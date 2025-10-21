Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter arrested for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: Police
(NEW YORK) — An upstate New York man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 allegedly threatened to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York State Police said.
Christopher Moynihan, 34, of Clinton, was arrested Saturday and charged with making a terroristic threat, police said. He is the first pardoned Capitol rioter to be arrested over alleged political violence.
He appeared in the Town of Clinton Court where he was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, police said.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Dutchess County State Supreme Court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether he had hired a lawyer.
Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement Tuesday that he is “grateful to state and federal law enforcement for their swift and decisive action to apprehend a dangerous individual who made a credible death threat against me with every intention to carry it out.”
Moynihan was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding in 2022 after he broke through a security perimeter and entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Prosecutors said he entered the Senate Gallery and paged through a notebook on top of a senator’s desk and took photos with his cellphone. During the riot he said, “There’s got to be something in here we can f—ing use against these —-bags,” according to prosecutors. Court filings from when he was charged included screenshots from a video showing Moynihan in the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Moynihan was sentenced to nearly two years in prison in February 2023 before he and more than 1,500 others who had been convicted or otherwise charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot received a pardon hours after Trump took office.
(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 83,000 acres in five days, continues to rage and is now accompanied by two additional fires emerging nearby, according to officials.
Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 83,933 acres and has only reached 9% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.
While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 800 structures are threatened by this wildfire.
Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Winds could potentially reach 20 mph on Tuesday, which could “test lines already constructed,” officials said.
Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.
On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”
An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.
Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”
Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.
The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,200 acres as of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 348 acres, Cal Fire said.
As of Tuesday, the Rosa Fire is 5% contained and the Gold Fire is 0% contained, officials said.
The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.
(UVALDE, Texas) — Two months before a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the school district’s then-police chief was required to attend a training about how to respond to an active shooter, which instructed in no uncertain terms that an “officer’s first priority is to move in and confront the attacker.”
When Pete Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at the time of the May 2022 shooting, was confronted with precisely the situation his training should have prepared him for, he did the opposite of what the training instructed would have saved lives, according to a newly released trove of documents from the Uvalde school district.
“Time is the number one enemy during active shooter response,” a lesson plan for the training said. “The best hope that innocent victims have is that officers immediately move into action to isolate, distract, or neutralize the threat, even if that means one officer acting alone.”
More than three years after the shooting and the training designed to prevent it, Arredondo continues to fight a criminal case that alleges that he was responsible for putting students in danger by waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman, who had holed up in adjoining fourth-grade classrooms.
Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment on behalf of the injured and surviving children. His trial date is set for October 2025.
“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it wasn’t the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period,” then-Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told reporters days after the shooting.
The records of the active shooter training were included in a trove of documents released by the Uvalde School District on Monday, following a years-long effort to withhold the documents about the school district’s response, security, and police training. After years of requests from the families of victims, the public, and media organizations, including ABC News, the records were released on the eve of the new school year, as prosecutors prepare to bring two former school district police leaders, including Arredondo, to trial.
Paul Looney, an attorney for Arredondo, said in a statement to ABC News, “There is very little that will shed any constructive light on what to do next time or who did or didn’t do anything this last time. Much is being made of trying to keep information private and secret so that they can try to prosecute two officers. Those prosecutions are flawed. They are not going to be successful, but the hiding of information is hiding a gold mine that we need to be learning from so that we can handle it more constructively next time. I’ve seen all this stuff in discovery for quite a while now. The hiding of this is pointless and serves nobody any constructive purpose.”
“I’m not sure if my battle for transparency will ever truly be over,” said Gloria Cazares, the mother of 9-year-old Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the massacre. “I need to know everything that led up to my daughter’s death and what happened after. Every detail matters. If we can’t get justice, then the very least we deserve is every piece of evidence, every record, every truth that has been kept from us.”
Among the hundreds of pages released, the records suggest that the flawed response was not because of a lack of training, but in spite of it. The Texas state legislature passed a law in 2019 that required school resource officers and police to participate in an approved active shooting training within 180 days of their employment. One such training in Uvalde took place on March 21, 2022, two months before the deadly shooting.
“First responders to the active shooter scene will usually be required to place themselves in harm’s way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent,” the training said. “A first responder unwilling to place the lives of the innocent above their own safety should consider another career field.”
The training also includes material about the flaws in the emergency response to the February 2018 deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where officers faced criticism for staging outside the building while the shooting took place. According to the materials, the training in Texas was mandated to prevent a similar tragedy from taking place, where a delayed law enforcement response could potentially contribute to additional casualties.
The newly released documents also shed light on the academic and disciplinary history of the deceased gunman, Salvador Ramos. The 18-year-old student was disciplined for inappropriate behavior at least 18 times between 2015 and 2018, including bullying other classmates, using inappropriate and sexual language, and fighting his peers, the documents say.
