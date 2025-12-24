Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60

Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with bladder cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regé-Jean Page to star in erotic thriller ‘Hancock Park’ at Netflix
Regé-Jean Page attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on Nov. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (JC Olivera/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix.

The Bridgerton fan favorite and The Grey Man actor is set to executive produce and star in a new erotic thriller series called Hancock Park.

In the upcoming series, which is currently in development at the streamer, Page will play a member of Los Angeles high society whose family is struggling to hold on to their status.

The show is named after the affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles that houses many wealthy and influential Hollywood elites.

According to the streamer, the erotic thriller follows a “dangerously charismatic outsider” who “invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family” by renting out their backyard guest house.

“But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of LA’s most-coveted neighborhoods,” the logline reads.

Industry writer Matthew Barry penned the series, which is also executive produced by Emily Brown and Drew Comins.

Netflix promises that more additions to the Hancock Park cast will be announced soon.

Regina Hall says she once considered becoming a nun
Regina Hall attends the ‘One Battle After Another’ screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Regina Hall is opening up about how she once considered becoming a nun.

The actress said she seriously considered becoming a nun at several moments in her life while guesting on a recent episode of Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast.

“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” Hall said.

Poehler then asked what specifically Hall loved about nuns.

“They were strict, but they were loving,” Hall said, before detailing exactly when she considered becoming a nun.

“When I was in high school, and then again when I was older and I was too old,” Hall said. “Thirty-nine, that was the cutoff. I was 41. They were like, ‘It’s not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here.'”

Hall said that, as a young person, the idea of spending a life in prayer for others and having “no romantic heartbreak” was enticing.

“I’m sure that it’s not that easy, I’m just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it,” Hall said. “I thought that was lovely.”

The actress also says she believes in past lives and believes she was a nun in a past life.

“I believe I had a past life where I was that. I believe I’ve come from that,” Hall said. “It probably exists within me because it has existed.”

Hall stars in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting
The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

