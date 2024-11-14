Patients are stockpiling birth control over fears Trump could limit access to contraception

(NEW YORK) — Women are stocking up on birth control and asking for long-term contraception methods following President Donald Trump being elected to a second term last week, doctors say.

Searches for “birth control” and “Plan B” doubled between Nov. 2 and the two days after the election, with a notable spike the day after the election, Google Search data shows.

Doctors told ABC News that patients are worried that access to birth control and contraception might be limited after Trump takes office due to efforts made during his first term and comments made on the campaign trail.

Dr. Brittany Cline, an OB-GYN at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago, said she has seen an increase in the number of appointments being made for contraceptive or birth control counseling as well as appointments for long-acting contraceptives being either inserted or replaced or exchanged.

“We have, in clinic, seen many patients coming in for their [intrauterine device] replacements, even this week,” she told ABC News. “On Monday, I used all of our intrauterine devices that the clinic had, and I think that this is going to continue over the next few months and even years down the line, as people try to take some control over their bodies.”

Cline said she also received a message from a patient this week requesting four years of her birth control prescription be sent to a pharmacy.

‘That’s something that I have not, you know, seen before. Usually, we supply, you know, 12 months, one year at a time,” she said. “We do know that as many medications, there is a shelf life, and so it would not be safe for me to prescribe four years’ worth of contraception to a patient because of the shelf life.”

Dr. Leslie Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, in New Jersey, told ABC News that she has heard anecdotal reports of more traffic to websites that have information about birth control.

She said patients may be worried because of the federal contraceptive coverage guarantee. Under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, most private insurance plans must cover the full cost of most contraceptives, such as birth control, without making patients pay out-of-pocket costs.

If the incoming Trump administration allows employers and schools to use religious and moral exemptions to prevent coverage of contraceptives, as the White House did during Trump’s first term, this may lead to out-of-pocket costs that make contraceptives unaffordable to some, experts previously told ABC News.

The experts say patients may be concerned due to comments Trump made on the campaign trail suggesting he’s open to restricting contraceptives.

During an interview with Pittsburgh TV station KDKA-TV, Trump was asked if he supports any restrictions on a person’s right to contraceptives.

“Well, we’re looking at that and we’re going to have a policy on that very shortly,” Trump responded. “And I think it’s something you’ll find interesting and it’s another issue that’s very interesting.”

When asked to clarify if he was suggesting he was open to supporting some restrictions on contraceptives, “like the morning-after pill,” Trump dodged, saying. “Things really do have a lot to do with the states — and some states are going to have different policy than others.”

Some states have also taken it upon themselves to provide contraception access. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched Take Control of Your Birth Control, a program to provide Michigan families access to free contraception including over-the-counter oral birth control pills, emergency contraception, condoms and family planning.

Both Cline and Kantor recommended that patients speak to their health care providers about the best birth control method for them as well as what options are available for them down the road.

“The advice that I would give to people right now is this is a great time to figure out the best birth control method for you, and you can do that in a variety of ways,” Kantor said. “It’s a terrific time to find an ongoing method of birth control that will work. …There’s no reason, however, to panic. Access to birth control is not going away tomorrow, and in fact, it’s not going away on the day that Trump becomes president.”

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Black infant mortality rate more than double the rate among white infants: CDC
(NEW YORK) — Infant mortality rates remained relatively unchanged from 2022 to 2023, but racial and ethnic disparities still persist, new provisional federal data released early Thursday finds.

The U.S. provisional infant mortality rate in 2023 was 5.61 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, unchanged from the 2022 rate, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The report also found that infants born to Black mothers still died at much higher rates than those born to white and Asian mothers — more than double the rate of white infant mortality, according to the CDC.

Additionally, changes in the neonatal mortality rate from 3.59 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022 to 3.65 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023, and the postneonatal mortality rate from 2.02 deaths per 1,000 live births to 1.96 deaths per 1,000 live births from 2022 to 2023 were not seen as statistically significant, the report’s authors said.

Neonatal refers to the first four weeks of an infant’s life and postneonatal refers to the period between 28 days and 364 days after birth.

Dr. Danielle Ely, co-author of the report and a health statistician at the NCHS, said 2022 was the first year there was a significant increase in the infant mortality rate in about 20 years. That the rate did not increase in 2023 shows the rise in 2022 was likely not a fluke, she said.

“So what we’re seeing is that what we were hoping would be just a one-year blip is now a two-year higher rate,” she told ABC News. “It is unfortunate that it did not go down again to where it was in 2021 at least or at least down from 2022. It just quite literally stayed the same, the infant mortality did.”