Ramos’ incidents show a clear and documented pattern of low-grade but increasing and recurrent behavioral issues in school, according to the documents. His acting out was written up multiple times, but there was no clear follow-up documented to address his needs and help him. His parents were often absent from the process, the documents show.
His mother Adriana Reyes told law enforcement prior to the shooting that she was “scared” of her son. Speaking to ABC News after the shooting, Reyes said her son could be “aggressive” but he was not a “monster.”
“We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” Reyes said
In November of 2015, a disciplinary write-up noted Ramos wrote “I’m gay” on the back of another student’s artwork planning sheet, according to the documents. Though he denied it, the student whose paper it was identified Ramos as the culprit. When the teacher called Ramos’ mom, “it said this person is unavailable. I also tried calling grandfather’s phone, and it said voicemail is full,” the documents show.
In March 2018, Ramos was written up for truancy and got suspended, according to the documents. Also that March, he was written up for “‘using sexual language’ after repeatedly [being] told to stop.” When told to do his work by a teacher, the documents say he flashed the “L” loser sign and was placed under in-school suspension.
Ramos was written up for drawing an “inappropriate picture” on an assignment in May 2018 and received in-school suspension, according to the records. The same month, a handwritten note in pink pen said he was sent to the office because “he refused to do his work. I told him to put his head down for the whole class or go to the office. He decided to go to the office.”
Also in May 2018, Ramos “went up to a student and hit him in the arm. Another student reacted by kicking him,” according to the documents. Under parent contact, the documents show the disciplinary record said, “no answer.”
(NEW YORK) — Scandal-plagued former congressman George Santos reported to federal prison Friday to begin his more than seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to a series of fraudulent schemes after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The ex-congressman did not speak with reporters as he entered the facility. However, in the days leading up to his incarceration, Santos had a lot to say.
On Wednesday, Santos posted a clip of Frank Sinatra singing a portion of “My Way,” beginning with the lyrics “…and now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain.”
He offered one final, emotional goodbye in an hour-and-a-half long spaces conversation on X Thursday evening.
Santos began the stream by addressing questions on whether he would receive a pardon, saying that only President Donald Trump has the answer.
“The only person that could answer that question is, you know, whoever the President of the United States is — in this case, President Donald Trump.”
At one point, over 800 people were on the call as several of his supporters calling on listeners to sign an effort launched prior to the call asking Trump to pardon Santos.
Santos advised listeners not to follow his example.
“I think that the importance here is for people to understand: make better choices, be smarter than me, that’s for sure,” Santos said.
“I’ve made a string of s— choices in my life and for that, I’m sorry. To those I’ve disappointed, to those I’ve let down, to those that I have caused irreparable damage even, I’m sorry,” Santos said.
The event saw a host of supporters bid goodbye to Santos, including Matt Gaetz’s wife Ginger Gaetz. He said he hosted the call because he had been “curled up in a ball … for the last week” and wanted to do “something normal.”
Santos repeatedly thanked fellow speakers and listeners for their support and, at several points, he became choked up as several friends started to cry during their remarks.
“I love you,” Santos said. “We built common ground through trust and transparency, and I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”
Santos, along with some supporters who chimed in, called his sentence unfair.
“Incarceration is not supposed to be a demonic torture or torturous process,” Santos said. “I think a lot of our sentencing in our country tends to be punitive and full of reprisal.”
Santos also criticized the broader criminal justice system.
“There’s something to be said about the prison industrial complex, by the way. They’re selling f—— Twinkies for $5. I mean, they have to be making banging profits,” he said. “I mean, I’m thinking maybe when I get out of prison, I open a prison.”
Santos joked about advice he had gotten about living behind bars, saying he had heard that finding the “biggest person” in prison and beating them up to establish his toughness was not a good idea.
Taking a more serious tone, Santos said he was hoping to teach civics inside the prison and planned to bring a standard white notepad, a Bible his grandmother gave him and a pocket constitution with him.
He also said he had not yet made a decision regarding whether he would keep his social media running throughout his sentence or delete his accounts, but had “spoken to some people who have voluntarily elected” to post on his behalf.
Santos promised to go into and come out of prison in style, saying “I’m surrendering in Ferragamo so I can walk out in Ferragamo.”
Santos said he had learned through the experience the need to be “unapologetically, 100% authentically yourself.”
“I would not change much of what I decided to do with my career, I would just change the how,” he said. “I’m every congressperson and politician’s nightmare because I set such a high standard for transparency and communication.”
Santos ended the call by calling on listeners to come together despite political differences.
“I hope you all keep doing exactly what you’ve been doing, which is keeping each other honest and engaging in very much needed discourse, because we are in a time in our life where we need to come closer as humans and not further,” he said.