll check it out, we’ll let you know,” Trump added.

A lawyer for an American woman who is one of the key alleged victims in the Romanian criminal case against Andrew Tate condemned the Trump administration after he was allowed to leave Romania.

“It seems clear the U.S. intervened in Romania to assist the Tate brothers who are being prosecuted for sex trafficking over 35 women including minors,” Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement. “This is a slap in the face to all the victims of the Tate brothers especially the U.S. victim who is not being protected by her country.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office had no involvement in the case and found out through the media that the brothers were traveling to Florida.

“But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air,” he said when asked by a reporter at an unrelated press conference on Thursday if Andrew Tate is welcome in Florida.

There is currently an arrest warrant against the Tates on allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking out of the United Kingdom. Last year, a Romanian court approved their extradition to the U.K. once their Romanian cases concluded.

A lawyer for four British women who have accused Andrew Tate of rape and coercing them have urged the U.K. government to intervene to ensure he is still prosecuted in Britain.

“Any suggestion that the Tates will now face justice in Romania is fanciful,” the lawyer, Matthew Jury, said in a statement. “The U.K. authorities must take immediate steps to secure their extradition to the U.K. to face charges for the offences of human trafficking and rape they are alleged to have committed in this jurisdiction. Romania has embarrassed itself. The U.K. must not do the same.”

The women in the U.K. case said in a joint statement that they are “in disbelief and feel re-traumatized by the news that Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the U.S.”

Jury called on Starmer to raise the issue with Trump during their meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The prime minister also addressed the matter from the Oval Office.

“There’s an English element here, so obviously it’s important that justice is done,” he said. “Human trafficking is obviously, to my mind, a security risk, and so we’ll catch up with the story.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

New details emerge in search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic
New details emerge in search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic
Sudiksha Konanki is seen in this undated photo shared to Meta. (Sudiksha Konanki via Meta)

(PUNTA CANA, DR) — Missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki’s clothes were found on the Dominican Republic beach where authorities believe she was last seen going for a swim, two police sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News on Monday.

The 20-year-old Konanki, a legal permanent U.S. resident and an Indian citizen, vanished early Thursday while she and a group of students were on a spring break trip to a resort in Punta Cana, according to the Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff’s office.

Konanki and one of her traveling companions were Loudoun County residents, the sheriff’s office said.

Konanki’s clothes were discovered on a portable beach bed close to the beach where she went missing, the sources told ABC News. Police have found no evidence of violence, according to the sources.

After going to a nightclub on Wednesday night, Konanki and a group of people went to the beach about 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, the sources said. The other women traveling with Konanki went back to their hotel about 5:55 a.m. and were captured on security camera returning to their rooms, the sources noted.

A man stayed behind with Konanki on the beach, according to a Dominican Republic investigative police report. The man, whose name was not released, told police that he and Konanki went for a swim and got caught by a big wave, the police report said.

The man, according to sources, told police that when he got back to the beach he threw up and went to sleep on a beach bed. When he woke up, Konanki was nowhere to be seen, the sources said.

Security video showed the man coming back to his hotel room at 9:55 a.m., according to the sources.

The man is not considered a suspect in Konanki’s death, the chief of the Civil Defense in the Dominican Republic told ABC News on Monday.

Right now, the investigation is being treated as an accident, the chief said.

Law enforcement authorities are increasing the perimeter of the search area of beaches and water in the ongoing operation to find Konanki, according to the chief.

Three Dominican officials involved in the investigation told ABC News over the weekend that Konanki is believed to have drowned in the ocean.

The last time Konanki was seen on the beach on security camera footage was around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the Dominican Republic Public Ministry told ABC News.

The Public Ministry was first contacted by the U.S. embassy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, the Ministry said.

Officials said Konanki’s friends who were with her around the time of her disappearance were questioned by police and have not been charged with crimes.

A joint investigation Konanki’s disappearance is being conducted by the FBI, the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican National Police and the Dominican Prosecutor’s office, sources close to the investigation told ABC News.

The investigators will question everyone involved in the incident again, including hotel employees and the man Konanki’s friends say she was with before she disappeared, the sources said.

All security camera footage since the day Konanki and her five friends arrived on the island is now being analyzed, sources said.

