Parents charged with assault and neglect of infant

In the early morning hours of July 24, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the assault and neglect of an 8-month-old child at a residence located on Norwood Dr., in Henry County. As a result of the investigation, the child’s mother, Nikki Angelina Walker, 32, and the child’s father, Chase Thomas Fielder, 32, were identified as suspects in the assault and neglect of the child.

Deputies arrived at the scene and immediately took Nikki Walker into custody. She is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $ 4,000.00 secure bond. Fielder had fled the location before law enforcement’s arrival. Arrest warrants were issued for both individuals for Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Child in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-371.1.

Throughout the day, deputies actively searched for Fielder. At approximately 7:59 p.m., information was received that Fielder was at 63 Norwood Drive, Collinsville, VA. Deputies responded to the location, where Fielder slammed the door upon their arrival and began barricading the residence to avoid arrest.

Due to Fielder’s known criminal history and escalating behavior, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated. Prior to their arrival, deputies attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender without success. Upon the SWAT Team’s arrival, chemical munitions were deployed into the residence in an effort to compel Fielder to surrender. Because the residence had been heavily fortified from within, traditional entry methods were not feasible. Fielder utilized nearly everything in the home to include beds, mattresses, couches, a washing machine and a clothes dryer to barricade both the front and back door. The SWAT Team utilized an armored vehicle to breach the front door and wall of the residence to create an entry point for the SWAT Team.

Despite the breach, Fielder continued to resist arrest, prompting the deployment of additional chemical munitions. Eventually, Fielder exited the residence and was taken into custody.

In addition to the existing warrant for Felony Child Abuse and Neglect, Fielder was also charged with Obstruction of Justice under Virginia Code 18.2-460 for his actions during the standoff. he is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff’s Statement: “The abuse of an innocent child is one of the most disturbing and unacceptable crimes we face. In Henry County, we have zero tolerance for those who harm the most vulnerable among us. Let this serve as a clear message: if you choose to violate the law, we will pursue you relentlessly and bring you to justice. Thanks to the swift action, professionalism, and unwavering resolve of our deputies and SWAT Team, a dangerous criminal was taken into custody without injury to law enforcement or the public. The safety of our community depends on holding offenders accountable—and we will always rise to that responsibility.

— Sheriff Wayne Davis, Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in criminal cases.

(Photo: Chase Thomas Fielder, at left; and Nikki Angelina Walker. Courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.)