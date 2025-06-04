Passengers stranded for 7 hours after Norwegian Epic breaks moorings in heavy winds

AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(CANTANIA, ITALY) — A routine port stop turned chaotic for thousands of passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic last Friday when severe winds caused the ship to break free from its moorings in Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily.

The incident began around 1 p.m. local time when powerful 60-mph wind gusts struck the vessel’s port side. Witnesses reported hearing loud cracking sounds as the mooring lines began snapping one by one, causing the ship’s stern to drift away from the dock.

“We heard a very loud boom, and then there was another loud noise and screams,” passenger Brian Koning, who was returning to the ship with his wife at the time, said in a Facebook post. “All those large orange diameter ropes started snapping about every 15 seconds.”

During the incident, a female passenger fell from the gangway. Koning said the woman hit her head on something before landing in the water, prompting her husband to leap in to save her. Norwegian Cruise Line noted that the crew rushed to help the pair.

“On-duty crew members were able to immediately assist the guest from the water and see that they were evaluated by the medical team,” a company spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “It was determined that they sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.”

The incident left more than 3,600 passengers stranded ashore for over seven hours, according to Koning. Port authorities closed the checkpoint as the ship was forced to move out to sea until conditions improved.

“The disembarkation and embarkation process was paused until weather conditions improved and the ship was able to safely dock again,” Norwegian Cruise Line told ABC News.

Passengers were frustrated with how the company handled of the situation, according to Koning.

“There was no communication from anyone from Norwegian Cruise Line,” Koning said. “People started getting irritated. They took the water away, there was no drinks, no food, and only one bathroom with a couple of toilets.”

The ship eventually returned to port after replacing the broken mooring lines, allowing passengers to reboard that evening.

1 dead, at least 5 injured in shooting at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) — One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a shooting at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the ECSU campus.

The incident occurred during Viking Fest — a week of events on the ESCU campus geared toward students, alumni and prospective students.

A press release from ECSU said four individuals sustained gunshot wounds and two students were injured during the chaos.

“Six individuals were injured during the incident. Four sustained gunshot wounds, including three ECSU students. Additionally, two other ECSU students were injured during the subsequent commotion,” the statement said. “Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, and all the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

A 24-year-old man not affiliated with the university was killed.

The SBI and ESCU Police continue to investigate. There is no confirmed suspect at this time.

ABC affiliate WVEC spoke with ESCU junior Paola Gonzalez, who was at the scene of the shooting.

Gonzalez said she turned around while running from the scene to see her volleyball teammate go down after being shot in the leg.

“One moment, we were having a really good time,” Gonzalez said. Shortly after, she was watching police surround her friend and tape being brought out to cordon off the scene.

As a precaution, ECSU has increased patrols across campus, and access to the center of campus will remain restricted throughout Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Officials
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) — A man and a dog were killed in a suspected bear attack in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a “bear encounter.”

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“The FWC is actively investigating a suspected fatal wildlife attack, that’s been reported to involve a bear, near Jerome in Collier County,” the commission said in a statement. “Preliminary information notes that the attack resulted in the death of a man and a dog.”

The FWC warned residents and visitors that the animal may still be in the area as authorities work to locate it and secure the perimeter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area,” the FWC said.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Crowdfunding campaign raises over 0,000 for Connecticut man held captive in home for 20 years
A woman was charged for allegedly holding her “severely emaciated” stepson in captivity for over 20 years, since he was 11 years old, and forcing him to endure “prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment,” police said. Facebook / Waterbury Police Department

(WATERBURY, Conn.) — A crowdfunding effort has raised over $100,000 for a Connecticut man who was held captive for over 20 years in his home.

His stepmother was arrested last week for allegedly holding her “severely emaciated” stepson in captivity since he was 11 years old.

The now-32-year-old man suffered prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect and inhumane treatment, according to police. He had not received basic medical and dental care and an education.

The man is 5-foot-9 and weighed just 68 pounds when he was found, according to officials.

The crowdsourced effort, organized by Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, will be used to pay for medical and dental care, counseling and therapy for physical and emotional recovery, housing and daily living expenses and support for legal fees, the nonprofit said.

Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury said it is in the process of setting up a trust for the man. The crowdfunding effort has gathered donations from over 300 people as of Wednesday morning.

The man was discovered on Feb. 17, when Waterbury Police Department officers, along with personnel from the Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a house fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two occupants were found inside the home at the time. The first person was identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, the owner of the property who called authorities for help, and the second person was identified as a 32-year-old man who was later determined to be Sullivan’s stepson.

Sullivan was evacuated to safety following the fire but the male occupant, who had suffered smoke inhalation and exposure to the fire, had to be assisted from the home by Waterbury Fire Department personnel and was placed in the care of emergency medical services, police said.

Investigators quickly realized there was a room in the house that appeared to have exterior locks on the door and, as they began speaking to the male victim, he disclosed he had been held captive in the house for approximately 20 years.

The victim then told police he had started the fire, telling first responders, “I wanted my freedom,” officials said.

Sullivan’s lawyer defended his client and said it was the victim’s late father who was responsible.

“He was not locked in the room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food. She provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations,” her lawyer, Ioannis Kaloidis, told New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH last week.

Kaloidis said the stepson’s late biological father “dictated how the boy would be raised.”

ABC News’ Jon Haworth contributed to this report.