Black infants died at a rate of 10.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, more than double the rate of 4.5 deaths per 1,000 live births for white women and 3.4 deaths per 1,000 live births for Asian women, per the CDC data.

Infants born to American Indian and Alaska Native women also had higher rates than white and Asian women at 9.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the report.

Data also showed infants born to Hawaiian or Pacific Islander women died at a rate of 8.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, and those born to Hispanic women died at a rate of 5.0 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Why racial disparities continue to persist is “the $100 million question,” Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and an expert in infant mortality, told ABC News.

“One of things that’s great about this data is that it helps us work backward. It’s like the canary in the gold mine,” Bechtel, who was not involved in the report, said. “Death is an outcome that everyone agrees on is a problem, but why that problem happens is oftentimes subject to vigorous discussion.”

She said one reason behind the disparities could be that Black mothers have a higher rate of pre-term birth, and pre-term birth is associated with higher infant mortality.

“That has a lot to do with access to timely prenatal care,” Bechtel said. “Trying to get folks access to timely care during pregnancy and timely care that is evidence-based. We also know there is some elements of structural racism that is built into some of the care these women receive.”

Bechtel said the findings show that pregnant people need to be supported financially with access to medical care and by the community helping take care of a child.

“Raising a child can be very daunting, especially if you have socioeconomic challenges or you have to go to work and you can’t take time off after your baby’s birth,” she said. “So we really need to look at policies that support pregnant people.”

Harika Rayala, M.D., MSJ, is a neurology resident physician at the University of Virginia and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Polio vaccinations wrap up in Gaza as officials try to inoculate 90% of children under age 10
(TEL-AVIV, Israel) — The last day of the polio vaccination campaign is wrapping up in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

The campaign was launched after the first case of polio in Gaza in more than 25 years was recently detected. Health officials from the WHO, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and partner organizations said they would be vaccinating children in three-day phases starting in central Gaza, then in southern Gaza, and ending in the north.

As of Thursday morning, more than 552,000 children under age 10 out of 640,000 have been vaccinated in Gaza, according to the WHO. The organization said at least 90% coverage is needed to stop a potential outbreak in Gaza, and the campaign may be extended if that 90% figure isn’t achieved on Thursday.

Poliovirus was first detected in sewage samples from the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis – in central and southern Gaza, respectively – in mid-July, in tests conducted by the Gaza Ministry of Health in coordination with the UN.

In mid-August, the Ministry of Health reported the first case of polio in Gaza in 25 years, in a 10-month-old child who had not been vaccinated. Doctors suspected polio after symptoms resembled the virus, which was confirmed in test conducted in Amman, the capital of Jordan, according to the WHO.

Children are receiving two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been used for outbreak response under the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing approval since March 2021. A second dose is typically given four weeks after the first.

“We want to protect our children from diseases and give them the necessary vaccines because prevention is better than cure,” Islam Saleh, a mother in northern Gaza, said in a video issued by the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday.

“I fear for my son because there is no cure for polio. This dose he received will protect him, and it is safe,” Saleh added.

Officials have said that the vaccination operation is complicated by access restrictions, evacuation orders and fuel shortages. Israel has agreed to “temporary” pauses in fighting each day in order for the vaccinations to be administered.

Earlier this week, a convoy of UN vehicles in northern Gaza was stopped and questioned by Israeli Security Forces before being released, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Polio largely affects children under age 5 and can lead to paralysis or death. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there are about 341,000 children under the age of five in Gaza.

Children in the U.S. are recommended to get the inactivated polio vaccine as part of routine childhood immunization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It consists of four doses in total administered first at 2 months of age, then at 4 months, 6-18 months, and 4-6 years.

“It has been heartening to see the response to the campaign,” the WHO said in comments released after a press briefing on Thursday. “Everywhere the team has gone, parents are doing all they can to ensure their child does not miss vaccination. Many vaccination sites received more than expected crowds. Special coordinated missions were also conducted to reach children in insecure and heard to reach areas.”

ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Dana Savir contributed to this report.

As mosquito-borne illnesses spread, here’s how to tell West Nile, dengue and EEE apart
(NEW YORK) — As mosquito season continues, public health officials in the U.S. have been tracking several different illnesses caused by the pesky flying insect.

Health officials are reporting at least eighteen deaths from West Nile virus in the U.S. this year, with three recent deaths recorded in Wisconsin and Illinois. There have been six cases of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), including one person who died after testing positive for the virus, as well as dengue cases recorded in several states. The viruses that cause all three illnesses are transmitted to humans via mosquito bite.

