Patients sue hospital system after thousands possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A lawsuit is accusing an Oregon health care system of negligence after more than 2,000 patients were possibly exposed to HIV and hepatitis.
The plaintiffs — known as E.P, K.R., C.R. and D.C. — all of whom live in Clackamas County, Oregon, said they all received anesthesia for surgeries at various medical centers under Providence Health between March 2022 and February 2024, according to the complaint.
All the patients were later informed that the physician who administered anesthesia “failed to adhere to infection control procedures” and, as a result, all had potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, the complaint says.
It is unclear which protocols were violated. Providence Health declined ABC News’ request for comment, citing “pending litigation.”
Hospital and health officials announced earlier this month that as many as 2,200 patients were possibly exposed to the infections. Providence said in a statement on July 11 that patients were at low risk of exposure and that those who were exposed would either receive a letter in the mail or a notification on the MyChart portal used by Providence.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging these patients to get a blood test to screen for the aforementioned infections, at no cost,” Providence said in a statement. “If a patient tests positive, Providence will reach out to discuss their test results and next steps. ”
At the time, Oregon Health Authority said in a statement there were no investigations underway but “acknowledge[d] the worry, pain and loss suffered by anyone affected by a health care-associated infection (HAI).”
According to the complaint, the anesthesiologist was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group (OAG) but treated patients at various Providence medical centers between 2017 and 2023.
OAG stopped providing services to Providence in November 2023. In June 2024, OAG learned that one of its anesthesiologists had violated infection control practices. The physician was suspended and, following an investigation, terminated, the lawsuit states.
The group did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
“The safety of our patients is our top priority. When we learned that the physician had violated infection control practices, we suspended him, informed our partners Legacy Health and Providence, and then began an investigation that resulted in the physician’s termination,” OAG said in a statement earlier this month, according to USA Today. “Even though the risk of infection was low, new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”
The lawsuit states that the patients now have to undergo medical treatment for exposure “which would not have been necessary in the absence of [the d]efendants’ violations alleged herein, and have to live with severe emotional and mental anguish due to [the defendants’] negligence.”
Additionally, the complaint states that hepatitis and HIV are often not detectable for months after initial infections, so the patient “will live with the anxiety, stress, and emotional distress that they may be infected with hepatitis B, hepatitis C and/or HIV.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that HIV and Hepatitis C may be detected as early as weeks after exposure.
The plaintiffs are suing for negligence and/or gross negligence on the part of Providence and OAG and have asked for a jury trial. They are seeking class action certification and also asking for an unspecified amount in damages, injunctive relief, declaratory judgments, costs and attorneys’ fees, according to the complaint.
“Over 2,000 patients have now learned they were at risk of having contracted an infectious disease because of the defendants’ alleged failure to implement proper protocols to prevent this possible exposure,” Adam Polk of Girard Sharp, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement to ABC News.
“Since shortly after these notifications were sent out, we have been speaking with patients on a daily basis who were impacted by the potential exposure, they are obviously distressed and concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones,” attorney Joe Sauder of Sauder Schelkopf, who is also representing the plaintiffs, told ABC News in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — A new study shows that FDA-approved oral migraine drug atogepant is effective for relieving difficult-to-treat “medication overuse headaches” that are the result of using too much of other pain relieving medications. However, patients often have to jump through hoops to get it covered by their insurance company.
Migraines affect nearly one in eight adults in the U.S. Migraines are also the leading cause of disability in adults under 50 years of age in the United States. This high number underscores the need for better treatments for people with migraines.
Atogepant, marketed under the brand Qulipta by the company AbbVie, is part of a new class of migraine medications known as CGRP inhibitors, so named because they block a protein called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), which has been found to be a cause of migraines.
Qulipta is one of only two FDA-approved CGRP inhibitors taken as a pill for the prevention of migraine headaches, the other being rimegepant, marketed as Nurtec by Pfizer. All other drugs in this class used for migraine prevention are injectables.
