Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60

Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

(This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Dec. 25, 2025 at 3:53 p.m.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Landman’ streaming views, ‘Hoppers’ trailer, and more
In brief: ‘Landman’ streaming views, ‘Hoppers’ trailer, and more

The second season premiere of Landman did big numbers for Paramount+. According to the network, the premiere had over 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+. Season 2, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, debuted Nov. 16. New episodes air every Sunday …

A new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s new animated film, Hoppers, has been released. According to the official description, the film follows an animal lover who uses a new technology to “hop” her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can communicate directly with animals. It features an all-star voice cast including Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. Hoppers hits theaters on March 6. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Mara Brock Akil will be honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America. The prolific producer will accept the award at the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. Akil has produced TV series including Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane and the recent Netflix series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel Forever

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of ‘Song Sung Blue’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The duo arrived at the Song Sung Blue premiere together and posed for photos on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. They coordinated in matching black attire.

The pair’s first red carpet appearance together comes five months after Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce from him.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Furness opened up to People earlier this year following her divorce filing, describing the breakup as a “betrayal” and calling it “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Furness and Jackman finalized their divorce in June 2025. The former couple share two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

Foster and Jackman starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2021. During their time on the show, they each shared moments from rehearsals and more on social media.

In January 2022, Foster shared a series of photos of her and Jackman on Instagram, captioning the post, “A dream to be dancing with Hugh every night in the Music Man.”

Jackman took to X in December 2021 to share a video of him dancing with Foster in rehearsals, captioning the post, “There are hundreds of people who’ve made this moment happen. But there’s one in particular I pay tribute to — @sfosternyc. this show is nothing without you. You’re an exceptional talent and friend.”

Jackman’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, follows the real-life story of a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Jackman and Foster for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicholas Sparks on working with M. Night Shyamalan for ‘Remain’ book, film
Nicholas Sparks on working with M. Night Shyamalan for ‘Remain’ book, film
Nicholas Sparks poses at the opening night of the new musical based on the film ‘The Notebook’ on Broadway at The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

Nicholas Sparks is known for his romance novels, many of which have been adapted into feature films. The author has teamed up with director M. Night Shyamalan for a new supernatural love story, and he recently told Variety the collaboration was a long time coming.

“A long time ago, way back when The Notebook was being adapted for the screen, they approached a writer to write the script — it was M. Night Shyamalan,” Sparks said to the outlet. “He was busy writing this movie, The Sixth Sense. I don’t know if you’ve heard of that movie. I wonder how that eventually did?”

Now, Sparks and Shyamalan have created the new book Remain, which debuts in bookstores on Tuesday. A film adaptation directed by Shyamalan starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor is also on the way.

The pair set out on their collaborative journey by pitching ideas that combined their respective genres: romance and sci-fi. Sparks wrote the novel based on an idea pitched by Shyamalan, and then Shyamalan wrote the film’s screenplay. Another concept, based on a pitch from Sparks, could be possible down the line, the author says.

“If this all works, and we’re in between projects we might do mine. It’s a good love story, little scary,” Sparks said.

As for spoiler-free teases of what fans can expect from Remain, Sparks opened up the possibility of the novel and the upcoming film adaptation not being exactly the same. 

“One of the questions I asked Night about is, ‘Do you want the ending to be the same? Do you want the twist to be the same?’” Sparks said. “And we made a decision about that. You’ve gotta read the book and see the movie.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.