“What we’ve seen is a rapid uptake in certain viruses that haven’t been in the limelight in recent years. Both West Nile virus and ‘triple E,’ which is eastern equine encephalitis, have had an uptick, particularly post-COVID,” Dr. Larry Han, an assistant professor of public health and health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, told ABC News.

“There’s also been a rise in dengue relative to what we’ve seen in recent years. And so, these ‘triple threats,’ you might say, have led to more attention and more worry among the general populace.”

Experts who spoke with ABC News said some of the uptick is due to the “randomness” regarding which seasons have a greater number of cases than others, coupled with the general rise in mosquito-borne viruses during the summer and early fall months.

Here are some ways to tell the difference between West Nile, EEE, and dengue. However, if you’re concerned you might have contracted any of these viruses, you should contact your doctor immediately.

How common are West Nile, EEE and dengue?

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was first identified in the Western Hemisphere in August 1999 after people were diagnosed in New York City.

Dengue viruses are spread through bites from infected Aedes species mosquitoes, mostly found in tropical and subtropical regions of the world, according to the CDC. These mosquitoes are also responsible for spreading Zika and chikungunya viruses.

“It would be very rare to see dengue cases unless you lived in more tropical climates, so you might see this in Florida, some Southern states along the East Coast, but, for example, you would nearly never see this in Massachusetts or in the Midwest or West,” Han said.

Comparatively, EEE is quite rare, with only a few cases reported in the U.S. every year. However, similar to dengue, most cases occur in the Eastern or Gulf Coast states, according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms?

The majority of people with West Nile virus do not present with symptoms, but about one in five will experience fever along with headaches, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, or a rash. Symptoms typically disappear in a week or less for most people but weakness and fatigue may last for weeks or months. For some people, however, the disease can progress to something far more concerning.

“About one out of 150 of those people that develop signs and symptoms can actually develop a more severe disease, like West Nile encephalitis, where we have the swelling of the brain that could potentially be fatal,” Dr. Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, told ABC News.

Similarly, about one in four people who contract dengue develop symptoms lasting two to seven days, but symptoms are usually mild and may include fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, joint pain and bone pain.

Duszynski explained that most U.S. dengue cases are typically seen among people who contract it while traveling abroad, where dengue is endemic or where cases are more common, and who then bring the virus back to the U.S. Because dengue’s symptoms are not specific to the virus, they’re often confused with other illnesses, according to the CDC.

Most people who are infected with EEE show either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to the CDC. However, severe cases typically present with fever, headache, chills and vomiting.

Like West Nile virus, EEE also can progress to a more severe condition, like encephalitis or meningitis, the latter of which is swelling of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Many survivors can experience ongoing neurologic problems, including convulsions, paralysis and intellectual disability. About 30% of encephalitis cases caused by EEE result in death.

“I think the mortality risk if one were to contract dengue or West Nile virus would be very low. For EEE, it’s the opposite; it’s very high,” Han said.

Treatments and vaccines

There are no disease-specific treatments for any of the viruses. The CDC recommends rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms. Patients with severe illness often need to be hospitalized and receive additional supportive treatments, such as intravenous fluids.

There also are no vaccines available for West Nile or EEE. However, a dengue vaccine is available in the U.S. and is FDA approved for children between ages 9 and 16 who have a laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection and who live in areas where dengue is endemic.

The vaccine also is available in Puerto Rico and is part of the territory’s routine childhood immunization schedule, the CDC said.

Dengue can be caused by dengue virus strains 1, 2, 3 or 4, with a person being infected multiple times over the course of their life, Duszynski told ABC News, so a vaccine may be able to help prevent infection from a different strain.

“If I got infected with one strain, if I get bit by this mosquito with the same strain, I’m probably going to be okay,’ he said. “But it’s those three other strains that are out there that … I could get infected with even though I had strain 1.”

How to best protect yourself from infection

There are no differences when it comes to protecting yourself from dengue, EEE or West Nile virus, the experts told ABC News. Prevention methods include using effective mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outside, and staying in places with air conditioning, when possible. The CDC also recommends emptying containers of still or stagnant water, to eliminate places where mosquitos can breed.

“The single deadliest [animal] to the human species has been the mosquito,” Han said. “So, while we might think of sharks or we might think of lions or tigers, it’s really the mosquito that has led to the devastation of the human population multiple times throughout history.”

“I’m not saying that we should kill off all mosquitoes, because they play an important role in ecology, but there are various new techniques and strategies people are thinking about to combat mosquito-borne viruses and illnesses,” Han continued. “I’m hopeful that we can make mosquito borne viruses less of a threat to humanity.”