The American Headache Society’s (AHS) recently released a position statement that says that CGRP inhibitors should be the first treatment a doctor prescribes for migraines. But insurance companies often require patients to go through a process known as “step therapy” where they have to try less expensive interventions before they can get access to Qulipta or one of the other CGRP inhibitors.
“CGRP-targeting therapies, unlike most other migraine treatments that were ‘borrowed’ from other indications like antidepressants, blood pressure medications or seizure medications, were developed specifically to treat migraines based upon a solid foundation of evidence,” according to Dr. Andrew Charles, professor of Neurology at UCLA and lead author of the American Headache Society’s position statement.
Step therapy requires patients to try a series of cheaper drugs first, even if they are less efficient and cause more side effects, before they are approved to receive one of the newer treatments. The goal of step therapy is to control costs, but it can also end up delaying proper treatment and patients often find it frustrating and time-consuming because they must needlessly go through several medications before they can get ones that work.
“Step therapy, or fail first requirement, is a no-win situation for people like me living with migraines. For me, using medications that were known to be less effective delayed necessary treatment, and led to worsening disability and chronification of my migraine disease,” says Nancy Harris Bonk, a migraine patient and advocate.
Congress has proposed a bill potentially banning step therapy when it is unsafe, which its often the case for migraine patients.
“It is no surprise that medication costs are a barrier for patients to access these treatments despite this position paper, and a major goal for all of us is to reduce drug costs for patients and the system,” Dr. Matthew Robbins, associate professor of neurology at Weill Cornell and president-elect of the AHS, told ABC News. “However, our primary goal is always to get the right treatments to the right patients, so we are hopeful that the position statement will move along insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers, and other systems of care to improve access in addition to cost reductions for these medications.”
For example, AbbVie offers a program to help with the expense of the Qulipta by providing a savings card and patient assistance program that can reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible patients, including those on Medicare and Medicaid.
Pfizer, the makers of Nurtec, offer a similar savings and assistance program but only for those on private insurance plans. People on Medicare and other government-funded insurance may wind up paying high out-of-pocket costs.
“Many patients and healthcare providers are not aware of the patient assistance program offered by Abbvie or other companies. Additionally, pharmacies often do not accept co-pay cards or coupons offered by the manufacturer, which leaves many patients without access to necessary medications,” said Dr. Hida Nierenburg, a board-certified neurologist and headache specialist at Nuvance Health.
“Although they are expensive, some insurers are now acknowledging that the overwhelming evidence supporting their efficacy, tolerability, and safety warrants consideration as a first line treatment for the prevention of migraine” says, Dr. Charles.
(NEW YORK) — A California company has recalled its mushroom-infused chocolates and sweets containing a chemical not approved for food by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumption of the recalled Prophet Premium Blends Diamond Shruumz products has been associated with “a series of illnesses” across more than 20 states and one possible related death, according to the FDA.
The agency announced last week that as of July 1, a total of 48 illnesses had been reported from 24 states.
“At Prophet Premium Blends, we prioritize the health and safety of our consumers above all else,” the Santa Ana-based company wrote in a statement on its website. “Recently, we have been made aware of reported incidents involving our product, Diamond Shruumz. Due to consumers becoming ill after consuming the entire chocolate bar and some products containing higher levels of Muscimol than normal, it is crucial that all of our consumers refrain from ingesting this product while we, alongside the FDA, continue our investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects.”
As of time of publication, the company had ceased production and distribution of all Diamond Shruumz products.
What is muscimol?
According to the National Library of Medicine, muscimol is “a member of the class of isoxazoles that … has been isolated from mushrooms of the genus Amanita.”
Details of mushroom chocolate, gummies recall
Prophet Premium Blends first announced a recall on June 27 for all flavors of its Diamond Shruumz products, including its Infused Cones, Microdosing Chocolate Bars, and both Micro- and Mega-Dose/Extreme Gummies, because they contain muscimol, which the company and government agency said could be the potential cause of related illnesses reported by consumers.
“Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products,” the recall announcement, which was posted on the FDA’s website, stated. “Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.”
ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton explained that the chemical, derived from some mushrooms, “can be incredibly toxic” at certain doses.
“The problem is that the dosage is not exact and so many people are exposed to these toxic levels and just don’t know,” Sutton said. “These supplements have little to no FDA regulation.”
Where recalled mushroom chocolates, gummies were sold
According to the FDA investigation into the foodborne illness, which began earlier in June, the products were previously available online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including at smoke and vape shops, as well as retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol or delta-8 THC.
“Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products or return them to the company for a refund,” the FDA stated last week.
Prophet Premium Blends added on its website that “retailers and wholesalers should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund.”
“Consumers who have purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using the product and return it to 1019 Arlington St., Orlando, FL 32805, for a full refund,” the company stated.
Customers with additional questions can call the company directly at (209) 314-0881 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PDT.
Illnesses tied to mushroom chocolate, gummies recall in 24 states
As of July 1, illnesses associated with consumption of the recalled products were reported in two dozen states, according to the FDA.
Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota all reported one illness each. Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio each reported two illnesses apiece.
Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina reported three illnesses each, while South Carolina reported four illnesses, Indiana reported five, and Arizona reported six.
Forty-six of the 48 people reported seeking medical care, and 27 have been hospitalized, according to the FDA. The FDA said there is one potentially associated death under investigation, but the agency has yet to share any additional information on the individual.
What to know about muscimol present in some mushroom chocolates
According to research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine last month, psilocybin-containing mushrooms like the type used in the Diamond Shruumz products “have potent pharmacological properties including Amanita muscaria mushrooms, which contain the compound muscimol. Muscimol is psychotropic — i.e., can produce acute changes in perception, mood, cognition, and behavior. [It is] highly toxic and can be fatal at high enough doses.”
According to those researchers, there has been significant growing interest in psilocybin-containing mushrooms among U.S. adults since 2021.
“12.3% of U.S. adults report[ed using] psilocybin-containing mushrooms in 2022, up significantly from 11.4% in 2021,” they wrote. “This makes psilocybin-containing mushrooms the most commonly used hallucinogenic substance.”
(NEW YORK) — Facing high fines and potential jail time for providing abortions, Dr. Jennifer Smith, an OB-GYN in Missouri, has had to refer patients out of state.
“I’ve had a patient bleeding through her clothes in the second trimester who had to drive to Illinois for care, because in Missouri, we couldn’t prioritize her life over the life of her fetus,” Smith told reporters during a press conference last week.
The facility where Smith works once brought in patients from across state borders, but now has to do the opposite.
“I had a patient in the second trimester who did have ruptured membranes, but in Missouri, the law does not give us permission to deliver this patient as long as the baby has a heartbeat,” she said.
Another patient seen by a colleague suffered from preeclampsia at 22 weeks and had to “drive hours” to find a hospital that would provide her with care.
“As it relates to pregnancy and abortion care, patients are forced to drive across the border to smaller, less-equipped hospitals just to get the care that they need,” Smith said.
Obstetrics and gynecological care in much of the U.S. has transformed in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, leaving physicians facing tough decisions as they try to provide patients with quality care and struggle to interpret unclear, confusing and strict state abortion laws.
Physicians interviewed by ABC News across several states said they are relying on each other to determine what emergency and lifesaving care they can legally provide patients.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending federal protections for abortion rights, at least 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and seven others have restricted care.
Chilling effect
Last year, Indiana was receiving patients from other states until its near-total ban went into effect in August. Since then, physicians have developed workflows to confer over which patients can receive an abortion under exceptions to the ban.
The new workflow is just one way the ban has transformed care in the state. At least six facilities in Indiana have closed their labor and delivery departments, further reducing access to care, according to Dr. Carrie Rouse, a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Indiana.
A public battle between the state attorney general and a complex family planning physician has also created a chilling effect among doctors across the state.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, one of two complex family planning specialists in the state, came under the national spotlight after it was revealed she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from out of state after Roe was overturned.
