‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Jonathan Joss dies at 59 after fatal shooting

Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate — Photo by: (Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jonathan Joss, known for his roles in King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, has died following a fatal shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was 59.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a location for a “shooting in progress” on Sunday night. When officers arrived, the victim, identified as Joss, was “found near the roadway of the location” and officers “attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived.”

“EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” the report stated.

Police say a suspect, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Joss, who was born Dec. 22, 1965, was an actor and producer. He voiced John Redcorn on the hit animated television series King of the Hill from 1998 to 2009.

Joss also appeared on several television shows including Walker, Texas Ranger, ER, Charmed, Friday Night Lights and Parks and Recreation, in which he starred as Chief Ken Hotate.

In January, Joss revealed that his home in South San Antonio had been destroyed by a fire, according to ABC San Antonio station KSAT-TV. The home had been built by his father in 1957. The fire also took the lives of his three dogs, he said.

Joss is survived by his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, with whom he exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day, according to Facebook.

Kern de Gonzales shared a statement about Joss’ death on the actor’s Facebook page Monday, claiming that the incident was allegedly preceded by multiple threats and harassment from “individuals” in the area. Kern de Gonzales claimed he and Joss were “checking the mail at the site of our former home” when a man approached them and allegedly “started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

Kern de Gonzales claimed he and Joss were unarmed at the time of the shooting and that when the man allegedly fired at them, Joss pushed Kern de Gonzales out of the way.

“He saved my life,” Kern de Gonzales wrote. “Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future. He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved.”

He then thanked those who supported Joss and vowed to continue “protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
Brook Rushton

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Josh Hutcherson, animatronic animals return in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ teaser
Universal

Robot animals are back in the brand-new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 teaser trailer.

The new look, unveiled by Universal Pictures on Wednesday, reveals glimpses of horrifying animatronics similar to the ones featured in the first film in 2023, which starred Josh Hutcherson as a security guard on duty at a haunted pizzeria.

The trailer begins at what appears to be a creepy fair as an announcer leads a screaming chorus of children counting down from five.

Hutcherson is seen in a brief shot looking concerned before we see a glimpse of an animatronic figure attacking a bystander in what appears to be a school hallway.

The action-packed teaser shows several clips of the animatronics wreaking havoc, as they did in the first film.

Viewers also catch a glimpse of Hutcherson alongside cast members Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail, who both appeared in the first film.

“Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances,” a description of the film, which is produced by Blumhouse Productions, reads.

The description continues, “Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon‘s blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 5.

Jon Hamm on playing a finance bro in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Apple

Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Premiering Friday, the series follows Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager who gets fired amidst dealing with his recent divorce. Coop resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors’ homes in the fallout of losing his job and discovers dangerous secrets behind his community’s facade of wealth along the way.

So, what was it about this show that made Hamm want to take on his first leading TV role since Mad Men? He told ABC Audio that the show’s creator, Jonathan Tropper, was a big part of the appeal.

“I was a fan of Jonathan Tropper’s writing, and not only his television and film writing, but his novels and his short stories. I knew I was in good hands from a storytelling standpoint,” Hamm said. “When we talked about what the world might look like and what the character might be and what kind of the gist of the story would be, it seemed like something very compelling to me.”

Hamm also liked that his character, Coop, continuously defied the usual stereotypes of a man working in finance.

“I think we all have kind of an idea of what the basic, bougie finance bro seems to be like, right? And Coop maybe starts in that direction, but also has a moment where he sort of figures it out and realizes that, oh, all of these things that he’s been pursuing maybe aren’t the things that he should be emphasizing in his life,” Hamm said. “The more important things are the relationships and the emotional attachments that he has, and in some cases, has lost touch with, that he really needs to go back and sort of emphasize in his life.”  