After she became outspoken about the consequences of abortion bans, the state attorney general tried to strip her of her medical license. Bernard was required to pay after a medical licensing board found that she violated HIPPA — which protects patient health information — “even though the representative from the American Medical Association who came and testified during that medical licensing board hearing said specifically that she did not,” Rouse said.
“The feeling — and I think the reality — is that she was being punished for being an abortion provider, and I think that is very scary for people,” Rouse said.
Rouse added, “Dr. Barnard was essentially punished for providing evidence-based health care and I think the thing that all of us can and should be thinking is: ‘Well, am I going to be next?'”
Care denied
Even in cases that could meet exceptions to bans, Florida hospitals are very hesitant to schedule abortions, according to one physician.
A patient whose fetus had a diagnosis of Trisomy 18, which is described as incompatible with life, and was diagnosed with cervical dilation that was impossible to close, did not qualify for the exception, according to Dr. Cecilia Grande, an OB-GYN in Miami.
The patient’s options were to wait for her water to break or develop a fever — a sign of an infection — otherwise she would have to leave the state to get care, Grande said.
“I know that if a patient has an emergency, they can get to the emergency room right away. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they can get the care they need,” Grande told reporters at a press conference last week discussing the state of abortion care nationwide. “I want my colleagues in the emergency room to be able to act to help my patients in their moment of need.”
Will it come back to ‘haunt us’?
After the Tennessee trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions went into effect in September 2022, physicians struggled to interpret the law and reach a consensus over when they could provide care.
Dr. Sarah Osmundson, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News that physicians are still struggling to provide care in Tennessee nearly two years after the ban went into effect — with zero guidance on how they should interpret laws and worries about facing prosecution. But some physicians have begun to provide care more liberally.
“Some of us have really taken a stance that if there is a situation that can impact mom’s life — even if it’s not an immediate, life-threatening circumstance — we feel compelled to provide care for those patients,” Osmundson said.
“We have a responsibility as physicians, as clinicians, to take care of patients’ health first,” Osmundson said. “Whether that comes back to haunt us, I don’t know.”
Still, physicians are relying on having input from other doctors before providing abortion care due to state laws.
“We still see patients that come in to us later than was necessary from outside places because they are not getting the care that they should get and that’s largely based on these laws, which make physicians appropriately very scared for own personal safety,” Osmundson said.
Dr. Leilah Spung, a maternal fetal medicine specialist, was the only dilation and evacuation — a second trimester abortion procedure — provider in Chattanooga when Roe was overturned.
“I knew what I needed to do to take care of patients, but I also knew it could send me to jail,” Spung told ABC News. “So that changed my litmus test.”
“At some point, I was going to do something that was going to land me with a felony charge — I was sure of it — because I also wasn’t going to let anyone die,” Spung said.
Months later, Spung would leave the state to practice medicine in Colorado.
“I had a giant target on my back,” Spung said. “Everyone knew exactly what I was doing.”
“I was unwilling to stay and put myself and my family at risk like that. Especially when I was only a year out from 11 years of training,” Spung said.
The threat of prosecution is top of mind for physicians providing care under bans. After a Texas woman asked a state court for an emergency abortion last year and a lower court ruled she could get one, state Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Houston hospitals threatening liability if they provided the woman, Kate Cox, with an abortion. The Texas Supreme Court later overturned the court ruling and denied Cox an abortion.
By that point, Cox had already decided to leave the state to get an abortion.
Left unsupported
Spung said she felt unsupported by medical facilities in Tennessee when it came to providing lifesaving abortion care.
“I tried really hard with the other abortion care doctors in the state to come up with a unified response to certain emergencies that might come up — the common things like PPROM, significant vaginal bleeding, ectopic pregnancy, cesarean-section scar ectopic pregnancies,” Spung said.
“We worked really hard to get all of the hospitals on board so that everybody was providing the same care … [and] it is seen as the standard of care instead of something outside the bounds of the law,” Spung said. “That just didn’t happen.”
Hospitals were unwilling to have a unified conversation and it was left up to physicians to make the tough decisions, Spung said.
“Anytime there was someone with a complicated pregnancy that may or may not need abortion care, I was the call. I was the person who answered those questions. I was the one who figured out where they could go, who could see them, whether or not they could legally be taken care of in the state or not,” Spung said.
At Vanderbilt, a committee of physicians review patient cases before determining whether they can provide emergency care in line with Tennessee’s abortion ban. But in Chattanooga, it was left up to Spung to make those decisions, she said.
Physicians in Tennessee have also lobbied to add an exception that would permit abortions in cases of fatal fetal anomalies, but lawmakers were not receptive to the push, according to Osmundson. Meanwhile, physicians are regularly seeing patients with fatal fetal anomalies.
“There are huge delays in care for women who are facing these very severe fetal anomalies that are not compatible with life and they are, you know, either forced to continue that pregnancy in the state of Tennessee to watch their child die, or they have to go out of state,” Osmundson said.
In Colorado, Spung’s practice has seen patients from across states with abortion bans, including Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
“Our later abortion numbers increased eight times in the year after Dobbs and people are traveling at least 250 miles one way for care,” Spung said.
‘Strength in numbers’
Meanwhile, physicians in North Carolina and Ohio were able to do what Tennessee physicians attempted unsuccessfully.
In Ohio — where an abortion ban has been blocked by a court order — physicians brought together major hospital academic systems and came up with a unified approach to emergency conditions and how they would treat them, according to Spung.
In North Carolina, abortion providers came together and began meeting regularly to confer over care.
“We felt like we had strength in numbers, if we could be pretty unified with how care was being delivered across the state, then there was going to be less discrepancy, less confusion and less likelihood that any of those procedures would be flagged if everybody was doing things kind of the same,” Dr. Clayton Alfonso, an OB-GYN in the state, told ABC News.
“That being said, every institution has their own attorney group and so not everything is perfectly similar,” Alfonso said. “But we try to keep it as close as possible.”
Physicians in the state have resisted requests from legislators to compile a list of conditions that meet exceptions, saying a list could never include all the emergency conditions, diagnoses or complications that arise during pregnancy. But internally, specialists have established a list of conditions they believe meet the exceptions, according to Alfonso, which they are keeping close.
Hospitals and facilities respond to bans
Medical facilities’ responses to bans have varied around the country, in part due to differences between bans.
In North Carolina, Duke University Medical Center’s administration and its OB-GYN chair have been “very supportive” of physicians since the ban went into effect, Alfonso said.
“We were told to care for the patient, and we’ll figure it out on the back end afterwards. [The hospital] said, ‘Trust your medical opinion, your medical judgment — there is no board, there is no conferring,'” Alfonso said.
When it comes to determining what fetal anomalies are “life-limiting” — the term used in the state law — and meet the exception, physicians have relied on high-risk obstetric physicians.
“I believe they have an internal list of things that they’ve written down that they know that they do as ‘life-limiting,’ but that list has not been circulated. It’s been kept pretty close, in trying to make sure that it doesn’t get into the wrong hands of potential future legislation,” Alfonso said.
Compounding the access crisis
The risks and tough decisions physicians are having to make are already driving some away from states with bans, creating what Spung called a “brain drain,” especially of physicians trained to provide complex, lifesaving, medically necessary abortions.
And replacing them will be incredibly difficult.
“There are going to be times where patients come in and are miscarrying and are bleeding to death in front of you, and you don’t have time to give them medication to open their cervix to help them deliver. You need to take them to the operating room and remove the pregnancy and the safest way to do that is either with a dilation and curettage or dilation and evacuation,” Spung said.
An entire generation of OB-GYN providers in states with abortion bans will be unable to get that training.
“It’s going to become an entire vacuum,” Spung said. “Knowing how to safely provide that care can quite honestly save lives.”